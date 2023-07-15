Halle Bailey’s Boyfriend DDG Appears to Call Her Out and Admit to Being ‘Insecure’ in New Song ‘Famous’

Halle Bailey’s boyfriend DDG isn’t happy with certain parts of her world -- and his music reflects it.

The Little Mermaid actress, 23, appeared to be the inspiration for the 25-year-old rapper’s new song “Famous,” in which he raps about feeling “insecure” about her interactions with her male costar in the Disney film and her newfound fame.

In one part of the song, he alluded to Bailey kissing her costar Jonah Hauer-King in the film with the lyrics, "Filmin' a movie now you kissing dudes / You know I love you a lot / I don't give a f--- if that s--- for promo / I don't wanna see this s--- no more.”

The rapper, whose full name is Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr., also seemingly addressed his feelings toward Bailey holding hands with Hauer-King during the U.K. premiere of their movie, rapping, "Why is y'all holdin' hands in the photo? / You know I'm insecure, that's a no-no."

Jonah Hauer-King and Halle Bailey photographed at the U.K. premiere of 'The Little Mermaid.'. Jeff Spicer/Getty

The "Well Off" rapper then appeared to describe his complicated feelings for Bailey as she rose to fame in the chorus of the song.

He raps in the chorus, "Fall in love, I hate that s--- / Knockin' me off my grind, I can't f--- with relationships / I ain't even got enough time in a day for me to chase a bitch / I don't even ask for much, I ask you to do the basic s--- / Hardest thing I did was fall in love with a famous bitch."

The lyrics drew criticism online from some of Bailey’s fans. One person tweeted, “Sometimes your biggest haters are those right next to you. So sad.” Another Twitter user wrote, “It’s ‘The Little Mermaid’.. you didn’t know she kisses the prince?”

DDG and Halle Bailey attend the Grand Reveal Weekend for Atlantis The Royal, Dubai's new ultra-luxury hotel on January 21, 2023 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Jeff Spicer/Getty

PEOPLE has reached out for comment from DDG and Halle Bailey's representatives.

Bailey and DDG first sparked romance rumors in January 2022 when they were spotted together at Usher's Las Vegas residency, and DDG eventually confirmed their relationship when he posted a romantic birthday tribute to Halle on Instagram that March.

Since then, the couple has stepped out for a handful of events together, including attending the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty, where they were all smiles on the red carpet.

The Little Mermaid star is also no stranger to gushing about her boyfriend, telling PEOPLE during the press tour, "I feel like things change when love gets more involved in your life. I have definitely discovered more within myself as a woman. … It's a really cool thing to go through, but a transformative experience."