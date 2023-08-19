Hailey Bieber Updates Fans on Life ‘Lately,’ Including Girl’s Night Out with Her BFFs

The model and Rhode founder shared a photo dump of her life “lately” on Instagram Friday

By
Alexis Jones
Alexis Jones
Alexis Jones
Alexis Jones is a writer-reporter at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared on Daily Bruin.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 19, 2023 10:18PM EDT
Hailey Bieber Updates Fans on Life âLately,â Including Girlâs Night Out With Her BFFs
Photo:

Hailey Bieber/Instagram, Justine Skye/Instagram

Hailey Bieber’s latest life update includes hanging with her girls.

On Friday, the 26-year-old model shared a photo dump of her life “lately” on Instagram, which includes a girl’s night out with pals Justine Skye and Lori Harvey.

Bieber included several up-close selfies showing off her newly-debuted darker “cinnamon cookie butter” hair color and “strawberry girl makeup” trend, which prominently features faux freckles on her nose and a rosy complexion.

The Rhode founder also showed off her style with a snap of her leg extended forward while walking. Though her entire outfit cannot be seen, she appears to be wearing a gray top, black shorts, white socks and black flats with an adorable bow.

Hailey Bieber Updates Fans on Life âLately,â Including Girlâs Night Out With Her BFFs

Hailey Bieber/Instagram

She also posted a few shots of the pastel-colored clouds at sunset and a blurry snap of a yellow traffic sign with a bright orange moon in the background.

Bieber even indulged her followers with a video of some delicious-looking corn rice pasta that had Skye, 27, asking about the dish in the comments. “What’s this corn rice pasta situation?” she wrote.

Hailey Bieber Updates Fans on Life âLately,â Including Girlâs Night Out With Her BFFs

Hailey Bieber/Instagram

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

A photo taken of Bieber posing in a red and yellow jersey and shorts was also featured in the carousel. Even though she was indoors, she sported black sunglasses and matching open-toe heels while holding a diamond-encrusted mug with her first initial.

Hailey Bieber Updates Fans on Life âLately,â Including Girlâs Night Out With Her BFFs

Hailey Bieber/Instagram

Bieber could be seen rocking the same look in Skye’s Instagram post of their “girls night” -- a mirror selfie of her, Bieber and Harvey, 26, as well as a cute pic of her and Bieber smiling on a couch before heading out.

The 27-year-old singer wore an off-the-shoulder denim wash blue mini dress with one sleeve and black knee-high boots. Harvey sported a white cropped tee and multicolored jeweled jeans.

Hailey Bieber Updates Fans on Life âLately,â Including Girlâs Night Out With Her BFFs

Justine Skye/Instagram

The last time the three women were together was to celebrate the Fourth of July at Michael Rubin’s party in The Hamptons.

On Independence Day, Harvey posted a TikTok video of the three plus Kim Kardashian, sister Kendall Jenner and La La Anthony showing off their all-white looks as they walked in a line toward the camera to Nicki Minaj’s song “Barbie World.”

Harvey wore a plunging fitted maxi dress with embroidered details across the skirt and a fringed hem, while Bieber donned a halter-neck ruched gown by Maygel Coronel with a high slit at the front. Skye sported a semi-sheer maxi dress with a wide cut-out at the midriff.

Related Articles
Kate Beckinsale
Kate Beckinsale Reveals New Tattoo of Late Cat, Clive: ‘This Has Really Helped’
Taylor Swift, Quest love and Trevor Noah
Taylor Swift, Gigi Hadid, Channing Tatum and More Join Questlove For Game Night
Leni Klum shows off her incredible physique aboard Flavio Briatore's yacht in South of France. Leni is the 19-year-old model and daughter of Heidi Klum
Heidi Klum’s Daughter Leni Flaunts Her Model Curves in a String Bikini on Yacht Vacation
Jon Hamm wife Anna Osceola shopping Hamptons New York 08 17 23
Newlyweds Jon Hamm and Anna Osceola Step Out for Shopping Trip in the Hamptons
Michelle Pfeiffer Posts Makeup-Free Selfie to Celebrate 3M Instagram Followers
Michelle Pfeiffer Posts Makeup-Free Selfie to Celebrate 3M Instagram Followers: ‘Thank You All for Hanging Out’
EXCLUSIVE: Robert Downey Jr does some shopping, while wearing a colorful ensemble, in The Hamptons, New York.
Robert Downey Jr. Wears Quirky, Colorful Ensemble While Shopping in the Hamptons
Kourtney Kardashian instagram throwback blond hair 08 17 23
Kourtney Kardashian Rocks Blonde Hair and Pink ‘Barker Barbie’ Minidress
Pamela Anderson Recalls Being Neighbors with Barbie Creator Ruth Handler, Who Gave Her Doll in Red Swimsuit
Pamela Anderson Recalls Being Neighbors with Barbie Creator Ruth Handler and the Gift She Once Gave Her
Jessica Alba is seen in Midtown on August 16, 2023 in New York City.
See All of Jessica Alba’s Stylish — and Colorful! — Looks from Her ‘Honest Renovations’ Press Tour
Pamela Anderson
Pamela Anderson Recalls Her 'Wild' ’90s Style That Always Included 'Makeup from the Day Before'
Pamela Anderson models for Aritzia
Pamela Anderson Says Strangers Apologize and Tell Her 'I Like You Now' After Reading Her Memoir
Christina Aguilera daughter Summer Rain stage Israel 9th Birthday Instagram 08 16 23
Christina Aguilera Celebrates Daughter Summer Rain's 9th Birthday in Sweet Post: 'Mommy Loves You so Much!'
Jennifer Lopez Maybourne Beverly Hills Rumi See Through
Jennifer Lopez Wears White T-Shirt Bearing Quote from Persian Poet Rumi: 'Your Name Is Love'
Hailey Bieber hair before and after
Hailey Bieber Debuts Darker 'Cinnamon Cookie Butter' Hair Color Just in Time for Fall
Damson Idris and Lori Harvey are seen on August 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California
Lori Harvey and Damson Idris Are Experts at Monochromatic Date-Night Dressing — See Their Looks
Kendall Jenner harper's bazaar and Emma Corrin
Kendall Jenner Models the Sequin Miu Miu Underwear That Emma Corrin First Wore on the Runway