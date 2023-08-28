Shopping Hailey Bieber’s ‘Strawberry Glaze’ Lip Gloss Launches Today — Where to Buy, Plus What to Do If it Sells Out Strawberry glosses, balms, and oils from Lip Smackers to Dior By Nicola Fumo Nicola Fumo Nicola has covered style and culture since 2012, with work published by The New York Times, Vanity Fair, GQ, Harper's Bazaar, Slate, Forbes, and more. She has worked as an editor for Vox Media, Hearst, Forbes, The Daily Beast, and Interview Magazine on projects spanning print, digital, social, video, and podcasts. Originally from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, she now lives between Los Angeles and New York City. People Editorial Guidelines Published on August 28, 2023 12:00PM EDT We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Courtesy of Rhode Move over, Lip Smackers — there’s a new strawberry lip balm in town. Hailey Bieber’s skincare line, Rhode, is releasing a limited-edition Strawberry Glaze flavor of its popular Peptide Lip Treatment today at 9 a.m. PT. The flavor was inspired by Krispy Kreme donuts of the same name, which aren’t on the chain’s permanent menu but will be available at select stores from September 1 to September 4. The pseudo-collab makes sense, in a way: “Glazed donut” is how Bieber has described her desired complexion and is the effect Rhode products look to achieve. The brand’s Peptide Lip Treatment, which costs $16, has been one of its most loved products, having sold out more than once. Rhode Peptide Lip Treatment in Strawberry Glaze Rhode Beauty Buy on Rhodeskin.com $16 If you want to try Rhode’s new strawberry lip gloss, be sure to act fast. Between Rhode’s history of waiting lists for sold-out products and the limited-edition nature of the flavor, we wouldn’t be surprised to see Strawberry Glaze gone in a snap. Should that be the case, we rounded up other strawberry-flavored lip products, including nostalgic Lip Smackers and Bath & Body Works balms, plus viral Dior and Fenty glosses. Strawberry Lip Glosses, Balms, and Oils Rosebud Lip Balm Tube in Strawberry, $7 (orig. $8); amazon.com 52% Off: Lip Smacker Kiss Therapy SPF 30 Lip Balm in Strawberry, $3.50 (orig. $7.32); amazon.com Sephora Collection Lip Sleeping Mask in Strawberry, $5; sephora.com Bath & Body Works Strawberry Lip Gloss, $8.95; bathandbodyworks.com Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Poutsicle Hydrating Lip Stain in Strawberry Sangria, $27; sephora.com Clarins Lip Comfort Hydrating Oil in Strawberry, $28; sephora.com Dior Addict Lip Glow in 031 Strawberry, $40; dior.com Everything to Know About Hailey Bieber's Sweet Strawberry Girl Makeup Trend For those of us with a few years on Bieber, the concept of strawberry lip products begins with Lip Smackers. You can pick up the original Lip Smacker Strawberry Lip Balm for $2.50 from the brand’s site or in a three-pack with Cotton Candy and Watermelon at Amazon for $5.50. Lip Smacker Kiss Therapy SPF 30 Lip Balm Amazon Buy on Amazon $8 $4 This upgraded version has SPF 30 to protect lips from sun damage. It also has coconut and jojoba oils to moisturize. One customer called it a “must have” for fall, winter, and spring. At $8, it costs about half of the Rhode balm — and it’s currently marked down 52 percent to just $3.50. Rosebud Lip Balm Tube Amazon Buy on Amazon $8 $7 Like the Rhode lip treatment, this strawberry balm comes in a squeezable tube, and one shopper said it “lasts a long time because you don't always need to reapply because of how moisturizing it is.” They added that “the scent of the strawberries is amazing,” which is echoed in many reviews of the product, which has over 1,700 five-star ratings. If you miss out on Rhode’s new Strawberry Glaze gloss, fear not. Keep scrolling for alternatives from drugstore brands and luxury labels that start at just $5. Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Poutsicle Hydrating Lip Stain Sephora Buy on Sephora $27 Clarins Lip Comfort Hydrating Oil Sephora Buy on Sephora $28 Sephora Collection Lip Sleeping Mask Sephora Buy on Sephora $5 Bath & Body Works Lip Gloss Bath & Body Works Buy on Bathandbodyworks.com $9 Dior Addict Lip Glow Dior Buy on Dior.com $40 Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping Lego Sets for Kids and Adults Are on Sale at Amazon This Labor Day, and Prices Start at $9 The Yankee Candle That 'Smells Like Fall’ Is on Sale for Just $17 at Amazon Jennifer Lopez's Business Casual Outfit Included a Polished Blazer in Fall's Favorite Color