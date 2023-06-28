General Hospital's Haley Pullos Receives Felony DUI Charges After Car Crash and Arrest

General Hospital star Haley Pullos has officially been charged following her recent alleged DUI incident.

On Wednesday, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office confirmed to PEOPLE that Pullos, 24, is receiving multiple charges following her April car crash and DUI arrest. She is specifically being charged with one felony count of DUI causing injury, one felony count of driving with a .08 BAC causing injury as well as one misdemeanor count of hit-and-run resulting in property damage.

Per the complaint obtained by PEOPLE, "Upon a felony conviction for the above offense, prison custody time is to be served in state prison." A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for July 27.

The L.A. County D.A. issued this statement to PEOPLE: "Drunk driving remains a grave concern in our communities, claiming thousands of innocent lives each year. Charging Haley Pullos with a felony DUI causing injury underscores the severity of this alleged offense. As we approach the Fourth of July holiday weekend, we must recognize the heightened danger of drinking and driving during this time. Let us remain vigilant and make responsible choices to ensure a safe and joyful celebration, free from the devastating consequences of impaired driving."

Pullos received a DUI charge last month for her alleged involvement in a major car crash.

Per a California Highway Patrol report obtained by PEOPLE, Pullos was driving the wrong way on the freeway in Pasadena on April 29. She was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence and for driving the wrong way, causing injury.

The police report also indicated that Pullos was also allegedly involved in a hit-and-run incident before the crash. As authorities reported to the scene, Pullos was unable to get out of her car. Because of that, the Pasadena Fire Department (PFD) had to use the jaws of life to "extract" her.

The other driver involved sustained major injuries from the collision and was taken to a hospital.

"Pasadena Fire units responded to a traffic collision requiring rescue at the 134 Freeway/Orange Grove exit early this morning," the PFD said in a statement shared on their official Facebook page. "Arriving units found two vehicles involved, with one person trapped, after a reported head-on collision. Fire personnel extricated one person from a vehicle and provided patient care and hospital transport for the occupants of both vehicles."

The statement concluded, "Cause is unknown but always a reminder to stay within the speed limit, avoid drinking and driving and never be distracted by passengers, phones etc."

After the incident, the Daily Mail reported that Pullos allegedly entered a rehabilitation treatment facility. The Los Angeles Times later obtained legal documents indicating she was being sued by the driver she hit.

Pullos has been playing Molly Lansing-Davis on General Hospital since 2009. Recently, she told Soap Opera Digest she was taking a break from the long-running series to recover from a car accident.

"Unfortunately, I was involved in an automobile accident and I'm doing OK, but I am going to need a little time to recover," she shared. "I will be back as soon as possible!"