Hailey Bieber Proves That a Slinky Little Slip Dress Will Never Go Out of Style

Hailey Baldwin Bieber knows how to dress for summer nights.

The model, 26, brought back a timeless trend from her closet when she stepped out in a stylish light pink slip dress for a date night with her husband Justin Bieber in New York City's West Village over the weekend.

Bieber was photographed exiting a restaurant and walking outside of the trendy neighborhood in the spaghetti-strapped dress, which was cut just below her knees. The silky dress accentuated her curves, forming a sweetheart neckline at her bust and cinching at her waist as she walked.

Styling her hair up in a sleek bun, she paired the look with gold accessories including hoop earrings and layered golden chain necklaces, along with black leather slingbacks with gold detailing and a large black leather shoulder bag.

Robert Kamau/GC Images

She also kept her classic effortless style with her makeup, wearing light pink gloss and rosy blush with a nude eye look. She paired the look with her new strawberry-red French manicure, which she debuted while celebrating the one-year anniversary of her beauty brand Rhode in New York City last week.

The dress was reminiscent of her rose plunge slip dress that turned heads during Paris Fashion Week. The beauty mogul paired that simple, yet formfitting, look with tall black boots that ended just below her knees and small gold hoop earrings as she kept her straightened hair loose around her shoulders.

Bieber has recently been spotted sporting a series of light pink outfits. At the event celebrating her beauty brand last week, she wore a sparkly pink Vivienne Westwood Couture corset minidress covered in Swarovski crystals and Gianvito Rossi nude stilettos with a matching knotted purse.

Hailey Bieber is spotted stepping out for the evening in New York City

The dress featured bows just below her plunging neckline and on her waist, tying up the ruched skirt. She paired the look with simple jewelry including a thin diamond tennis necklace and diamond flower studs with several silver rings.

Bieber completed her look with a sleek bun and shared a number of Instagram Stories to celebrate — including one image showing an array of white roses and lilies sent by her husband.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Happy 1 year of Rhode to my beautiful wife," the singer's note read. "I'm so proud of you. Love, Justin."

She also shared a series of photos from the night on Instagram, giving fans a closer look at the celebration as well as her entire ensemble. "last night was 🥲🥲✨✨🤍🧚🏻‍♀️🧚🏻‍♀️🧚🏻‍♀️🧚🏻‍♀️🧚🏻‍♀️🧚🏻‍♀️🧚🏻‍♀️," she captioned the post.