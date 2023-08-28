Hailey Bieber’s ‘Strawberry Glaze’ Lip Gloss Launches Today — Where to Buy, Plus What to Do If it Sells Out

Strawberry glosses, balms, and oils from Lip Smackers to Dior

By
Nicola Fumo
Nicola Fumo
Nicola Fumo

Nicola has covered style and culture since 2012, with work published by The New York Times, Vanity Fair, GQ, Harper's Bazaar, Slate, Forbes, and more. She has worked as an editor for Vox Media, Hearst, Forbes, The Daily Beast, and Interview Magazine on projects spanning print, digital, social, video, and podcasts. Originally from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, she now lives between Los Angeles and New York City.

Published on August 28, 2023 12:00PM EDT

Hailey Bieber's Rhode Strawberry Announcement
Photo:

Courtesy of Rhode

Move over, Lip Smackers — there’s a new strawberry lip balm in town. 

Hailey Bieber’s skincare line, Rhode, is releasing a limited-edition Strawberry Glaze flavor of its popular Peptide Lip Treatment today at 9 a.m. PT. The flavor was inspired by Krispy Kreme donuts of the same name, which aren’t on the chain’s permanent menu but will be available at select stores from September 1 to September 4. 

The pseudo-collab makes sense, in a way: “Glazed donut” is how Bieber has described her desired complexion and is the effect Rhode products look to achieve. The brand’s Peptide Lip Treatment, which costs $16, has been one of its most loved products, having sold out more than once. 

Rhode Peptide Lip Treatment in Strawberry Glaze

RHODE STRAWBERRY

Rhode Beauty

If you want to try Rhode’s new strawberry lip gloss, be sure to act fast. Between Rhode’s history of waiting lists for sold-out products and the limited-edition nature of the flavor, we wouldn’t be surprised to see Strawberry Glaze gone in a snap. 

Should that be the case, we rounded up other strawberry-flavored lip products, including nostalgic Lip Smackers and Bath & Body Works balms, plus viral Dior and Fenty glosses. 

Strawberry Lip Glosses, Balms, and Oils

For those of us with a few years on Bieber, the concept of strawberry lip products begins with Lip Smackers. You can pick up the original Lip Smacker Strawberry Lip Balm for $2.50 from the brand’s site or in a three-pack with Cotton Candy and Watermelon at Amazon for $5.50. 

Lip Smacker Kiss Therapy SPF 30 Lip Balm

Amazon Lip Smackers Kiss Therapy SPF30 Lip Balm, Strawberry

Amazon

This upgraded version has SPF 30 to protect lips from sun damage. It also has coconut and jojoba oils to moisturize. One customer called it a “must have” for fall, winter, and spring. At $8, it costs about half of the Rhode balm — and it’s currently marked down 52 percent to just $3.50.

Rosebud Lip Balm Tube 

Amazon Rosebud Lip Balm Tube, Strawberry.5 Ounce

Amazon

Like the Rhode lip treatment, this strawberry balm comes in a squeezable tube, and one shopper said it “lasts a long time because you don't always need to reapply because of how moisturizing it is.” They added that “the scent of the strawberries is amazing,” which is echoed in many reviews of the product, which has over 1,700 five-star ratings. 

If you miss out on Rhode’s new Strawberry Glaze gloss, fear not. Keep scrolling for alternatives from drugstore brands and luxury labels that start at just $5. 

Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Poutsicle Hydrating Lip Stain

Sephora Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Poutsicle Hydrating Lip Stain

Sephora

Clarins Lip Comfort Hydrating Oil

Sephora Clarins Lip Comfort Hydrating Oil

Sephora

Sephora Collection Lip Sleeping Mask

Sephora SEPHORA COLLECTION Lip Sleeping Mask

Sephora

Bath & Body Works Lip Gloss

Bath & Body Works Strawberry Lip Gloss

Bath & Body Works

Dior Addict Lip Glow

DIOR ADDICT LIP GLOW

Dior

