Hailey Bieber Updates Fans on Life ‘Lately,’ Including Girl’s Night Out with Her BFFs

Hailey Bieber’s latest life update includes hanging with her girls.

On Friday, the 26-year-old model shared a photo dump of her life “lately” on Instagram, which includes a girl’s night out with pals Justine Skye and Lori Harvey.

Bieber included several up-close selfies showing off her newly-debuted darker “cinnamon cookie butter” hair color and “strawberry girl makeup” trend, which prominently features faux freckles on her nose and a rosy complexion.

The Rhode founder also showed off her style with a snap of her leg extended forward while walking. Though her entire outfit cannot be seen, she appears to be wearing a gray top, black shorts, white socks and black flats with an adorable bow.

Hailey Bieber/Instagram

She also posted a few shots of the pastel-colored clouds at sunset and a blurry snap of a yellow traffic sign with a bright orange moon in the background.

Bieber even indulged her followers with a video of some delicious-looking corn rice pasta that had Skye, 27, asking about the dish in the comments. “What’s this corn rice pasta situation?” she wrote.

Hailey Bieber/Instagram

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

A photo taken of Bieber posing in a red and yellow jersey and shorts was also featured in the carousel. Even though she was indoors, she sported black sunglasses and matching open-toe heels while holding a diamond-encrusted mug with her first initial.

Hailey Bieber/Instagram

Bieber could be seen rocking the same look in Skye’s Instagram post of their “girls night” -- a mirror selfie of her, Bieber and Harvey, 26, as well as a cute pic of her and Bieber smiling on a couch before heading out.

The 27-year-old singer wore an off-the-shoulder denim wash blue mini dress with one sleeve and black knee-high boots. Harvey sported a white cropped tee and multicolored jeweled jeans.

Justine Skye/Instagram

The last time the three women were together was to celebrate the Fourth of July at Michael Rubin’s party in The Hamptons.



On Independence Day, Harvey posted a TikTok video of the three plus Kim Kardashian, sister Kendall Jenner and La La Anthony showing off their all-white looks as they walked in a line toward the camera to Nicki Minaj’s song “Barbie World.”



Harvey wore a plunging fitted maxi dress with embroidered details across the skirt and a fringed hem, while Bieber donned a halter-neck ruched gown by Maygel Coronel with a high slit at the front. Skye sported a semi-sheer maxi dress with a wide cut-out at the midriff.

