Halle Bailey Credits Big Sister Chloe for Giving Her Confidence to Be Bold with Fashion: 'I Want to Be Sexy'

"As I've watched her, I’m like, 'That's so cool'... she's helping me find my footing in this whole adult-woman world," Halle told 'Cosmopolitan' in a new cover story

By
Kimberlee Speakman
Kimberlee Speakman profile headshot.
Kimberlee Speakman
Kimberlee Speakman is a digital writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared in Forbes and she has also worked in broadcast television as a reporter for Hawaii-based news station KHON2 News.
People Editorial Guidelines
Updated on September 5, 2023 01:20PM EDT
Cosmopolitan! the cover of the September/October issue - the STYLE issue - featuring Halle Bailey
Photo:

Lenne Chai for Cosmopolitan

Halle Bailey’s style has leveled up — and she says big sister Chloe is a big part of the reason.

The “Angel” singer, 23, revealed in Cosmopolitan’s new cover story that she had some growing pains when it came to figuring out her style and that it took some time for her to evolve into what it currently is. 

“I’m definitely not a natural!” Bailey told the outlet of her style. “I look back at some of my pictures on the red carpet and laugh.” 

“But as I’m getting older and my body is changing, I’m learning who I am,” she explained. “I want to be sexy. I want to feel good. I want to wear clothes that embrace where I am in life.”

Cosmopolitan! the cover of the September/October issue - the STYLE issue - featuring Halle Bailey
Halle Bailey on the cover of Cosmopolitan's September Issue.

Lenne Chai for Cosmopolitan

Halle said thanks to her sister, she has been able to figure out a direction for her style and has gained the confidence to pull it off.

“My confidence has gotten deeper and bigger with the help of my sister,” she said. “She’s always been an extroverted, sexy, demanding kind of presence.” 

“As I’ve watched her, I’m like, 'That’s so cool,'” she added of Chloe’s influence. “I hope one day I can do that. She’s helping me find my footing in this whole adult-woman world.”

Last month, she shared similar sentiments with PEOPLE while discussing her and her sister’s collaboration with VS Pink, the CxH Collection, saying that her “confidence has grown” as she’s moved on from her teen years into her early 20s and “matured more.”

Cosmopolitan! the cover of the September/October issue - the STYLE issue - featuring Halle Bailey
Halle Bailey poses for her Cosmopolitan cover issue.

Lenne Chai for Cosmopolitan

“I’m more comfortable with wearing more form-fitting things and embracing my curves now,” she told PEOPLE. 

This could be seen in her recent red carpet looks, including her look for the premiere of The Little Mermaid, where she wore a custom silver shell gown by Valdrin Sahiti, which hugged her curves and gave a pop of cleavage.

She also told PEOPLE, “My body type has always been a bit more straight-lined, I guess, and I’ve always wished I’d had more boobs and more butt, but I’m starting to embrace all the things that make me, me.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Chloe Bailey and Halle Bailey attend the Chloe x Halle and VS PINK Celebrate the Launch of Design Collaboration

Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images

The two sisters, who have rocked several stylish looks on multiple red carpets, also told PEOPLE that while being in the public eye can be stressful, they often find it easier to tackle when they’re together

"I'm so happy when sis and I go to a red carpet together so we can hold each other's hands, because it's quite overwhelming to have people with cameras yelling at you with a bunch of lights flashing," Chloe, 25, told PEOPLE. 

She added, "It's flattering, because we're happy that they care to see us and what we're wearing, but it's overwhelming."

Related Articles
Kylie Jenner selife behind the scens of recent photo shoot
Kylie Jenner Shares Behind-the-Scenes Pics Covered in Dirt Body Paint for Photoshoot
Beyonce attends the Atlantis The Royal Grand Reveal Weekend, a new ultra-luxury resort on January 21, 2023
See Beyoncé's Glamorous Style Evolution From It-Girl to Global Icon
Emma Corrin attends a photocall for the MiuMiu Women's Tales during the Venice Days at the 80th Venice International Film Festival on September 03, 2023
Emma Corrin Wears Bold Olive Green Cardigan and Briefs Look in Venice—See the Photos
Zendaya attends HBO's "Euphoria" Season 2 Photo Call at Goya Studios
Zendaya Pairs Teeny Tiny Sparkling Bra with Chic Print Look — See the Photo!
JoJo new hair
JoJo Debuts Sassy New Marilyn Monroe-esque Blonde Look: 'Hard Launch'
Hayden Panettiere
Hayden Panettiere Debuts Bold New Pastel Look in Stylish Selfie: 'Pink Hair Don't Care'
Britney Spears Adds 2 More Tattoos After Unveiling New Snake Ink
Britney Spears Adds 2 More Tattoos After Unveiling New Snake Ink amid Divorce from Sam Asghari
Britney Spears Debuts New Snake Tattoo Amid Divorce from Sam AshgariÂ 
Britney Spears Debuts New Snake Tattoo amid Divorce from Sam Asghari: 'I'm So Excited'
Meri Brown
'Sister Wives' Star Meri Brown Says 'Happiness Feels Good' After Kody Brown Split
Amanda Seyfried attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.
Amanda Seyfried Reveals Her Very Relatable Beauty Fail from the Early 2000s
Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes attend the Variety And Golden Globes Party At Venice Film Festival
Kelsea Ballerini Kisses Boyfriend Chase Stokes at Venice Film Festival Bash
Lady Gaga Celebrates Return of Las Vegas Residency with Before and After Selfies
Lady Gaga Celebrates Return of Las Vegas Jazz & Piano Residency with Before-and-After Selfies
Justin Timberlake Timbaland Nelly Furtado drop new single Keep going up
Timbaland, Justin Timberlake and Nelly Furtado Drop First New Song in 16 Years — Listen to 'Keep Going Up'
Leanne Morgan with Reese Witherspoon at Leanne's comedy show from Monday evening at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville
Comedian Leanne Morgan on Filming Her First Movie Role with 'Living Doll' Reese Witherspoon (Exclusive)
Jimin from BTS' back tattoo
BTS' Jimin Shows Off Large Moon-Inspired Back Tattoo in New Shirtless Photo
ROME, ITALY - JULY 08: (EDITORâS NOTE: Image contains nudity.) Florence Pugh is seen arriving at the Valentino Haute Couture Fall/Winter 22/23 fashion show on July 08, 2022 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Jacopo Raule/Getty Images)
Florence Pugh Is Still Defending Her 'Cute Little Nipples' After All That Sheer Dress Drama