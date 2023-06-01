Hailey Bieber Rocks Neon Green Sports Bra for Cold Plunge on ‘Wellness Wednesday’

Hailey Baldwin Bieber is working on her wellness.

The model, 26, rocked a neon green sports bra as she alternated between sitting in a sauna and doing a cold plunge in a TikTok she shared on Wednesday.

Bieber, who went makeup-free, started the video by sitting in a sauna wearing her green top and gray sweatpants and pulling her hair back. Next, she was sitting in a cold tub, getting ready to plunge all the way underwater, which she did after glancing at the camera.

After she did the plunge, she was back in the sauna, still in her green top but rocking black bikini bottoms instead of sweats.

“Wellness Wednesday: sauna x cold plunge repeat 🤍✅,” she wrote next to the video, which was accompanied by the song “Private Landing (feat. Justin Bieber & Future)” by Don Toliver.



The TikTok video comes just a few weeks after the model dazzled in a silver sequin dress as she attended the U.K. launch of her Rhode skincare and beauty brand in London.



Joined by her husband Justin Bieber, Hailey was all smiles as she left the Chiltern Firehouse restaurant in the strapless gown and matching pumps. She also carried a small black handbag on her shoulder and wore her hair in loose waves.

Hailey's musician beau, 29, followed closely behind, dressed casually in a leather jacket, green hoodie, beige Nike cap, brown combat pants and canvas sneakers to match his hoodie.

The couple was joined by a host of stars at the launch party, including Formula 1 racer Lewis Hamilton and model Sabrina Elba, wife of Idris Elba.

Earlier that day, Hailey shared an inside glimpse of her time in London, posting a series of snapshots on her Instagram. In the photos, the star was seen modeling a collection of different outfits and makeup looks and hanging out with singer Justine Skye.

Hailey Bieber. Hailey Bieber/TikTok

"London day 1 ✅," she captioned the pictures.

Rhode announced last month that it would be expanding its shipping to the U.K. as part of a "Rhode world tour" for its full collection of glazed essentials. The brand's Instagram began posting content with the nation's flag and videos of people in London using the Peptide Lip Treatment in anticipation of the launch on May 17.