Hailey Bieber’s Strawberry Red Nails Put a Summer Spin on the Classic French Manicure

The Rhode founder debuted a new look while celebrating the anniversary of her beauty brand on Thursday

By
Julia Meehan
Julia Meehan

Digital Contract Editor, PEOPLE

Published on June 16, 2023 04:59PM EDT
Hailey Bieber
Photo:

Hailey Bieber Instagram

Nothing screams summer quite like a Hailey Bieber-inspired manicure.

Between her colorful mismatched mani and infamous glazed donut nails, the 26-year-old has proven she's an incubator for viral nail trends — and her latest look is no exception.

While celebrating the one-year anniversary of her beauty brand Rhode in New York City on Thursday, Bieber was seen sporting the sweetest strawberry-red French manicure.

The beauty mogul documented the evening's celebrations on her Instagram story with several snaps and videos, and while all eyes were on her sexy, slinky mini dress, it was her bright red mani that had fans doing a double take.

Hailey Bieber

Hailey Bieber Instagram

Sticking with her preferred almond shape, Bieber’s nails were painted with a hot red base color, reminiscent of a delicious summer strawberry, and accentuated by light pink tips. While the look was a departure from her go-to minimal manis, it gave a colorful pop to her diamond-encrusted pink dress.

Of course, the French manicure will never go out of style, but Bieber's take offers a bold, fresher option for summer.

Hailey Bieber is seen out and about on June 15, 2023 in New York City

Gotham/GC Images

Bieber styled the sister nail shades with a custom Vivienne Westwood Couture mini dress that was decked out in pink Swarovski crystals. She teamed the party dress with a diamond tennis necklace, nude stilettos and a matching knotted purse.

As for the rest of her glam, she opted for a slicked-back, middle-part top knot with rosy cheeks and a glossy lip.

Hailey Bieber

Hailey Bieber Instagram

A day after the celebration, Bieber shared a series of photos from the night on Instagram, giving fans a closer look at her entire ensemble. "last night was 🥲🥲✨✨🤍🧚🏻‍♀️🧚🏻‍♀️🧚🏻‍♀️🧚🏻‍♀️🧚🏻‍♀️🧚🏻‍♀️🧚🏻‍♀️," she captioned the post.

Bieber has become known for her viral manicures, with her "glazed donut" nail look taking the internet by storm last year. In June 2022, the model shared the secret behind her iridescent, chrome manicure, revealing that OPI's Nail Lacquer in the shade Pale, clear polish and OPI Chrome Effects Mirror Shine Nail Powder are all that's required for the shimmering look.

While Bieber hasn't yet shared the manicurist behind her new strawberry French nails, her go-to nail artist Zola Ganzorigt has been responsible for several of the Rhode founder's other viral looks, including the glazed donut mani.

Bieber and Ganzorigt recently teamed up on the model's Coachella manicure, which also saw her move away from the chrome nails she usually favors. Instead, Bieber went with lime green nails for the music festival, accentuated with tiny gold lines for extra detail. On Instagram, Ganzorigt revealed that her client's mani had another special touch: it glowed in the dark!

"Glowing in the dark @haileybieber 💚 After trying 50 different colors, we came up with the perfect shade for Coachella 🔫 Always enjoy our scientific experiment 🫶🏻," the nail artist wrote alongside two snaps of Bieber's mani, showing off her handiwork.

