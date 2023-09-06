Halle Bailey Just Channeled Janet Jackson at New York Fashion Week: 'My Inspo Always' (Exclusive)

The 'Little Mermaid' actress joined a number of celebrities at Pandora's star-studded NYFW event celebrating the jewelry brand's lab grown diamond collection

By
Erin Clack
Erin Clack
Erin Clack is a Writer-Editor for PEOPLE. She has been writing about fashion, parenting and pop culture for more than 15 years.
People Editorial Guidelines
and
Alex Ross
Ross headshot
Alex Ross
Alex Ross is a Writer-Reporter on the Entertainment team at PEOPLE. She previously worked at E! News and the Today show and is a Boston University graduate.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 6, 2023 10:02PM EDT
Halle Bailey Pandora Celebrates Lab-Grown Diamonds with a New Diamond District, New York, USA - 06 Sep 2023
Halle Bailey. Photo:

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Halle Bailey turned up the volume for her latest red carpet appearance.

Bailey's structured black blazer dress was inspired by Janet Jackson, she told PEOPLE at the red carpet for an event in New York City on Wednesday night celebrating jewelry brand Pandora's unveiling of a Diamond District pop-up installation in Astor Place. Jackson is "my inspo always," The Little Mermaid star, 23, said.

"So that was the vibe tonight, and I thought it was going to be way colder in New York, but it's not, it's hot," Bailey said with a laugh as she fanned her face.

She is more about dressing for function over fashion, telling PEOPLE she is "all about being comfortable." Bailey planned to take her black heels off when the red carpet was over, she said.

Halle Bailey Pandora Celebrates Lab-Grown Diamonds with a New Diamond District, New York, USA - 06 Sep 2023
Halle Bailey.

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

To celebrate the recent launch of three new lab-grown diamond collections, Pandora plans to "take over New York Fashion Week with diamond-tinted lenses," according to the brand, and reimagine everyday N.Y.C. moments via the installation.

In addition to the Grown-ish actress, a number of other celebrities turned out for the star-studded event, including Pamela Anderson, Pandora global ambassador Ashley Park, Julia Fox, Brandon Lee, Cara Santana, Caroline Polachek, and Grace Coddington. Anderson and her sons star in Pandora's latest ad campaign.

Halle certainly knows how to make a statement on the red carpet. She and her older sister Chloe Bailey have been walking red carpets together for years, and Chloe, 25, admitted to PEOPLE last month that they rely on each other to help keep their cool and composure.

"I'm so happy when sis and I go to a red carpet together so we can hold each other's hands, because it's quite overwhelming to have people with cameras yelling at you with a bunch of lights flashing," she explained. "It's flattering, because we're happy that they care to see us and what we're wearing, but it's overwhelming."

Though they sometimes grapple with nerves, the sisters said getting glammed up for a night in the spotlight gives them an instant confidence boost. "You feel like a fresh new woman," Halle said.

Halle Bailey and Chloe Bailey attend the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on September 12, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.
Halle Bailey (left) said her older sister Chloe Bailey has helped her find confidence with her style.

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

The "Ungodly Hour" singer recently told Cosmopolitan that it took her a while to hit her stride when it comes to her style. “I’m definitely not a natural,” she revealed in the magazine's September cover story. “I look back at some of my pictures on the red carpet and laugh.” 

“But as I’m getting older and my body is changing, I’m learning who I am,” Halle continued. “I want to be sexy. I want to feel good. I want to wear clothes that embrace where I am in life.”

She credits Chloe for helping her find her way with fashion and be more confident in taking risks with her outfits. “My confidence has gotten deeper and bigger with the help of my sister,” she said of Chloe. “She’s always been an extroverted, sexy, demanding kind of presence.” 

“As I’ve watched her, I’m like, 'That’s so cool,' ” she added. “I hope one day I can do that. She’s helping me find my footing in this whole adult-woman world.”

