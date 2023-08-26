Hailey Bieber’s Wedding Stylist Maeve Reilly Shares Her Advice for a 'Timeless' Bridal Look (Exclusive)

Maeve Reilly is sharing her advice for brides to look and feel their best on their big day!

As the fashion stylist behind Hailey Bieber’s wedding look, Reilly also has a long list famous clients including Megan Fox, Winnie Harlow, Eva Longoria, Adriana Lima and Ciara.

Long before she started working with A-list stars, Reilly grew up in New York and graduated from the Fashion Institute of Technology. She later moved to LA, where her began her style career. Since then, her work has been featured in Vogue, Vanity Fair, Marie Claire, Paper Magazine, Wall Street Journal and more. In 2022, she was named the Style Curator of the Year by The Daily Front Row.

Hailey and Justin Bieber. justinbieber/Instagram

Now, the celeb fashion expert is partnering with The Knot Drops, to give engaged couples the chance to win her A-list wedding services, including two digital styling consults before they say "I do."

In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, Reilly shares her advice for brides to channel Hollywood’s red carpet looks for their big day.

Where should brides begin when putting together their wedding day look?

"I think it is really important to do your research. Not only do trends change every day, but we also change our minds all the time, so doing a ton of research not only on what you like, but also what you don’t like, can help you feel more confident in your choice. It's also important to be mindful that not only should you love your look on the day of your wedding, but you want to look back and love your look for years to come. To help ensure that this is the case, I often recommend choosing more timeless styles and silhouettes vs what is ‘on trend.’"

What's your advice for for brides who try on a ton of different styles and still can't decide which dress style to go with?

“I feel like it's kind of similar to choosing your husband or wife — you just kinda know when it's the one. I think people look the most beautiful when you can tell that they feel like the best version of themselves. There's something that you cannot explain, you just feel it. There’s a light that shines from within and I think everyone around you can see it too.”

Maeve Reilly. Courtesy of Maeve Reilly

It's easy to get caught up in a look that isn't authentic. How can brides stay true to their personal style on their wedding day?

“Good style is about knowing and dressing for your body type. Ask yourself what you think is the most flattering thing to show off, and don't be afraid to do just that. Highlighting your favorite parts of your body is a way to ensure you’re going to feel your most confident self. This is also a way to narrow down what can feel like an overwhelming amount of dress options.”

What should brides look for when shopping for a dress?

“When it comes to styling my clients, I know that fashion serves as our armor and is the best form of self expression. It's a direct reflection of your personality, and this holds particularly true on the day of your wedding. For brides-to-be, my guidance centers around discovering a gown that not only flatters your body, but, more importantly, feels like a true personification of you. Tapping into the expertise of stylists and bridal salons can be super helpful when breaking down the pros and cons of different wedding dress styles, silhouettes, and sizing. Couples can search and find local bridal salons in their area on The Knot Vendor Marketplace.”

Hailey and Justin Bieber. justinbieber/Instagram

How did Hailey Bieber's final wedding look come together?

“The entire process began a year earlier in Milan with Virgil and his team. You can see where Virgil added in his personal touch and typical Off-White symbols, like the arrow. It was so cool to see such a perfect juxtaposition of a classical silhouette and design combined with street style symbols, which really made it true to Hailey’s personal style.”



“What’s your all-time favorite celebrity wedding look you’ve styled?

“While I hold many close to my heart, my favorite wedding look, and probably one of my favorite looks that I have styled to date, is Hailey Bieber’s wedding dress / dresses. Not only am I proud of this look because Hailey looked absolutely stunning, but I will also always hold the memory of collaborating with the late and immensely talented Virgil Abloh close to my heart.

Hailey had a clear vision for her wedding dress, and Virgil's contribution was nothing short of breathtaking and ingenious. His creativity was a gift to the fashion world, and what's even more remarkable is how cooperative and collaborative he was to work with. Hailey's reception looks were equally incredible. She wore a white halter-top dress from Ralph & Russo and later wore a white slip dress by Vera Wang, which we paired with white sneakers for her third look.

The entire experience is so close to my heart, and the memory of that wedding day is one I will cherish forever.”

How can brides channel Hailey's look in their own wedding?

“A bride should stay true to their own personal aesthetic in order to ensure they feel their best!”

