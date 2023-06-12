Rock bands are historically known for playing their own instruments on stage, and Haim is no exception.

After the sister trio performed at the 2023 Governors Ball Music Festival at Corona Park in Queens, New York on Friday, an Instagram user questioned whether Este Haim was actually playing the bass or merely "acting" — and the band wasn't impressed.

"Is it me or is that bassist just acting?" asked Lakeshore Records' A&R director Eric Craig in the comments section of an Instagram video of the group performing the 2013 track "My Song 5" posted by the British music outlet NME .

"lol I can't believe this s--- is STILL happening," responded the band's account.

Haim then shared a screenshot of the interaction via Instagram Stories and wrote, "I'm so used to seeing this s--- on every f---ing video of us playing ever, but I'm so over it. Don't ever say we don't play our f---ing instruments."

Este, 37, became known in Haim's early days for making expressive faces while playing the bass, and she's spoken out in the past about receiving sexist comments as a result.

"I get [told], 'I love that you don’t care what you look like when you play. I love that you don't care what your face looks like when you play. I love that about you,'" she told NME in 2019, sarcastically adding: "God, thank you so much. Like, f--- you."

In the same interview, 31-year-old Alana Haim said the sisters often get accused of faking their performances. "People give us backhanded compliments, like, 'Oh, wow, you can really play,'" she said at the time. "It's like, ‘What? What the f--- else would I be doing?'"

Este Haim's Instagram Story. Instagram/HAIM

Haim addressed both types of sexist comments in their 2020 song "Man from the Magazine," which sees the sisters recall Este getting asked if she makes "the same faces in bed" that she expresses while playing the bass on stage.

In the same song, they recount times where they've gone to guitar shops and had male employees offer them instruments made for beginners — long into their career as a successful, festival-headlining band.

“Even the other day we were doing an interview, and it was a male journalist,” Este told L'Officiel USA in 2020. “He was like, ‘I want to ask you about your song ‘3AM,’’ and I was like ‘Great, love! Let's talk about it.’ And he was like, ‘The bass line is incredible, you know? Who played it?’ And I was concerned, 'cause I was like, ‘Oh s---, was there a discrepancy on the credits?’ He was like, ‘Oh, I haven't seen the credits.’”

Haim at 2023 Governors Ball Music Festival. Charles Reagan

All three of Haim's albums — 2013's Days Are Gone, 2015's Something to Tell You and 2020's Women in Music, Pt. III — credit Este, Alana and Danielle, 34, with singing and performing instruments on each and every track.

Speaking to ELLE UK for a recent interview, Danielle recalled similar sexist pushback they've faced throughout their time as a band. "People would say to us, 'You'll never get a record deal. A girl rock band, unfortunately, is not something you see,'" she told the outlet. "People used to say that s--- all the time. But we had such a crazy focus, plus we're sisters — we're like a wolf pack."

The "Gasoline" performers have since earned three Grammy nominations and played sold-out concerts at massive arenas like New York City's Madison Square Garden.

"We've done so many things in our career, despite what people in the industry have said," added Danielle. "Being told you'll never sell out a venue, then you do. You'll never headline a festival, and then we do. It fuels the fire."

