Halle Bailey Credits Big Sister Chloe for Giving Her Confidence to Be Bold with Fashion: 'I Want to Be Sexy'

Halle Bailey’s style has leveled up — and she says big sister Chloe is a big part of the reason.

The “Angel” singer, 23, revealed in Cosmopolitan’s new cover story that she had some growing pains when it came to figuring out her style and that it took some time for her to evolve into what it currently is.

“I’m definitely not a natural!” Bailey told the outlet of her style. “I look back at some of my pictures on the red carpet and laugh.”

“But as I’m getting older and my body is changing, I’m learning who I am,” she explained. “I want to be sexy. I want to feel good. I want to wear clothes that embrace where I am in life.”

Halle Bailey on the cover of Cosmopolitan's September Issue. Lenne Chai for Cosmopolitan

Halle said thanks to her sister, she has been able to figure out a direction for her style and has gained the confidence to pull it off.

“My confidence has gotten deeper and bigger with the help of my sister,” she said. “She’s always been an extroverted, sexy, demanding kind of presence.”

“As I’ve watched her, I’m like, 'That’s so cool,'” she added of Chloe’s influence. “I hope one day I can do that. She’s helping me find my footing in this whole adult-woman world.”

Last month, she shared similar sentiments with PEOPLE while discussing her and her sister’s collaboration with VS Pink, the CxH Collection, saying that her “confidence has grown” as she’s moved on from her teen years into her early 20s and “matured more.”

Halle Bailey poses for her Cosmopolitan cover issue. Lenne Chai for Cosmopolitan

“I’m more comfortable with wearing more form-fitting things and embracing my curves now,” she told PEOPLE.

This could be seen in her recent red carpet looks, including her look for the premiere of The Little Mermaid, where she wore a custom silver shell gown by Valdrin Sahiti, which hugged her curves and gave a pop of cleavage.

She also told PEOPLE, “My body type has always been a bit more straight-lined, I guess, and I’ve always wished I’d had more boobs and more butt, but I’m starting to embrace all the things that make me, me.”

Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images

The two sisters, who have rocked several stylish looks on multiple red carpets, also told PEOPLE that while being in the public eye can be stressful, they often find it easier to tackle when they’re together.

"I'm so happy when sis and I go to a red carpet together so we can hold each other's hands, because it's quite overwhelming to have people with cameras yelling at you with a bunch of lights flashing," Chloe, 25, told PEOPLE.

She added, "It's flattering, because we're happy that they care to see us and what we're wearing, but it's overwhelming."