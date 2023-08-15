Hailey Bieber Steps Out in Neon Green Prada Crop Top and Matching Bottega Veneta Bag

The model wore a striking low-key look as she made her way to a meeting in Beverly Hills

By
Gabrielle Rockson
Gabrielle Rockson is a staff writer-reporter for PEOPLE. She joined PEOPLE in 2023 and covers entertainment and human interest stories. Her previous work can be found in OK! Magazine, MyLondon, GRM Daily, and more.
Published on August 15, 2023 08:56AM EDT
*EXCLUSIVE* - Hailey Bieber turns heads with a pop of neon, effortlessly strutting to a meeting in Beverly Hills carrying a Bottega Veneta handbag wearing a matching Prada crop top.
Hailey Bieber. PHOTO GAMR /SPOT /BACKGRID. Photo:

GAMR/SPOT / BACKGRID

Hailey Bieber is stepping out in style!

The model, 26, looked relaxed and focused as she made her way to a meeting in Beverly Hills, California on Monday. Holding onto her white laptop, Bieber rocked a neon green Prada crop top with a matching Bottega Veneta bag. 

The Rhode Beauty founder also sported loose jeans and narrow, dark sunglasses as she made her way to her appointment. Finishing off her look, Bieber wore her blonde hair to her shoulders in a slick side parting.

Over the weekend, Bieber shocked fans and celebrity friends when she revealed that she was watching Sex and the City for the first time. Bieber shared several snaps on Instagram with the caption, “is currently watching all of Sex and the City for the first time ever.”

“Are you ok???? This is wild,” Kim Kardashian commented. However, Bieber wasn’t the only one who hadn’t watched SATC before. “Wait same,” Lori Harvey said.

In the first snap on Bieber’s Instagram, she could be seen smiling away from the camera while holding onto a red knitted hat. Her nails matched her “strawberry girl summer” beauty look as she showed off a pink polish with strawberry animations on top. 

Recently filming a make-up routine on TikTok, Bieber’s “strawberry girl summer” consists of pink lip gloss and pink blush. "So I’ve never done a voiceover before, but I wanted to do it for this video, walking you through how I do the strawberry make-up look,” she told her fans.

Not forgetting her accessories, Bieber wore two sparkling rings on one finger, a gold chain that contained a “B” pendant necklace, as well as gold hoop earrings. 

In the next Instagram photo, Bieber sported “strawberry girl summer” makeup, as well as a v-neck cut-out red dress and matching shoulder bag.

On Aug. 3, the star was also spotted wearing the same outfit while out for dinner with her husband Justin Bieber, 29 at Nice Guy in West Hollywood. 

Matching his wife, the "Baby" singer wore dark red trousers, a white shirt and a black cap for the occasion.