Pamela Anderson and Halle Bailey Pandora Celebrates Lab-Grown Diamonds with a New Diamond District, New York, USA - 06 Sep 2023
Pamela Anderson (left) and Halle Bailey (right) pose together at the Pandora New York Fashion Week event.

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Halle also told PEOPLE she enjoys experimenting more now that she's left her teenage years behind and "matured more."

“I’m more comfortable with wearing more form-fitting things and embracing my curves now,” she explained. 

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

This December, fans will get a chance to see Halle on the big screen again when she stars in the new Oprah Winfrey-produced movie adaptation of The Color Purple. In her Cosmopolitan interview, Halle said she had a blast filming alongside her castmates, including Fantasia BarrinoDanielle BrooksTaraji P. Henson and Ciara.

Related Articles
Heidi Klum arrives to America's Got Talent in Pasadena this afternoon. The model and talent show judge took time to pose with fans before heading inside
Heidi Klum Is All Smiles in a Bright Floral Minidress in Pasadena for 'America's Got Talent' Taping
Taylor Swift is spotted stepping out in New York City.
Taylor Swift Brings Back a Preppy Staple During End-of-Summer Outing in N.Y.C.
Heidi D'Amelio, Dixie D'Amelio, Charli D'Amelio and Marc D'Amelio attend the 2022 ABC Disney Upfront at Basketball City - Pier 36 - South Street on May 17, 2022 in New York City.
Charli and Dixie D'Amelio Talk the Biggest Style Lessons They Learned from Mom Heidi: 'Be Adventurous' (Exclusive)
Martha Stewart outfit
Martha Stewart Wears a Sleek Suit — Including $5,495 Blazer! — at New York Fashion Week
Taylor Swift is seen leaving Electric Lady Music studio in Manhattan on September 05, 2023 in New York City.
Taylor Swift Hit the Studio in Cargo Pants — Try the Celeb-Favored Trend for as Little as $28
Justin and Hailey Bieber leave hand in hand after dinner at Sushi Park in West Hollywood.
Justin and Hailey Bieber Step Out in Coordinating Date-Night Looks After Their Couple Style Becomes Viral Meme
ulia Fox attends the PrettyLittleThing x Naomi Campbell runway show at Cipriani 25 Broadway on September 05, 2023
Julia Fox Narrowly Avoids a Nip Slip as She Wears Her Most Naked Look Yet
Jodie Turner Smith and Joshua Jackson attends J.Crew Celebrates 40 Years of American Style, Pier 17, NYC, Manhattan, New York, United States - 05 Sep 2023
Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson Are Already New York Fashion Week's Hottest Couple
La La Anthony attends the PrettyLittleThing x Naomi Campbell runway show at Cipriani 25 Broadway on September 05, 2023 in New York City.
La La Anthony Says She's 'Always' Dodging Wardrobe Malfunctions on the Red Carpet (Exclusive)
Irina Shayk walks home in New York City
Irina Shayk Wears Oversize Black Sweatshirt and Boots in 95-Degree New York City
Naomi Campbell attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023
Why Supermodel Naomi Campbell Says She Was 'Nervous' to Take the Runway at NYFW (Exclusive)
The Super Models on Apple TV+
Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford and More Show Fans the Life of 'The Super Models' in New Trailer
Halle Bailey Says Being in Love Inspired Her Debut Solo EP: This Is My First Deep, Deep Real Love
Halle Bailey Says Being in Love Inspired Her Debut Solo Album: 'This Is My First Deep, Deep Real Love'
Katy Perry Beyonce concert outfit
Katy Perry Had a Whole Rack of Outfit Options for Beyoncé's Birthday Concert — See Her Looks!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wPwzBUui1GA The Color Purple | Official Trailer Warner Bros. Pictures 10.9M subscribers
Halle Bailey Says the 'Color Purple' Set Was 'Like Going to a Cookout': 'Felt Like a Family Reunion'
Linda Evangelista health story
Linda Evangelista and Steven Meisel Document Friendship in New Book: 'Never a Solo Act'