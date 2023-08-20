Haim Sisters Danielle and Este Enjoy Some Pampering After Opening for BFF Taylor Swift's L.A. Eras Tour Shows

After opening a string of sold-out shows for Swift, Danielle and Este attended producer Jennifer Klein's annual Day of Indulgence

By
Melody Chiu
Melody Chiu

Melody Chiu is an Executive Editor at PEOPLE overseeing music, events and emerging content. She has been with the brand since 2009, editing, writing and reporting across all entertainment verticals. She has written cover stories on Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez, Melissa McCarthy, Blake Shelton, Jordan Turpin and Sandra Oh. The Los Angeles native graduated from the University of Southern California and has appeared on Extra!, The Talk, Access Hollywood and Good Morning America.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 20, 2023 04:55PM EDT
Este Haim, Danielle Haim,and Alana Haim of Haim attend The BRIT Awards 2021
Photo:

JMEnternational/JMEnternational for BRIT Awards/Getty

No body, no crime — but plenty of rest and relaxation.

After opening for longtime friend Taylor Swift on her string of sold-out Los Angeles Eras Tour shows, Danielle and Este Haim were seen attending producer Jennifer Klein's annual Day of Indulgence event on Aug. 13.

Before heading out, the sisters — who enjoyed Hydrafacial lip treatments and took home Samsonite suitcases and LeSportsac weekender bags packed with beauty products — caught up with comedian Rachel Bloom at the entrance.

Other poolside treatments featured products by Peach & Lily, OSEA, Morrocanoil and Dazzle Dry (who provided a quick-dry manicure for bride-to-be Christina Hendricks).

DJ Tendaji Lathan also curated an empowering playlist for the afternoon, and several of HAIM's hit tracks of course made the cut.

Earlier in the day, mom-to-be Uzo Aduba was spotted mingling with Cynthia Erivo and Michaela Jaé Rodriguez inside Klein's home. Whitney Cummings, who is also expecting her first child, picked up a Tocaya burrito on her way out and stayed hydrated with a bottle of Fiji Water.

Other guests included new mom Kaley Cuoco, Jordana Brewster — who picked up cold brew from a Caffe Luxxe station — Julianne Hough and Tia Mowry, who snapped photos of Don Julio minis passed around the bash. (Other stars also sipped on mini bottles of prosecco by Cupcake Vineyards.)

Kelly Rowland, whose songs were also played by Lathan, picked out plant-based Hershey's chocolates and Reese's candies.

According to InStyle (who shared exclusive photos from the fête), other sweet treats and savory snacks included yellow-and-white William Greenberg cookies flown in from N.Y.C., Shake Shack non-dairy shakes, Skinny Dipped cashews, Nuts.com packs and Seapoint Farms' Mighty Lil' Lentils.

Guests also picked up Rare Champagne and rosé by JUSTIN Winery, along with SLIQ ice pops, OLIPOP and Suja wellness shots.

"It's great to have everyone come together for a good time, to have fun," Klein — who's been hosting the event for 25 years — told InStyle. "I can't wait for the next 25. We'll be doing this until we're in rocking chairs."

Related Articles
Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande to Celebrate 10th Anniversary of Debut Album 'Yours Truly' with Live Performances and More
Taylor Swift Attends Jack Antonoff's Wedding to Margaret Qualley: Inside Their Musical Friendship
Taylor Swift Attends Jack Antonoff's Wedding to Margaret Qualley: Inside Their Musical Friendship
Malu Byrne and David Byrne attend the BAM Gala 2023
David Byrne Gives Rare Insight into the 'Joy' of His Relationship with Daughter Malu (Exclusive)
Demi Lovato Releases Anthemic Rock Version of Her Hit âConfidentâ
Demi Lovato Releases Anthemic Rock Version of Her Hit 'Confident'
Music icons Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran were spotted enjoying a pleasant dinner together at the trendy Zero Bond restaurant.
Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran Step Out for Dinner Together at Zero Bond in New York City
Madonna Teases New Tour
Madonna Shares Birthday Message After Turning 65: 'It's Great to Be Alive'
Amy Winehouse Mag Rollout, P. 230 Amy applying iconic eye makeup
The Amy Winehouse No One Knew: Family Shares Rare Photos and Handwritten Notes in New Book (Exclusive)
Charlie Puth visits SiriusXM Studios on May 03, 2023 in New York City
Charlie Puth Yearns for 'Lipstick' on His Neck on Sexy New Single
Addison Rae, Cecilia Cantarano and Charli XCX attend the Pandora ME London Launch Event
Addison Rae Teams Up with Charli XCX for '2 Die 4' Collaboration as She Shares Debut EP 'AR'
Elton John attends the "Rocketman" UK premiere at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on May 20, 2019 in London, England; Actor Kevin Spacey arrives at Southwark Crown Court, London, where he is charged with three counts of indecent assault, seven counts of sexual assault, one count of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent and one count of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent between 2001 and 2005
Elton John Has Dinner with Kevin Spacey 4 Weeks After Sexual Assault Trial Testimony
Jack Antonoff attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards
Jack Antonoff Says Taylor Swift Was the First Person to Recognize Him as a Producer
Amy Winehouse Mag Rollout, AMY WINEHOUSE AT THE JAZZ CAFE, LONDON, BRITAIN - 27 JAN 2004
Amy Winehouse's Never-Before-Seen Photos and Handwritten Notes Shared in Revealing New Book (Exclusive Excerpt)
AJ McLean attends the We The Best Foundation Golf Classic VIP Reception at The Swan on July 19, 2023
AJ McLean Talks 'Rebirth' of the Backstreet Boys and the Band Rocking Cancún in 2024 (Exclusive)
Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner attend the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts
Sophie Turner Trolls Joe Jonas by Wearing a 'Mr. Perfectly Fine' Bracelet to Jonas Brothers Concert
Lizzo arrives at The BRIT Awards 2023 at The O2 Arena on February 11, 2023
Big Grrrl Dancers Share Support for Lizzo on Instagram: 'We Are So Honored to Share the Stage'
Britney Spears
Britney Spears Remains in 'Great Spirits' Despite Divorce from Husband Sam Asghari: Source (Exclusive)