Hailey Bieber Wears Daring White Dress to Her Friend's Wedding – See the Look!

Hailey Bieber went against fashion standards when she attended a friend's wedding on June 24.

Bieber, 26, wore an all-white dress to Stephanie Shepherd and Larry Jackson's ceremony. The white, long-sleeved dress by Fancì Club included a high-neck collar and a risqué back cutout. She wore small diamond drop earrings and carried a fuzzy blue purse.

It's considered against accepted rules of fashion to wear white to a wedding if you are a guest unless a dress code specifies it is approved. Record producer Swizz Beatz posted photos and videos from the Beverly Hills wedding, appearing to show Shepherd, 33, in a white dress and Jackson wearing a white suit jacket.

The dress code for the wedding may have been daring, as Kim Kardashian also wore a racy look. The SKIMS mogul, 42, wore a cutout-covered Alaïa dress that included a tiny bandeau across her chest. The floor-length skirt featured a zig-zag design that showed Kardashian's thighs and black briefs.

Shepherd was Kardashian's assistant from 2013 until 2017 when the two reportedly had a falling out. In 2018, the two denied there was a feud. Shepherd met Jackson when he managed Kardashian's now ex-husband Kanye West.

After attending Shepherd's wedding in white, Bieber rocked the same color in Los Angeles Wednesday. The Rhode founder wore a white top, frayed denim jean shorts, and a beige trench coat on her way to work.

When Bieber began developing her skincare brand, Kardashian was the first person she called for advice. On the latest episode of Who's In My Bathroom? , the supermodel detailed her business journey to the reality star.

"I remember, in the beginning of this, the first person I called for any advice was you,” Bieber told the mom of four. “I was like, 'Hey, I really don’t want to bother you, but like, this is my idea and this is what I want to do. What would you say? How would I start?' "

Bieber wanted to build her business from the "ground up" and Kardashian provided her with the advice she needed. "I remember you giving me so many good pieces of advice in terms of like, 'Here’s how I did it. This is a way that worked for me. I think you have to find the way that’s going to be the best thing for you as Hailey,' " she recalled. "And that was really valuable advice for me."

Before Bieber launched Rhode, she told PEOPLE the label would stand out among the crowd as a "very curated, edited line of essentials," with the philosophy of "making one of everything really good."

"For me, that spans across all things in my life — [from] beauty [to] how I edit my wardrobe," she continued. "It's like that one really good pair of jeans you're always reaching for. That one really good blazer you keep going back to. That's how I look at skincare as well. That one really good moisturizer you keep reaching for. That one really great hydration product you keep going back to. These formulas are very intentional and very specific so that they can become those curated essentials that you keep going back to."