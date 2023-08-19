Lifestyle Style Hailey Bieber Updates Fans on Life ‘Lately,’ Including Girl’s Night Out with Her BFFs The model and Rhode founder shared a photo dump of her life “lately” on Instagram Friday By Alexis Jones Alexis Jones Alexis Jones is a writer-reporter at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared on Daily Bruin. People Editorial Guidelines Published on August 19, 2023 10:18PM EDT Trending Videos Photo: Hailey Bieber/Instagram, Justine Skye/Instagram Hailey Bieber’s latest life update includes hanging with her girls. On Friday, the 26-year-old model shared a photo dump of her life “lately” on Instagram, which includes a girl’s night out with pals Justine Skye and Lori Harvey. Hailey Bieber Just Showed Off Her Latte Makeup — Here's What You Need to Know About the New Trend Bieber included several up-close selfies showing off her newly-debuted darker “cinnamon cookie butter” hair color and “strawberry girl makeup” trend, which prominently features faux freckles on her nose and a rosy complexion. The Rhode founder also showed off her style with a snap of her leg extended forward while walking. Though her entire outfit cannot be seen, she appears to be wearing a gray top, black shorts, white socks and black flats with an adorable bow. Hailey Bieber/Instagram She also posted a few shots of the pastel-colored clouds at sunset and a blurry snap of a yellow traffic sign with a bright orange moon in the background. Bieber even indulged her followers with a video of some delicious-looking corn rice pasta that had Skye, 27, asking about the dish in the comments. “What’s this corn rice pasta situation?” she wrote. Hailey Bieber/Instagram Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. A photo taken of Bieber posing in a red and yellow jersey and shorts was also featured in the carousel. Even though she was indoors, she sported black sunglasses and matching open-toe heels while holding a diamond-encrusted mug with her first initial. Hailey Bieber/Instagram Hailey Bieber Stuns in Chic LBD While Dining at Giorgio Baldi in Los Angeles Bieber could be seen rocking the same look in Skye’s Instagram post of their “girls night” -- a mirror selfie of her, Bieber and Harvey, 26, as well as a cute pic of her and Bieber smiling on a couch before heading out. The 27-year-old singer wore an off-the-shoulder denim wash blue mini dress with one sleeve and black knee-high boots. Harvey sported a white cropped tee and multicolored jeweled jeans. Justine Skye/Instagram The last time the three women were together was to celebrate the Fourth of July at Michael Rubin’s party in The Hamptons. On Independence Day, Harvey posted a TikTok video of the three plus Kim Kardashian, sister Kendall Jenner and La La Anthony showing off their all-white looks as they walked in a line toward the camera to Nicki Minaj’s song “Barbie World.” Harvey wore a plunging fitted maxi dress with embroidered details across the skirt and a fringed hem, while Bieber donned a halter-neck ruched gown by Maygel Coronel with a high slit at the front. Skye sported a semi-sheer maxi dress with a wide cut-out at the midriff.