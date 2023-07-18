Hailie Jade Scott Announces Return of Her Podcast ‘Just a Little Shady’

Fans of Hailie Jade Scott can expect another helping of her Just a Little Shady podcast next month.

In an Instagram post from Saturday, which was the one-year anniversary of Just a Little Shady, Scott, the daughter of hip-hop icon Eminem, announced that the show is returning for another season.

“1 year since the launch of the @justalittleshadypodcast 🎉💗 so much has happened in the last year & it wouldn’t be possible without the support of our JALS fam 💕 we will be back in August with more guests, more fun set designs, new merch designs inspired by our listeners & more 👏 stay tuned 👀” the social media influencer wrote in the Instagram post, accompanied by a selfie featuring herself and podcast co-host Brittany Ednie.

At the time of Just a Little Shady’s launch last year, the podcast's Instagram page promised the hosts will "get a little shady" while discussing their lives and pop culture. (The name of the program is a nod to Eminem’s 2000 hit “The Real Slim Shady”).

"Just a little shady podcast is about to drop," Scott previously teased on Instagram at the time. "This project has been in the works for a while & i'm so excited for the first episode to be launching!!"

This past May, Scott launched a clothing line in association with Just a Little Shady. In an announcement, she recorded a get-ready-with-me video where she talked about it.

It’s been a busy time for Scott not only with the podcast but her personal life as well: earlier this year, she announced on social media that she is engaged to Evan McClintock, an enterprise growth executive whom she has been dating since 2016. The two met at Michigan State University.

"casual weekend recap… 😭💗 2.4.23 💍 i love you @evanmcclintock11," Scott wrote on February 6 via Instagram alongside images of them popping Champagne and showing off her engagement ring.

She has been known to support her dad and his career, even celebrating with her famous father when he was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in November 2022. The two attended the ceremony in Los Angeles wearing coordinating black leather jackets.

