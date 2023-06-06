Hailey Bieber Rocks a Look She Stole from Justin: ‘Outfit from Husband’s Closet’

Hailey Bieber went shopping somewhere no one else can — Justin Bieber’s closet!

The model, 26, shared her casual neutral-tone outfit on her Instagram story Tuesday, wearing an oversized beige jacket, casual cotton shorts and a muted blue and pink striped T-shirt. She showed off more than her runway-ready legs in the image — she also proved that she can take any piece of clothing and make it look cool.

“Outfit from husband’s closet,” she captioned the post.

Hailey Bieber/instagram

Paired with low-top black and white Vans Knu Skool sneakers and white ankle socks, Hailey completed the look with skinny black sunglasses and wore her bob straight in a simple middle part.

She followed the full-body snap with a close-up mirror selfie of herself with wet-hair wearing the loose-fitting long-sleeve by Erl — based out of Venice Beach in California — writing “this shirt will not be leaving my body,” over the screen. Hailey’s gold chunky rings can also be seen stacked on her fingers, which matched with her gold hoop earrings.

It isn’t the first time Hailey’s outfit has been an ode to Justin. In her minimalist Coachella look, Hailey wore gold dangly earrings with the Drew House creator’s initials on them.

Hailey shared a series of photos of the look in April. The first photo is a close-up of her face, showcasing the sweet earrings as well as her three gold layered necklaces — including a Jennifer Zeuner piece — and funky long green nails. She also wore Mejuri hoops.

The four other photos are different angles of her white tank and baggy jeans, along with a body chain and a black Aupen handbag in the Purpose style.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Hailey and Justin were recently spotted out shopping in New York City displaying their chic street style once again.

Dylan Travis/AbacaPress/SplashNews

For the afternoon outing, Justin wore oversized light blue jeans and a baggy off-white T-shirt, which he paired with a navy sweatshirt around his neck.

Meanwhile, Hailey sported a fitted, cap-sleeve black top and a tan suede Prada micro mini skirt, which she accessorized with trendy shades.

The couple was photographed with their arms around each other, sharing a smile while sipping on drinks as they checked out the Aimé Leon Dore store in the city's SoHo neighborhood.

