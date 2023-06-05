Hailey Bieber Shuts Down Rumored Feud with Kendall Jenner with Cute Poolside Selfie

Despite what others may think, Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner’s relationship is feud-free.

As of last week, per The Sun, fans began to suspect a rift between the model friends, who appeared to have enjoyed separate vacations in the South of France with their pals (except with one another).

In their most recent Instagram posts, Bieber, 26, and Jenner, 27, can be seen hanging out in the Riviera with different people — Bieber with husband Justin Bieber and singer Justine Skye, and Jenner with famous twins Simi and Haze Khadra.

This led their followers to question why the two, who are friends and have openly supported each other, didn’t link up on their trips.

Hailey Bieber/instagram

However, Bieber put those social media murmurings to bed over the weekend by sharing a cute selfie of herself and Jenner chilling by the pool to her Instagram Story.

The photo, which shows them smiling with puppy filters on their faces, was captioned with the word “feuding” alongside heart emojis, seemingly indicating that they are still as close as ever. The photo also seems to indicate to fans that you don't need to go on every vacation with everyone of your friends to still be friends with them.

Bieber and Jenner recently shared a glimpse into their sisterhood on Bieber’s new YouTube cooking series, What's in My Kitchen?

For the casual web show, the two whipped up a passion fruit spritz, inspired by the new passionfruit lip treatment from Bieber's Rhode line, and Jenner’s take on her mom Kris Jenner's guacamole dip.

And although Bieber is in the same business as a few of Jenner’s sisters (including Kylie Jenner, who heads Kylie Cosmetics, which also houses skin care), she’s said she “would never not support their brands and cheer them on.”

"Those women are amazing and they're some of my closest friends and I really love all of their brands,” Bieber shared while appearing at the WSJ Tech Live conference in October, adding that she’ll show up for the family just as they have done for her.

