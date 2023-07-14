Hailey Bieber Says She Looks ‘Exactly Like My Nana’ After Using TikTok Aging Filter: ‘It’s Giving My Nana’s Twin’

“This is so weird. I love it,” she said in her TikTok video

By
David Chiu
David Chiu
David Chiu is a digital news writer for PEOPLE. A former PEOPLE intern from 2007 to 2008, he has been writing about news and entertainment for over 10 years.
Published on July 14, 2023 12:45PM EDT
Haley Baldwin Bieber. Photo:

haileybieber/TikTok

Hailey Baldwin Bieber is getting some serious “nana” vibes thanks to TikTok.

The model used the popular social media video platform’s aging filter on herself and the result made her resemble her grandmother, Rute Almeida, on the maternal side of her family. 

Posted on Thursday, the brief TikTop clip, with the caption, “Its giving my Nana’s twin,” does a side-by-side comparison of what Baldwin looks like with the aging filter on the top with her current appearance below. It has so far generated over 4 million views and 331,000 likes. 

“I look exactly like my nana,” Bieber, the daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin and Kennya Baldwin, says in the clip with a laugh and broad smile. “This is so weird. I love it.”

The clip captures Bieber in a relaxed and upbeat mood, a welcome contrast to what she had experienced at times earlier this year. 

In April, she took to her Instagram Stories to share that she'd been feeling "fragile" after a difficult start to 2023.

"I like to make jokes about how I feel because sometimes it's easier than admitting I'm having a hard time," Bieber began her post.

Hailey Bieber

Hailey Bieber Instagram

"But truthfully since 2023 started I have had some of the saddest, hardest moments I've ever had in my adult life and my mind and emotions have been fragile to say the least. And I know so many other people feel the same way I feel, so just know you're not alone 🫶."

The Rhode Skin mogul's post came after Selena Gomez, who is the ex of her husband, Justin Bieber, asked fans to stop the "hate" towards her amid the pair's alleged social media drama, which also involved Bieber's pal Kylie Jenner.

Bieber also continued being candid about her personal life. In a recent interview with The Sunday Times about starting a family with her husband. "I want kids so bad but I get scared,” she said at the time. “It's enough that people say things about my husband or my friends. I can't imagine having to confront people saying things about a child."

"We can only do the best we can to raise them," she continued. "As long as they feel loved and safe."

