Hailey Bieber Shuts Down Rumored Feud with Kendall Jenner with Cute Poolside Selfie

Curious fans began to claim a shift in the supermodels’ friendship after the two spent their European vacations separately

By
Michelle Lee
Michelle Lee

Editorial Assistant, Style & Beauty, PEOPLE

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 5, 2023 12:56 PM
Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber feud
Photo:

Cindy Ord/MG23/Getty, Dave Benett/Getty

Despite what others may think, Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner’s relationship is feud-free. 

As of last week, per The Sun, fans began to suspect a rift between the model friends, who appeared to have enjoyed separate vacations in the South of France with their pals (except with one another). 

In their most recent Instagram posts, Bieber, 26, and Jenner, 27, can be seen hanging out in the Riviera with different people — Bieber with husband Justin Bieber and singer Justine Skye, and Jenner with famous twins Simi and Haze Khadra

This led their followers to question why the two, who are friends and have openly supported each other, didn’t link up on their trips.

Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber feud

Hailey Bieber/instagram

However, Bieber put those social media murmurings to bed over the weekend by sharing a cute selfie of herself and Jenner chilling by the pool to her Instagram Story. 

The photo, which shows them smiling with puppy filters on their faces, was captioned with the word “feuding” alongside heart emojis, seemingly indicating that they are still as close as ever. The photo also seems to indicate to fans that you don't need to go on every vacation with everyone of your friends to still be friends with them.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Bieber and Jenner recently shared a glimpse into their sisterhood on Bieber’s new YouTube cooking series, What's in My Kitchen?

For the casual web show, the two whipped up a passion fruit spritz, inspired by the new passionfruit lip treatment from Bieber's Rhode line, and Jenner’s take on her mom Kris Jenner's guacamole dip.

And although Bieber is in the same business as a few of Jenner’s sisters (including Kylie Jenner, who heads Kylie Cosmetics, which also houses skin care), she’s said she “would never not support their brands and cheer them on.”

"Those women are amazing and they're some of my closest friends and I really love all of their brands,” Bieber shared while appearing at the WSJ Tech Live conference in October, adding that she’ll show up for the family just as they have done for her. 

Related Articles
Sofia Richie Asks Husband Elliot Grainge to Narrate a Getting Ready TikTok with a Purposefully Bad Outfit
Elliot Grainge Hilariously Narrates Sofia Richie's Over-the-Top Outfit TikTok: 'Is This a Joke?'
Jennifer Garner attends STARZ's 'Party Down' Season 3 FYC screening
Last Night's Look: The Must-See Celebrity Outfits of the Week
Kourtney Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian at a photo shoot on South Beach Miami
Kourtney Kardashian Shares Throwback Bikini Snap with Sister Khloé: ‘Serious Vibes’
Ariana Grande Jokingly Pokes Fun At Her Old ÂCat EyeÂ Makeup in Tutorial TikTok Video
Ariana Grande Jokingly Pokes Fun At Her Old ‘Cat Eye’ Makeup in TikTok Video
Megan Fox
Megan Fox Shows Off Shorter Hairstyle and Figure in Tiny Black Bikini — See the Photos!
Brooklyn Decker Debuts New Short Hairstyle
Brooklyn Decker Chops Off Her Hair in Dramatic Transformation: 'We Did a Thing'
Sofia Richie and Elliot
Sofia Richie’s Chic Date Night Outfit Includes a Sweet Nod to New Husband Elliot Grainge
Greta Gerwig Barbie Movie Lookalike Dolls
The 'Barbie' Movie Barbie Dolls Just Dropped — and All Eyes Are on Ryan Gosling's Ken
Pamela Anderson business of Beauty Forum
Pamela Anderson Opens Up About Facing Misogyny in the Beauty Industry
Zoe Saldana Shares Topless Video as She Gets Tattoos Covered
Zoe Saldaña Shares Topless Video as She Gets Tattoos Covered: ‘Work Life’
Charli Damelio and Landon Barker
Landon Barker Reveals New Hyper Realistic Tattoo of Girlfriend Charli D'Amelio's Eye
Peter Swords King make up artist for the little mermaid
‘The Little Mermaid’ Makeup Artist Says He Wanted Ursula to Look More Like Melissa McCarthy Than a Drag Queen
Amanda Seyfried is seen attending premiere of 'The Crowded Room' at the Museum of Modern Art on June 01, 2023 in New York City. (
Amanda Seyfried Wears Bedazzled Bra for Red Carpet Date Night with Husband Thomas Sadoski
Luann de Lesseps Rocks Plunging One-Piece Swimsuit: 'Ready for St. Barts'
Luann de Lesseps Rocks Plunging One-Piece Swimsuit After Calling Out Age-Shamers
Heidi Klum celebrates 50th Birthday
Heidi Klum Celebrates Her 50th Birthday with Extravagant Gatsby-Themed Party: See the Photos
Jessica Biel 'Cruel Summer' Season 2 Screening
Jessica Biel Reflects on Her ‘Y2K’ Fashion Moment at ‘Cruel Summer’ Premiere: ‘Name a Better Era’