Hailey Bieber Spends 'Date Night' with Kendall Jenner at Celebrity Favorite Restaurant Giorgio Baldi

It’s always a fashion moment when Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner get together.

The Rhode Beauty founder, 26, and the model, 27, wore matching all-black looks for a “date night” as they visited celebrity hotspot Giorgio Baldi in Los Angeles on Saturday evening.

Jenner posted a mirror selfie of herself with Bieber before their night out on her Instagram Story, simply captioning it, “date night👯@haileybieber,” as they showcased their sleek outfits.

Jenner wore a black fitted dress with long sleeves and a high neckline that was slightly sheer, revealing a matching black cami slip underneath. Her hair was styled in an elegant updo with loose waves at the front.

Jenner posted a selfie with Bieber on their "date night" on Saturday. Hailey Bieber/Instagram

The Kardashians star added a pair of small hoop earrings to her look and sported a deep nude lip.

Bieber, meanwhile, opted for a strapless black fitted dress with a plunging neckline and wore a shiny black handbag on her shoulder in the snap. She wore her hair in a sleek updo and modeled a pair of chunky gold earrings.

Bieber gave fans a closer glimpse of her “strawberry make-up" look for the night, following her latest beauty trend, in a selfie posted on her Instagram Story, in which she tagged makeup artist Mary Philips.

Bieber shared a selfie of "strawberry make-up" look for the occasion. Hailey Bieber/Instagram

The model sported heavy pink blush, faux freckles, smokey pink eyeshadow and pink glossy lips.

Jenner’s night out with Bieber comes a day after she attended a party for her 818 Tequila brand in racy see-through look in Los Angeles on Friday.

The Calvin Klein ambassador was pictured at the event wearing a sheer, fitted nude pink one-shoulder dress, layered with green mesh, which revealed her nude lace bra and panties underneath.

Jenner shared more photos from the 818 party on Instagram Saturday.

The carousel included photos of Jenner posing in her show-stopping dress indoors and on a patio, and a couple of black-and-white Polaroids taken of the model at the party, which was held at the restaurant Delilah.

Bieber, meanwhile, recently revealed what she has been up to “lately” as she posted a series of photos on Instagram Friday.

The beauty founder shared a photo dump, which included a girl’s night out with pals Justine Skye and Lori Harvey.

Several up-close selfies were also shared of Bieber, showing off her darker “cinnamon cookie butter” hair color and “strawberry girl makeup” trend.

