Hailey Bieber Rocks a Look She Stole from Justin: ‘Outfit from Husband’s Closet’

The model completed the neutral outfit with small black sunglasses and low-top sneakers

By Liza Esquibias
Published on June 6, 2023 04:11 PM
Hailey Bieber outfit from husbands closet
Photo:

Hailey Bieber/instagram

Hailey Bieber went shopping somewhere no one else can — Justin Bieber’s closet!

The model, 26, shared her casual neutral-tone outfit on her Instagram story Tuesday, wearing an oversized beige jacket, casual cotton shorts and a muted blue and pink striped T-shirt. She showed off more than her runway-ready legs in the image — she also proved that she can take any piece of clothing and make it look cool.

“Outfit from husband’s closet,” she captioned the post.

Hailey Bieber outfit

Hailey Bieber/instagram

Paired with low-top black and white Vans Knu Skool sneakers and white ankle socks, Hailey completed the look with skinny black sunglasses and wore her bob straight in a simple middle part.

She followed the full-body snap with a close-up mirror selfie of herself with wet-hair wearing the loose-fitting long-sleeve by Erl — based out of Venice Beach in California — writing “this shirt will not be leaving my body,” over the screen. Hailey’s gold chunky rings can also be seen stacked on her fingers, which matched with her gold hoop earrings.

It isn’t the first time Hailey’s outfit has been an ode to Justin. In her minimalist Coachella look, Hailey wore gold dangly earrings with the Drew House creator’s initials on them. 

Hailey shared a series of photos of the look in April. The first photo is a close-up of her face, showcasing the sweet earrings as well as her three gold layered necklaces — including a Jennifer Zeuner piece — and funky long green nails. She also wore Mejuri hoops.

The four other photos are different angles of her white tank and baggy jeans, along with a body chain and a black Aupen handbag in the Purpose style.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Hailey and Justin were recently spotted out shopping in New York City displaying their chic street style once again.

Hot couple Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber shopping at Aim Leon Dore store with some friends then walking together in the Soho neighborhood in New York, NY on May 10, 2023. Photo by Dylan Travis/ABACAPRESS.COM Pictured: Justin Bieber,Hailey Bieber Ref: SPL6570168 100523 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Dylan Travis/AbacaPress / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 photodesk@splashnews.com United Arab Emirates Rights, Australia Rights, Bahrain Rights, Canada Rights, Greece Rights, India Rights, Israel Rights, South Korea Rights, New Zealand Rights, Qatar Rights, Saudi Arabia Rights, Singapore Rights, Thailand Rights, Taiwan Rights, United Kingdom Rights, United States of America Rights
Dylan Travis/AbacaPress/SplashNews

For the afternoon outing, Justin wore oversized light blue jeans and a baggy off-white T-shirt, which he paired with a navy sweatshirt around his neck.

Meanwhile, Hailey sported a fitted, cap-sleeve black top and a tan suede Prada micro mini skirt, which she accessorized with trendy shades.

The couple was photographed with their arms around each other, sharing a smile while sipping on drinks as they checked out the Aimé Leon Dore store in the city's SoHo neighborhood.

Related Articles
Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber Turns a New York City Street Into Her Personal Runway in an Ultra Mini Skirt and Oversized Coat
Hot couple Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber shopping at Aim Leon Dore store with some friends then walking together in the Soho neighborhood in New York, NY on May 10, 2023. Photo by Dylan Travis/ABACAPRESS.COM Pictured: Justin Bieber,Hailey Bieber Ref: SPL6570168 100523 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Dylan Travis/AbacaPress / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 photodesk@splashnews.com United Arab Emirates Rights, Australia Rights, Bahrain Rights, Canada Rights, Greece Rights, India Rights, Israel Rights, South Korea Rights, New Zealand Rights, Qatar Rights, Saudi Arabia Rights, Singapore Rights, Thailand Rights, Taiwan Rights, United Kingdom Rights, United States of America Rights
Justin and Hailey Bieber Share Sweet Embrace While Shopping in N.Y.C.
Hailey Bieber is seen leaving Rhode launch party at Chiltern Firehouse
Hailey Bieber Dazzles in Silver Sequins at U.K. Launch of Rhode Skincare Line
Hailey Bieber Rocks Neon Green Sports Bra for Cold Plunge for Wellness Wednesday
Hailey Bieber Rocks Neon Green Sports Bra for Cold Plunge on ‘Wellness Wednesday’
Ree Drummond Summer Launch
Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond Says Her Latest Fashion Collection at Walmart ‘Offers Lots of Versatility’ for Summer
Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber seen at The Chiltern Firehouse in Central London. 16 May 2023 Pictured: Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber. Photo credit: Raw Image LTD/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342
Justin and Hailey Bieber Step Out for Glam Date Night in London as She Launches Rhode in the U.K.
Hailey Bieber's Classic Coachella Look Includes a Sweet Nod to Justin
Hailey Bieber's Coachella Look Is Classic Cool Girl — and Has a Sweet Nod to Husband Justin Bieber
Hailee Steinfeld attends the "Spider-man: Across The Spider-Verse" Gala Screening
Last Night's Look: The Must-See Celebrity Outfits of the Week
Chrishell Stause attends the SiriusXM Studios Interview with Chrishell Stause and G Flip at SiriusXM Studios on May 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California
Last Night's Look: The Must-See Celebrity Outfits of the Week
Megan Fox
Last Night's Look: The Must-See Celebrity Outfits of the Week
Julia Fox is seen on May 12, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Julia Fox Takes on the 'No-Pants' Trend While Pumping Gas in Her Underwear
Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber Shows Off Her Makeup-Free Face in a New GRWM Video from Coachella
Jennifer Lopez
Last Night's Look: The Must-See Celebrity Outfits of the Week
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez hold hands as they start off their day with coffee to go.
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Have a Matchy-Matchy Style Moment in Coordinating Outfits
Gisele Bundchen
Gisele Bündchen Steps Out for a Workout in Miami Following First Met Gala Since Tom Brady Divorce
Justin and Hailey Bieber hold hands as they leave the Great White
Justin and Hailey Bieber Show Off PDA on Lunch Date After Quashing Selena Gomez Social Media Drama