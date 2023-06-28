Hailey Bieber’s Denim Office Look Puts a Chic Spin on the Business Casual Uniform

Hailey Bieber proved that tackling a day of business meetings requires a comfortable yet incredibly chic outfit.

While attending to a busy day of work, presumably for her skincare brand Rhode, in Los Angeles, the 26-year-old was spotted wearing an effortless-of-the-moment ensemble, which made us rethink the definition of business casual style.

Bieber ditched the traditional trousers for a pair of jean shorts with frayed hems, suitable for heading into the office in the warmer months. To break up the monotony of the denim, she cinched the waistline with a black belt featuring a gunmetal-colored buckle.

She also threw on a simple white cropped T-shirt that showed off her midriff.

BACKGRID

The piece that tied the former two together was a beige button-up trench coat that flowed outwards in a cape-like way with every step. The outerwear's calf-hitting length made it the perfect statement piece.

Bieber’s choice of footwear tapped into the ongoing Y2K trend. She teamed white ankle-length ribbed socks with a pair of black jelly sandals with cutouts.

Her accessories included thin round sunglasses, a woven shoulder purse, gold hoop earrings and a berry lip color.

If you look close enough, Bieber also sports long almond-shaped mix-match nails, which is totally on brand. On one hand, she wears a light gray color and on the other a dark brown.

It’s no surprise that the trendsetter has herself put together, even down to her nail design. She did, after all, start a chromatic wave after attending the 2022 Met Gala with a pearlescent set on her finger tips.

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

Bieber worked with nail artist Zola Ganzorigt on the viral iridescent nail art, dubbed “glazed donut nails” in tandem with the star’s “glazed skin” skincare philosophy.

Ganzorigt revealed that she used OPI GelColor Stay Strong Base Coat, OPI GelColor in Funny Bunny and OPI GelColor Stay Shiny Top Coat before finishing off OPI Chrome Effects in Tin Man Can.

Since then, Bieber has worn variations of the style, from neon to chocolate.

When it comes down to business, Bieber is a boss — but she doesn’t hesitate to seek out advice from other powerful women, including friend Kim Kardashian.

"I remember, in the beginning of this, the first person I called for any advice was you,” Bieber told the multi-hyphenate in an episode of her YouTube series Who’s in my Bathroom?.

Bieber continued: “I was like, 'Hey, I really don’t want to bother you, but like, this is my idea and this is what I want to do. What would you say? How would I start?' “

With a goal of building a business from the “ground up,” it was a no-brainer for Bieber to ask the 42-year-old Kardashians star, who created SKIMS and skincare brand SKKN by Kim, for some tips.

Kardashian’s latest words of encouragement for the budding entrepreneur? "When you’re first starting a company, no one does it like you. So just always know that and feel confident in that, too."