Hailey Bieber Reveals Kim Kardashian Was the ‘First Person’ She Called for Advice When She Started Developing Rhode

When it comes to turning fame into a successful business empire, Kim Kardashian is a mastermind.

So it's no surprise that Hailey Bieber turned to the SKIMS mogul when she had the idea to launch her skincare brand, Rhode. In a new video on her YouTube channel Wednesday featuring Kardashian, the supermodel, 26, told the reality star, 42, that she was the "first person" she turned to for tips on starting her company.

"I remember, in the beginning of this, the first person I called for any advice was you. And I was like, 'Hey, I really don’t want to bother you, but like, this is my idea and this is what I want to do. What would you say? How would I start?' "

"Because I really wanted to do it from the ground up," she told the mom of four, as the pair nibbled on a spread of ice cream treats as part of Hailey's popular "Who's in My Bathroom?" video series.



Hailey continued: "And I remember you giving me so many good pieces of advice in terms of like, 'Here’s how I did it. This is a way that worked for me. I think you have to find the way that’s going to be the best thing for you as Hailey' … And that was really valuable advice for me."

Kardashian then chimed in with more words of encouragement for her friend. "When you’re first starting a company, no one does it like you. So just always know that and feel confident in that, too," she advised.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Earlier in the conversation, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum praised Hailey as an expert on skincare. "I remember seeing you at church and I was testing out all of my own skin products. And you said to me, 'What are you using? Your skin has never looked better,' " Kardashian recalled.



Kim Kardashian appears in a video on Hailey Bieber's YouTube channel on June 21, 2023. Hailey Rhode Bieber/ YouTube

She added, "And I was like, 'OK, yes. I’m on the right track because you love skincare.' You’ve always been just so knowledgeable [about it]. I remember leaving there being like, 'Hailey thinks my skin looks amazing. And I was wearing no makeup. I just left feeling so confident.' "

Last week, Hailey celebrated Rhode's one-year anniversary with a party in New York City. For the occasion, the influencer dazzled in a custom Vivienne Westwood Couture minidress covered in pink Swarovski crystals. She shared a number of Instagram Stories throughout the night, including a photo of her white roses and lilies sent to her by husband Justin Bieber.



Hailey Bieber attends the one-year anniversary party for Rhode on June 15, 2023. Hailey Bieber is spotted stepping out for the evening in New York City

"Happy 1 year of Rhode to my beautiful wife," the "Peaches" singer's note read. "I'm so proud of you. Love, Justin."

Last June, Hailey spoke with PEOPLE ahead of her beauty line's launch. "What sets Rhode apart is we're putting out a very curated, edited line of essentials — our philosophy is making one of everything really good," she said.

"For me, that spans across all things in my life — [from] beauty [to] how I edit my wardrobe," she continued. "It's like that one really good pair of jeans you're always reaching for. That one really good blazer you keep going back to. That's how I look at skincare as well. That one really good moisturizer you keep reaching for. That one really great hydration product you keep going back to. These formulas are very intentional and very specific so that they can become those curated essentials that you keep going back to."

