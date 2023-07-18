Hailey Bieber Shines Bright in a Neon Crochet Bikini: ‘Summer Energy’

The model shared a glimpse into her summer so far

Published on July 18, 2023 09:52PM EDT
hailey beiber bikini photos https://www.instagram.com/p/Cu1-sBbOrHe/?igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==
hailey bieber. Photo:

hailey bieber/instagram

Hailey Bieber is soaking up the summer sun!


On Tuesday, the model, 26, shared a few photos on Instagram of how she’s keeping cool. “A bit of the summer energy so far,” she captioned the post. In one of the pics from the carousel, Bieber soaked up the sun in a neon crochet bikini.

Bieber also donned a bright orange neon crochet bikini in a separate photo. The entrepreneur, who is no stranger to a fashion statement, paired the set with a colorful mesh button-down crop top while posing outdoors.

hailey beiber bikini photos https://www.instagram.com/p/Cu1-sBbOrHe/?igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==
hailey bieber.

hailey bieber/instagram

Today’s post also featured Bieber’s wedding ring on full display. She and husband Justin Bieber tied the knot in a special Bluffton, South Carolina ceremony in 2018 after a smaller one preceded at a New York courthouse.

The Who's In My Bathroom? host also included a photo of herself using products from her skincare line that launched in June 2022. During a conversation with PEOPLE at the time, Bieber revealed what made her approach unique.

"What sets Rhode apart is we're putting out a very curated, edited line of essentials — our philosophy is making one of everything really good," she told PEOPLE exclusively ahead of the product’s debut.

"For me, that spans across all things in my life — [from] beauty [to] how I edit my wardrobe. It's like that one really good pair of jeans you're always reaching for. That one really good blazer you keep going back to. That's how I look at skin care as well. That one really good moisturizer you keep reaching for. That one really great hydration product you keep going back to. These formulas are very intentional and very specific so that they can become those curated essentials that you keep going back to," she continued.

Earlier this month, Bieber stunned in all-white while attending Michael Rubin’s Fourth of July party in the Hamptons. She marked the event by joining Kim Kardashian, Justine Skye, Lori Harvey, and Lala Anthony, in a TikTok video. In the clip, the ladies showcased their runway walks and outfits.

