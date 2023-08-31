'General Hospital' Alumna Haley Pullos Seen Leaving Court After Felony DUI Charge

The 25-year-old actress is facing charges including one felony count of DUI causing injury following an April arrest

By
Published on August 31, 2023
General Hospital's Haley Pullos Seen Leaving Court After Felony DUI Charge
Hayley Pullos leaves court in Los Angeles. Photo:

BACKGRID

Haley Pullos, the former General Hospital star who was arrested and charged with a DUI earlier this year, was seen leaving court in Los Angeles County on Wednesday.

The actress, 25, was spotted outside of the courthouse in a green dress and white heels, with a black ankle brace visible above one of her heels.

The Daily Mail reported that during Wednesday's court date, Judge Terry Smerling ruled the case would continue to October — roughly six months after the April crash. Pullos, who reportedly used crutches during a July 27 court appearance, has also pleaded not guilty to all charges with the trial itself set to kick off that month, the outlet added.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office shared with PEOPLE that Pullos' next court date is Sept. 21. A rep for Pullos did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's requests for comment on Thursday.

General Hospital's Haley Pullos Seen Leaving Court After Felony DUI Charge
Haley Pullos leaves court in Los Angeles.

BACKGRID

The court appearance comes four months after a California Highway Patrol report obtained by PEOPLE noted that Pullos was driving the wrong way on the freeway and was allegedly involved in a hit-and-run incident before a car crash. After the crash, the Pasadena Fire Department had to "extract" her out of her car as she was unable to exit, with the other driver sustaining major injuries and taken to a hospital, as previously reported.

Courtney Wilder, 23, was identified as the driver of the other car. Marijuana edibles and tequila were reportedly found in Pullos' vehicle during a search after the crash, according to the report.

Pullos' initial charges included one felony count of DUI causing injury, one misdemeanor count of hit-and-run resulting in property damage, and one felony count of driving with a .08 BAC causing injury, as previously reported.

"Pasadena Fire units responded to a traffic collision requiring rescue at the 134 Freeway/Orange Grove exit early this morning," the PFD said in a statement shared on their official Facebook page at the time.

"Arriving units found two vehicles involved, with one person trapped, after a reported head-on collision. Fire personnel extricated one person from a vehicle and provided patient care and hospital transport for the occupants of both vehicles."

General Hospital's Haley Pullos Seen Leaving Court After Felony DUI Charge
Haley Pullos at the "See" season 3 premiere.

Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic

After the crash, Pullos allegedly entered a rehabilitation treatment facility, with the Los Angeles Times reporting that she was sued by Wilder.

The actress, who has been playing Molly Lansing-Davis on General Hospital since 2009, told Soap Opera Digest in May that she was stepping back from the role after being involved in a car accident and needing "a little time to recover."

In a statement to PEOPLE earlier this year, the L.A. County D.A. shared that "drunk driving remains a grave concern in our communities, claiming thousands of innocent lives each year."

"Charging Haley Pullos with a felony DUI causing injury underscores the severity of this alleged offense," the D.A. added.

