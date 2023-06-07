Ahead of their opening slot on Taylor Swift's Eras Tour, the Haim sisters are opening up about their friendship with the superstar.

In a new cover story interview with ELLE UK, the sister trio — comprised of Danielle, Este and Alana Haim — spoke about observing Swift's work ethic and what goes down at their hangouts.

"Seeing how hard she works is insane," Danielle, 34, told the outlet of Swift, 33, who's in the midst of a 61-date tour and gearing up to drop Speak Now (Taylor's Version) next month.

"She never complains. She's the most incredible performer, and so inspiring as a friend," added Danielle.

Haim. courtesy of ELLE UK / Tierney Gearon

Haim previously opened for Swift on the 1989 World Tour in 2015, and they've collaborated on 2020's "No Body, No Crime" as well as a remix of the band's single "Gasoline."



"She loves what she does," said Este, 37. "We'd play a show and she would just want to hang out after."

According to the sisters, nights spent with Swift over the course of their years-long friendship are "the most fun."

"We make dinner, we dance and we play pool," detailed Este.

"When we met, it was 'game over' — we just connected on so many levels," said Alana, 31. "We have the same musical tastes. It just kind of clicks. As friendships do."

In November, Haim told PEOPLE what they were most looking forward to about their upcoming performances with Swift on the Eras Tour in Washington and California later this summer.

"Backstage dance parties," said Este on the Glamour Women of the Year Awards red carpet in New York City. "Backstage pre and post-show dance parties with Taylor."

"Everything about it is perfect," added Alana.

"That's why we're doing it again!" exclaimed Danielle.