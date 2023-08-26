Hailey Bieber Says Husband Justin's Cameo in SZA's 'Snooze' Marks Her '2 Favorite Artists in 1 Video'

Justin Bieber stars as one of the four love interests featured in the "Snooze" music video, which SZA released on Friday

By
Published on August 26, 2023 02:20PM EDT
Hailey Bieber Says Husband Justin's New Appearance in SZA's Video is 'My 2 Favorite Artists in 1 Video'
Hailey Bieber, SZA and Justin Bieber in the "Snooze" video. Photo:

Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty, Hailey Rhode Baldwin Bieber/Instagram

Hailey Bieber is showing her support for her husband — and SZA!

After Justin Bieber made an appearance in SZA's new music video for "Snooze" this week, Hailey, 26, gushed about what the moment meant to her in a post shared on her Instagram Story.

"my 2 favorite artists in 1 video 🥰 ✨ ✨," Hailey wrote alongside a scene from the visual.

In another post, Hailey reshared a fan-uploaded clip of her husband smiling, writing in her caption: "Exactly."

Justin, 29, is one of the four love interests featured in the music video, which SZA, 33, released on Friday. Also included in the clip for the SOS track are her and Bieber's collaborator Benny Blanco, and actors Young Mazino and Woody McClain. 

Hailey Bieber Says Husband Justin's New Appearance in SZA's Video is 'My 2 Favorite Artists in 1 Video'

Hailey Rhode Baldwin Bieber/Instagram

The visual, which was directed by Bradley J. Calder and co-written by Calder and SZA, features SZA —  whose real name is Solána Rowe — lounging in bed with a shirtless Bieber, enjoying a sweet picnic date and more before their on-screen relationship turns sour.

It also runs through her relationships with the other leading men, all of which end in arguments.

"Snooze video out NOW," SZA wrote on Instagram Friday. "Thank you to everyone involved in making this happen !! Specially my co stars for being so awesome 🫶🏾🥹."

"Snooze" marks the sixth official single off SOS, which SZA released back in December as the long-awaited follow-up to her debut album Ctrl.

Hailey and Justin previously enjoyed a date night at SZA's SOS Tour stop in Los Angeles earlier this year.

At the show, the couple could be seen vibing out to a few different songs throughout the night, as  Kylie JennerOlivia Rodrigo and Adele were also in attendance.

Fans spotted Justin and Hailey singing along to "F2F" and "Kill Bill," with Justin even dancing during "Kiss Me More" — SZA's collaboration with Doja Cat.

