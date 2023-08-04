Hailey and Justin Bieber Match in Red-Hot Outfits for Date Night in West Hollywood

The Biebers love a matchy-matchy date night

By
David Chiu
David Chiu
Published on August 4, 2023 02:03PM EDT
Justin and Hailey Bieber make their way home, all smiles, after a delicious meal at The Nice Guy in West Hollywood. Hailey sported a plunging red dress with strappy heels complimenting Justin's red trousers for their date night.
Hailey and Justin Bieber stood out in bold red for their latest date night. 

The couple was seen heading home Thursday night after dining at the Nice Guy in West Hollywood. 

Hailey, 26, was photographed rocking a bright red dress with a matching purse and strappy heels, while hubby Justin, 29, followed behind wearing dark red pants, a white short-sleeved shirt and a backwards cap.

The color-coordinated outing is another in a line of date nights for the two stars in recent days. On Wednesday, the Biebers were seen en route to Soho House, also in West Hollywood. 

For that occasion, Justin went casual with his light blue baggy shorts, a navy oversized hoodie, blue sneakers and a beige bucket hat. Meanwhile, Hailey donned a bright orange-red fitted tank dress with her hair in a bun.

The couple, who married in 2018, were also spotted spending time together on the opposite coast — specifically on a lunch date in New York City last month. On that outing, the Biebers wore matching white shirts. Hailey sported loose-fit denim shorts and gold jewelry, while Justin had on pastel purple shorts and an orange baseball cap.

Hailey has also stylishly stepped out on her own, most recently this past Tuesday when she was dining at Los Angeles’ chic restaurant Giorgio Baldi. At the time, the model wore a strapless black dress that was complemented by matching black heels and a black purse.

Giorgio Baldi was also where the Biebers were having dinner together earlier last month. 

Earlier this year, Australian Vogue published an article about Hailey, who was interviewed by none other than her husband Justin. Asked by Justin about her favorite aspect of marriage, she replied:  “My favourite thing about being married is honestly the companionship I feel we have. Genuinely, you are my best friend in the entire world. There’s nobody I would rather spend more time with or do anything with.”

And in the same interview with her husband, Hailey revealed her biggest fashion regret. “I feel like I have a lot,” she told Justin, "but the biggest one that comes to mind in this moment is, a couple of years ago I wore this pink ... it was this boxy-looking vest dress, and I thought it was going to be the cutest thing ever. I wore it, and I saw the photographs after and it legitimately looked like I was inside a box. I looked like a present, and it was so bad.”

