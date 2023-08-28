Hailey Bieber Celebrates 'Strawberry Glaze' Lip Treatment Launch with 3 Back-to-Back Berry-Inspired Looks

Hailey Bieber takes her lip products berry seriously.

The model’s skincare line, Rhode, released a Strawberry Glaze flavor of its Peptide Lip Treatment (a donut-inspired collaboration with Krispy Kreme) on Monday, and she appeared to channel the limited-edition product with her launch-day style.

Bieber, 26, was spotted wearing not one, not two, but three Strawberry Glaze-inspired outfits in New York City while celebrating the release.

Hailey Bieber dons an all-red look for an appearance on 'Good Morning America'. Raymond Hall/GC Images

For each 'fit, all of which were styled by Dani Michelle, Bieber rocked a red Ferragamo mini bag, matching strawberry-red nails and her signature glow — her “glazed donut”-inspired makeup, topped off with a glossy lip, of course.

For her first launch day ensemble, which she donned for a Good Morning America appearance, the daughter of Stephen Baldwin stepped into a drapey, off-the-shoulder dress in an electrifying shade of bright red.

The model rounded off the monochromatic look with Maison Ernest sandal heels and her patent Ferragamo bag. She paired the all-red look with a combination of chunky gold jewelry, including rings and hoop earrings.

Hailey Bieber leaves 'Good Morning America' in a berries-and-cream-inspired ensemble on Aug. 28. Raymond Hall/GC Images

If her first look was strawberry-inspired, her second channeled both berries and cream. Bieber left the talk show wearing a high-neck white minidress.

Still clutching the fire-truck red Ferragamo purse, the model followed the color scheme of Rhode’s berry lip treatment packaging to a tee.

For the red-and-white look, Bieber also swapped out her footwear, opting for buckled Manolo Blahnik kitten mules.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber step out in New York City together the day that Hailey launched a Strawberry Glaze flavor of her brand's Peptide Lip Treatment. Gotham/GC Images

Finally, later in the day, the Rhode founder made a triumphant return to all-red as she stepped out with husband Justin Bieber, who was clad in all gray.

For the last Strawberry Glaze-inspired look, the model donned a strapless mini dress. She paired the berry-red, corseted bodice dress with the peep-toe sandal heels she wore to GMA earlier in the day.

Accessory-wise, the model switched things up, opting for a more on-the-nose approach to fruit-inspired fashion with strawberry earrings. She pulled her hair back into a sleek bun to highlight the sparkling red studs.

Hailey Bieber wears her final strawberry-inspired launch day look on Aug. 28. Gotham/GC Images

She also wore simple sunnies and a bubble letter “B” pendant necklace (presumably a nod to her and her singer husband’s last name), which she previously styled for a girls' night out with pals Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid on Sunday evening.

For makeup, Bieber added an extra pop of berry to her signature "strawberry girl" glam with a fuchsia glossy lip — courtesy of her Strawberry Glaze Peptide Lip Treatment, no doubt.

According to Rhode’s website, the Krispy Kreme-inspired treatment is “bursting with strawberry flavor and glazed to perfection for your glossiest, most delicious lips.”

The treatment — which also comes in flavors “Salted Caramel,” “Watermelon Slice,” “Rhode Vanilla” and an unscented variety — is intended to restore and replenish dry lips, as well as lock in moisture for “visibly plumper, softer lips," per its description.

Priced at $16, the product is one of fans of the brand’s most beloved products, and has sold out more than once.

