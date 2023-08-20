Haim Sisters Danielle and Este Enjoy Some Pampering After Opening for BFF Taylor Swift's L.A. Eras Tour Shows

No body, no crime — but plenty of rest and relaxation.

After opening for longtime friend Taylor Swift on her string of sold-out Los Angeles Eras Tour shows, Danielle and Este Haim were seen attending producer Jennifer Klein's annual Day of Indulgence event on Aug. 13.

Before heading out, the sisters — who enjoyed Hydrafacial lip treatments and took home Samsonite suitcases and LeSportsac weekender bags packed with beauty products — caught up with comedian Rachel Bloom at the entrance.

Other poolside treatments featured products by Peach & Lily, OSEA, Morrocanoil and Dazzle Dry (who provided a quick-dry manicure for bride-to-be Christina Hendricks).

DJ Tendaji Lathan also curated an empowering playlist for the afternoon, and several of HAIM's hit tracks of course made the cut.

Earlier in the day, mom-to-be Uzo Aduba was spotted mingling with Cynthia Erivo and Michaela Jaé Rodriguez inside Klein's home. Whitney Cummings, who is also expecting her first child, picked up a Tocaya burrito on her way out and stayed hydrated with a bottle of Fiji Water.

Other guests included new mom Kaley Cuoco, Jordana Brewster — who picked up cold brew from a Caffe Luxxe station — Julianne Hough and Tia Mowry, who snapped photos of Don Julio minis passed around the bash. (Other stars also sipped on mini bottles of prosecco by Cupcake Vineyards.)

Kelly Rowland, whose songs were also played by Lathan, picked out plant-based Hershey's chocolates and Reese's candies.

According to InStyle (who shared exclusive photos from the fête), other sweet treats and savory snacks included yellow-and-white William Greenberg cookies flown in from N.Y.C., Shake Shack non-dairy shakes, Skinny Dipped cashews, Nuts.com packs and Seapoint Farms' Mighty Lil' Lentils.

Guests also picked up Rare Champagne and rosé by JUSTIN Winery, along with SLIQ ice pops, OLIPOP and Suja wellness shots.

"It's great to have everyone come together for a good time, to have fun," Klein — who's been hosting the event for 25 years — told InStyle. "I can't wait for the next 25. We'll be doing this until we're in rocking chairs."