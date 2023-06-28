Hailey Bieber’s Denim Office Look Puts a Chic Spin on the Business Casual Uniform

The Rhode skin founder was photographed in Los Angeles wearing this unexpected look to get to work

By
Michelle Lee
Michelle Lee
Editorial Assistant, Style & Beauty, PEOPLE
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 28, 2023 04:50PM EDT
Hailey Bieber looks stylish as she arrives at Alo Yoga in Beverly Hills
Photo:

BACKGRID

Hailey Bieber proved that tackling a day of business meetings requires a comfortable yet incredibly chic outfit. 

While attending to a busy day of work, presumably for her skincare brand Rhode, in Los Angeles, the 26-year-old was spotted wearing an effortless-of-the-moment ensemble, which made us rethink the definition of business casual style. 

Bieber ditched the traditional trousers for a pair of jean shorts with frayed hems, suitable for heading into the office in the warmer months. To break up the monotony of the denim, she cinched the waistline with a black belt featuring a gunmetal-colored buckle. 

She also threw on a simple white cropped T-shirt that showed off her midriff. 

Hailey Bieber looks stylish as she arrives at Alo Yoga in Beverly Hills

BACKGRID

The piece that tied the former two together was a beige button-up trench coat that flowed outwards in a cape-like way with every step. The outerwear's calf-hitting length made it the perfect statement piece. 

Bieber’s choice of footwear tapped into the ongoing Y2K trend. She teamed white ankle-length ribbed socks with a pair of black jelly sandals with cutouts.

Her accessories included thin round sunglasses, a woven shoulder purse, gold hoop earrings and a berry lip color.

If you look close enough, Bieber also sports long almond-shaped mix-match nails, which is totally on brand. On one hand, she wears a light gray color and on the other a dark brown.

It’s no surprise that the trendsetter has herself put together, even down to her nail design. She did, after all, start a chromatic wave after attending the 2022 Met Gala with a pearlescent set on her finger tips. 

Hailey Bieber arrives to The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion"
Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

Bieber worked with nail artist Zola Ganzorigt on the viral iridescent nail art, dubbed “glazed donut nails” in tandem with the star’s “glazed skin” skincare philosophy.

Ganzorigt revealed that she used OPI GelColor Stay Strong Base Coat, OPI GelColor in Funny Bunny and OPI GelColor Stay Shiny Top Coat before finishing off OPI Chrome Effects in Tin Man Can.

Since then, Bieber has worn variations of the style, from neon to chocolate. 

When it comes down to business, Bieber is a boss — but she doesn’t hesitate to seek out advice from other powerful women, including friend Kim Kardashian

"I remember, in the beginning of this, the first person I called for any advice was you,” Bieber told the multi-hyphenate in an episode of her YouTube series Who’s in my Bathroom?

Bieber continued: “I was like, 'Hey, I really don’t want to bother you, but like, this is my idea and this is what I want to do. What would you say? How would I start?' “

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

With a goal of building a business from the “ground up,” it was a no-brainer for Bieber to ask the 42-year-old Kardashians star, who created SKIMS and skincare brand SKKN by Kim, for some tips. 

Kardashian’s latest words of encouragement for the budding entrepreneur? "When you’re first starting a company, no one does it like you. So just always know that and feel confident in that, too." 

Related Articles
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift's Easy, Breezy Summer Outfit Just Proves Your Denim Mini Skirt Will Never Go Out of Style
Orlando Bloom attends The Serpentine Summer Party 2023
Orlando Bloom Shows Off His Stylish Side in a Matching Vest and Trousers in London
Jillian Michaels Marries DeShanna Marie Minuto in 16th Century Italian Palazzo
Jillian Michaels Marries DeShanna Marie Michaels in Black Dress for a 'Spin on the Traditional' (Exclusive)
Law Roach at the Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards held at The Beverly Hilton International Ballroom on June 27, 2023
Law Roach Candidly Admits He's 'Still Figuring It Out' After Retiring from Celebrity Styling
Margot Robbie looked every inch the Barbie girl upon her arrival in Australia
Margot Robbie Pops in Barbie Pink as She Arrives in Australia — See The Photos!
Olivia looked chic in a La Ligne zoo sweater, white maxi skirt, black sunglasses and loafers.
Olivia Wilde Is All Smiles as She Steps Out in a Zoo-Print Sweater by One of Her Favorite Brands
Jennifer Garner attends STARZ's 'Party Down' Season 3 FYC screening
Jennifer Garner on Growing Out Her Bob and Why Short Hair Is Only ‘Fun the Day It's Cut’ (Exclusive)
Credit Cibelle Levi __ @CibelleLevi_TOTY_Sofia Vergara_037 FINAL
Sofia Vergara Shares Her Beauty Motto — More Is More! — as She Launches Suncare Brand Toty (Exclusive)
Lili Reinhart Max Mara Cruise 2024 fashion show
Lili Reinhart Debuts 'Sealed with a Kiss' Tattoo in Memory of Late Grandmother
Kendall Jenner Radiates Style as She Gracefully Strolls the Streets of Paris
Kendall Jenner Radiates Style During Casual Stroll Through the Streets of Paris
Jessica Alba, Kylie Jenner, Sofia Vergara PEO/ECOMM
Jessica Alba, Kylie Jenner, and More Celebs Keep Turning to This Extremely Practical Summer Outfit Formula
Tracee Ellis Ross outfit.
Tracee Ellis Ross Poses in Nothing but a Lace Bra, Tights and Sunglasses in New Sultry Photos
enus Williams arrives at The Serpentine Gallery Summer Party 2023
Last Night's Look: The Must-See Celebrity Outfits of the Week
Ryan Gosling, Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie
Margot Robbie Channels Barbie at Photo Call for New Movie with Ryan Gosling and Greta Gerwig
Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen Shares Sassy Throwback Photo: 'Permed Bangs and Still Judging You'
Jennifer Garner attends Apple TV+ "The Last Thing He Told Me" Premiere held at Regency Bruin Theatre on April 13, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Jennifer Garner Shares Skincare Must-Haves for National Hydration Day, Including One She Calls ‘Delish’ (Exclusive)