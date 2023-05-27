Halle Bailey Shares Sweet Video Kissing Boyfriend DDG amid 'The Little Mermaid' Release: Watch

The 23-year-old star posted an adorable TikTok video of herself jumping with joy as she hugged and kissed her boyfriend Darryl "DDG" Grandberry Jr.

By
Published on May 27, 2023 07:31 PM
Halle Bailey Shares Sweet Video of Herself Kissing Boyfriend DDG Amid The Little Mermaid's Release: Watch
Photo:

Kevin Mazur/VF23/WireImage for Vanity Fair

Halle Bailey is showing her boyfriend some love amid the release of her star-making performance in The Little Mermaid

The 23-year-old actress and singer shared an adorable TikTok video of herself recently jumping with joy toward her boyfriend Darryl "DDG" Grandberry Jr.

After embracing the 25-year-old rapper, she gives him several sweet kisses while audio of Beyoncé singing “I’m happy to see my husband” plays.

“On my last day of press like..” Bailey captioned the post with a series of excited emojis.

Bailey and DDG made their relationship public on social media back in 2022, and he's been her red-carpet companion ever since.

Earlier this month, Bailey spoke to PEOPLE about her relationship and how it compares to the fairy tale romance she has onscreen in the live-action reimagining of The Little Mermaid.

Halle Bailey Shares Sweet Video of Herself Kissing Boyfriend DDG Amid The Little Mermaid's Release: Watch

Kevin Mazur/VF23/WireImage for Vanity Fair

When asked whether DDG has the makings of a real Prince Charming (or Prince Eric, for that matter), Bailey sweetly answered, "Yeah. I would say that."

For his part, the rapper is beyond smitten. "I've never been with nobody that's, like, really motivated me like she do," he said during a recent interview on The Breakfast Club, adding that he could see himself proposing "eventually."

Bailey also told PEOPLE, "I think the best thing about young love is that you're able to continue to find yourself through this journey of loving somebody else. And you're discovering new parts of yourself and maybe things that you didn't notice before about your heart."

"I feel like things change when love gets more involved in your life,” the star added. “I have definitely discovered more within myself as a woman. …It's a really cool thing to go through, but a transformative experience."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The Little Mermaid is now playing in theaters.

