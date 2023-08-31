Hailey Bieber's Wedding Dresses: All the Details of Her 3 Custom Gowns

Hailey Bieber’s wedding dresses — all three! — were designed to remember.

For her 2019 wedding to Justin Bieber, the model wore a stunning off-the-shoulder dress designed by the late Virgil Abloh, a close friend of hers. The Rhode founder then changed into two more bridal numbers throughout the evening, kicking off the reception in a custom halter-neck gown by Ralph & Russo before dancing the night away in a silk Vera Wang slip.

“I feel beautiful,” Bieber told Vogue during her final wedding dress fitting before the big day.

The Biebers wed on Sept. 30, 2019, exchanging vows in front of 154 guests at Montage Palmetto Bluff in South Carolina. However, their 2019 nuptials weren't the first time the two tied the knot. The couple originally wed in a secret courthouse ceremony a year prior, though neither the model nor the singer has shared many details of the occasion.



Bieber worked with long-time stylist Maeve Reilly to bring all three of her wedding day looks to life. Speaking to PEOPLE in 2023, Reilly called Bieber's bridal numbers "my favorite wedding look" and said that the model had a "clear vision" for her ceremony dress.

"Hailey had a clear vision for her wedding dress, and Virgil's contribution was nothing short of breathtaking and ingenious," Reilly added.

Part of Bieber's bridal vision included long sleeves that came past her wrists and an open back, she told Vogue.

From her lace and pearl-embroidered gown to her silky late-night slip, here is everything to know about Hailey Bieber's three wedding dresses.

Hailey Bieber’s Off-White Wedding Dress

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber on their wedding day in 2019. Courtesy / Instagram @justinbieber

Bieber's long-sleeve backless gown featured an off-the-shoulder neckline, a fishtail-style skirt and a gorgeous lace train. Abloh also incorporated the Off-White logo into the lace dress, and the words "Wedding Dress" were written in pearls along the back.

The model completed the bridal look with a long veil embroidered with the phrase “Till Death Do Us Part” in Abloh's signature block lettering, white Minny heels from Jimmy Choo and a set of Tiffany & Co. double wedding bands.

Bieber told Vogue in 2019 that she wanted Abloh to design her wedding dress from "from day one." She explained, “I didn’t want somebody who was a wedding dress designer. I just feel like my style and my street style is such a part of who I am. Virgil has kind of always just been in my corner since the beginning.”

The wedding dress was also a first for Abloh, as he had never created a bridal gown before. He told Vogue of the experience, “The gratifying side about designing for Hailey, in this case, is I know her personality. For her, I wanted something fun and youthful just the same, but still traditional.”

In 2023, Reilly told PEOPLE that she holds the memory of working with Abloh on Bieber's gown "close to her heart." She said, "His creativity was a gift to the fashion world, and what's even more remarkable is how cooperative and collaborative he was to work with."



Hailey Bieber’s Rich & Russo Reception Dress

Justin Bieber Instagram

According to Reilly, Bieber's reception looks were "equally incredible."

Bieber changed into a custom Rich & Russo silk gown with a halter neckline and a daring thigh-high slit for the wedding reception. She paired the dress with a leather motorcycle jacket from Celine, which was embroidered with the word “Wife."

"also thank you so much for these jackets @celine will basically be wearing this for the rest of my life 💕," the bride wrote on Instagram, thanking the designer.

Hailey Bieber’s Vera Wang Reception Dress

Later in the night, Bieber swapped her halter-neck number for a silk floor-length dress. Designed by Vera Wang, the white dress was seemingly made with dancing in mind and featured a subtle, flattering mermaid silhouette, criss-cross straps and a single-shoulder cowl detail.

”This was [definitely] more of the party dress. They were much more open to something seductive, light and sensual [for this look],” Wang told Vogue of the dress design. The designer continued, “The wedding dress had a certain formality to it. This was meant to be the complete opposite. I love using the dancer reference with this because when I see her I sort of see a ballerina.”

Adding to the relaxed look, Bieber paired the gown with white sneakers.

“The happiest bride I ever did see 😍 Thank you @verawanggang for @haileybieber custom dress she danced the night away in. And yes duh- sneakers,” Reilly wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of the newlyweds dancing.

