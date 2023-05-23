Halle Bailey Opens Up About Channeling Ariel's Red Hair with Her Locs in 'The Little Mermaid'

In her 'Glamour' cover story, the breakout movie star also said she was "very comfortable" working with the hair and makeup team on set

By
Michelle Lee
Michelle Lee

Editorial Assistant, Style & Beauty, PEOPLE

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 23, 2023 01:42 PM
Halle Bailey
Photo:

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Halle Bailey is opening up about the beautiful beauty decisions made on the set of The Little Mermaid

In a new cover story with Glamour, the 23-year-old actress (who is also one-half of musical duo Chloe x Halle alongside her sister, Chloe Bailey) shared why it was important for her to adapt Ariel’s synonymous fiery hair via her own locs. 

“[Ariel still] has red hair, because that’s a very iconic part of her, but I really did admire the fact that because I’m a Black woman and I have locs, [the producers] wanted to incorporate that into Ariel’s look,” she told the outlet. 

According to Glamour, Oscar-nominated hairstylist Camille Friend made the transformation possible by dyeing Bailey's roots red and wrapping her locs with pieces of hair of the same shade. 

Plus, with women of color on the beauty team, Bailey added that she “felt very comfortable” knowing that the various elements of her hair and makeup were in good hands. “They know how to take care of me and my hair and makeup. I’ve been on sets before where that’s not the case," she added.  

RELATED: See Halle Bailey's Best Looks from 'The Little Mermaid' Press Tour

Halle Bailey

Karwai Tang/WireImage

RELATED: Halle Bailey Says It Was 'Super Important' to Show Her Natural Hair in 'The Little Mermaid'

Embracing her natural hair isn’t the only way Bailey hopes to meld her own story with that of the famous Disney princess. 

“I really hope that I put my own stamp on her character by showing more of her vulnerability. I felt like I could relate to her growing up in a big family and having older sisters to guide you, and having a father that's very protective and overbearing at times but loves so hard,” she further told the outlet on her connection with Ariel. 

The Ungodly Hour artist has previously shared that she wanted to bring her most authentic self to the character, doing so, in part, through her hair. 

"There was a time when we'd barely see locs— and now we have a Disney princess with them, which has never happened before," she told Ebony earlier this month. "It was super important for me to have my natural hair in this film. I was really grateful to [director] Rob Marshall, because he wanted to keep my locs. It's always important to have somebody to cosign."

Halle Bailey attends the world premiere of Disney's "The Little Mermaid"

Matt Winkelmeyer/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Bailey has sported the hairstyle since she was 5 years old (“They're a huge part of who I am,” she said). Now, she hopes showcasing all of its beauty on the big screen will inspire others. 

As she said, "We need to be able to see ourselves, we need to be able to see our hair on big screens like this, so that we know that it's beautiful and more than acceptable."





Related Articles
Halle Bailey's Little Mermaid Press Tour
See Halle Bailey's Best Looks from 'The Little Mermaid' Press Tour
Daveed Diggs attends the World Premiere of Disney's live-action feature "The Little Mermaid"; Halle Bailey arrives for the world premiere of Disney's "The Little Mermaid"
Daveed Diggs: It's Important Kids 'Of All Ethnicities' See Halle Bailey in 'Little Mermaid' (Exclusive)
Halle Bailey as Ariel in Disney's live-action THE LITTLE MERMAID. Photo courtesy of Disney. © 2022 Disney Enterprises, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Halle Bailey Says It Was 'Super Important' to Show Her Natural Hair in 'The Little Mermaid'
Rob Marshall, Halle Bailey
'Little Mermaid' Director Recalls Racist Backlash from 'Narrow-Minded People' About Casting Halle Bailey
Halle Bailey
Halle Bailey Ignored 'Little Mermaid' Naysayers: 'I Think About the People Who Lift Me Up' (Exclusive)
(L-R): Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric and Halle Bailey as Ariel in Disney's live-action THE LITTLE MERMAID. Photo courtesy of Disney. © 2023 Disney Enterprises, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Halle Bailey Called 'Perfect Ariel' in 'Little Mermaid' Reviews: 'Impossible Not to Fall in Love with Her'
Kulture Kiari Cephus, Offset, and Kalea Marie Cephus attend the World Premiere of Disney's "The Little Mermaid"
All the Stars (and Their Cute Kids!) at 'The Little Mermaid' Premiere in Hollywood
The Little Mermaid's Halle Bailey Performs In Front of Sleeping Beauty's Castle
See 'The Little Mermaid' Star Halle Bailey Perform 'Part of Your World' at Disneyland
Halle Bailey as Disney's flesh-and-blood, water-and-land Ariel in THE LITTLE MERMAID. Photo courtesy of Disney. Â© 2023 Disney Enterprises, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
'The Little Mermaid' PEOPLE Review: Halle Bailey Gives a Star-Making Performance as Ariel
mermaidcore: halle, heidi, naomi, renee
What Is Mermaidcore? All About the Mermaid-Inspired Fashion Trend Making a Splash This Summer
The Little Mermaid; Halle Bailey as Ariel in Disney's live-action THE LITTLE MERMAID. Photo courtesy of Disney. © 2022 Disney Enterprises, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Every Actress Who Played a Disney Princess in Live-Action Adaptations
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 11: (L-R) DDG and Halle Bailey attend Variety Power of Young Hollywood Event Presented by Facebook Gaming on August 11, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Variety via Getty Images)
Halle Bailey on Her Fairy-Tale Romance with Rapper DDG: Young Love Is 'Transformative' (Exclusive)
Pat Carroll and Ursula Melissa McCarthy
Original Little Mermaid Jodi Benson Says Pat Carroll Would ‘Love’ Melissa McCarthy’s Ursula (Exclusive)
Heidi Klum attends the World Premiere of Disney's "The Little Mermaid"
Heidi Klum Brings Undersea Vibes as She Goes From Bikini to Ethereal 'Little Mermaid' Premiere Look 
LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 15: Jonah Hauer-King attends the UK Premiere of "The Little Mermaid" at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on May 15, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Neil Mockford/FilmMagic); NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 19: Harry Styles attends the "Don't Worry Darling" photo call at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on September 19, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)
'Little Mermaid' Star Jonah Hauer-King Says It's 'Cool to Be Mentioned in the Same Breath' as Harry Styles
Halle Bailey as Ariel in Disney's live-action THE LITTLE MERMAID. Photo courtesy of Disney. © 2023 Disney Enterprises, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
'The Little Mermaid' Soundtrack Is Here! Listen to New Songs Featuring Halle Bailey, Awkwafina and More