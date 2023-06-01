Hailey Bieber Rocks Neon Green Sports Bra for Cold Plunge on ‘Wellness Wednesday’

The model alternated between the sauna and a cold plunge in a TikTok she shared on Wednesday

By
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy

Tracey Harrington McCoy is a celebrity news writer at PEOPLE Digital.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 1, 2023 04:20 PM
Hailey Bieber Rocks Neon Green Sports Bra for Cold Plunge for Wellness Wednesday
Hailey Bieber. Photo:

Hailey Bieber/TikTok

Hailey Baldwin Bieber is working on her wellness.

The model, 26, rocked a neon green sports bra as she alternated between sitting in a sauna and doing a cold plunge in a TikTok she shared on Wednesday. 

Bieber, who went makeup-free, started the video by sitting in a sauna wearing her green top and gray sweatpants and pulling her hair back. Next, she was sitting in a cold tub, getting ready to plunge all the way underwater, which she did after glancing at the camera. 

After she did the plunge, she was back in the sauna, still in her green top but rocking black bikini bottoms instead of sweats. 

“Wellness Wednesday: sauna x cold plunge repeat 🤍✅,” she wrote next to the video, which was accompanied by the song “Private Landing (feat. Justin Bieber & Future)” by Don Toliver. 

The TikTok video comes just a few weeks after the model dazzled in a silver sequin dress as she attended the U.K. launch of her Rhode skincare and beauty brand in London.


Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Joined by her husband Justin Bieber, Hailey was all smiles as she left the Chiltern Firehouse restaurant in the strapless gown and matching pumps. She also carried a small black handbag on her shoulder and wore her hair in loose waves.

Hailey's musician beau, 29, followed closely behind, dressed casually in a leather jacket, green hoodie, beige Nike cap, brown combat pants and canvas sneakers to match his hoodie.

The couple was joined by a host of stars at the launch party, including Formula 1 racer Lewis Hamilton and model Sabrina Elba, wife of Idris Elba.

Earlier that day, Hailey shared an inside glimpse of her time in London, posting a series of snapshots on her Instagram. In the photos, the star was seen modeling a collection of different outfits and makeup looks and hanging out with singer Justine Skye.

Hailey Bieber Rocks Neon Green Sports Bra for Cold Plunge for Wellness Wednesday
Hailey Bieber.

Hailey Bieber/TikTok

"London day 1 ✅," she captioned the pictures.

Rhode announced last month that it would be expanding its shipping to the U.K. as part of a "Rhode world tour" for its full collection of glazed essentials. The brand's Instagram began posting content with the nation's flag and videos of people in London using the Peptide Lip Treatment in anticipation of the launch on May 17.

Related Articles
Hailee Steinfeld attends the "Spiderman: Across The Spider-Verse" Gala Screening at Cineworld Leicester Square on June 01, 2023
Hailee Steinfeld Channels Her 'Spider-Man' Character at Movie Premiere in London
Debi Mazar
Debi Mazar Shares the 'Secret Weapon' to Evening Out Her Skin Tone
Patricia Field and Kim Cattrall during HBO's "Sex and The City" Fifth Season Premiere - After-Party at American Museum of Natural History Theater in New York City, New York, United States.
'Sex and the City' Costume Designer Patricia Field Dressed Kim Cattrall for 'And Just Like That...' Cameo
Gisele Bundchen new Louis Vuitton ad
Gisele Bündchen Strips Down to a Cheeky One-Piece in New Louis Vuitton Campaign
Angelina Jolie attends the "The Eternals" UK Premiere at BFI IMAX Waterloo on October 27, 2021
Angelina Jolie Asks Fans to Apply to Work for Her New Fashion House: ‘Be Bold’
Greta Lee and Margot Robbie NY Premiere of 'Past Lives'
Margot Robbie Pairs Chic Business Suit with Black Bralette for 'Past Lives' Premiere in N.Y.C.
Mel B Shows her Body Confidence in Pour Moi Swimwear and Lingerie Campaign with Daughter Phoenix and Mum Andrea
Mel B Owns Her Confidence in Swimwear and Lingerie Campaign with Daughter Phoenix and Mom Andrea
Kendall Jenner outfit
Kendall Jenner (Almost) Dares to Bare in Skintight LBD with Strategically Placed Flowers
Tia Mowry Says Her Haircut 'feels like a release of old memories'
Tia Mowry Shows Off Her 'Bittersweet' Haircut: 'Exciting Start to a New Era'
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 07: Kim Kardashian attends the Los Angeles premiere of Hulu's new show "The Kardashians" at Goya Studios on April 07, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for ABA)
Kim Kardashian Admits She 'Couldn't Even Dress Myself' Before Dolce & Gabbana Creative Directing Debut
Luann de Lesseps
Luann de Lesseps Calls Age-Shaming Comments on Her Bikini Pictures 'Irritating'
Kendall Jenner Rocks a Ultra-Sheer Blue Dress and Bikini On Vacation
Kendall Jenner Rocks Sheer Blue Dress and Cheeky Bikini While on Vacation
Naomi Osaka Partners with Meta for Digital Apparel Line She Describes as 'Eclectic' and 'Unpredictable'
Naomi Osaka Partners with Meta for Digital Apparel Line She Describes as 'Eclectic,' 'Unpredictable'
Planned Parenthood of Greater New York Spring Into Action Benefit, New York USA - 13 Mar 2023
Chrissy Teigen Shows Off Eyebrow Maintenance During In-Home Treatment
Katharine McPhee Foster Debuted a Brand New Blond-ish Bob
Katharine McPhee Debuts a Brand New Chin-Grazing Bob — See Her Hair Transformation!
exclusive photo diary with Halima Aden from Cannes credit Tiziano D
Model Halima Aden Brings PEOPLE Inside Her Glamorous Cannes Film Festival Debut (Exclusive)