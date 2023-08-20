Hailey Bieber Spends 'Date Night' with Kendall Jenner at Celebrity Favorite Restaurant Giorgio Baldi

The longtime friends got together for a night out on Saturday

By Esche
Published on August 20, 2023 12:04PM EDT
Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner Have 'Date Night' at Giorgio Baldi
Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner. Photo:

Kendall Jenner/Instagram

It’s always a fashion moment when Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner get together.

The Rhode Beauty founder, 26, and the model, 27, wore matching all-black looks for a “date night” as they visited celebrity hotspot Giorgio Baldi in Los Angeles on Saturday evening.

Jenner posted a mirror selfie of herself with Bieber before their night out on her Instagram Story, simply captioning it, “date night👯@haileybieber,” as they showcased their sleek outfits. 

Jenner wore a black fitted dress with long sleeves and a high neckline that was slightly sheer, revealing a matching black cami slip underneath. Her hair was styled in an elegant updo with loose waves at the front.

Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner Have 'Date Night' at Giorgio Baldi
Jenner posted a selfie with Bieber on their "date night" on Saturday.

Hailey Bieber/Instagram

The Kardashians star added a pair of small hoop earrings to her look and sported a deep nude lip.

Bieber, meanwhile, opted for a strapless black fitted dress with a plunging neckline and wore a shiny black handbag on her shoulder in the snap. She wore her hair in a sleek updo and modeled a pair of chunky gold earrings.

Bieber gave fans a closer glimpse of her “strawberry make-up" look for the night, following her latest beauty trend, in a selfie posted on her Instagram Story, in which she tagged makeup artist Mary Philips. 

Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner Have 'Date Night' at Giorgio Baldi
Bieber shared a selfie of "strawberry make-up" look for the occasion.

Hailey Bieber/Instagram

The model sported heavy pink blush, faux freckles, smokey pink eyeshadow and pink glossy lips. 

Jenner’s night out with Bieber comes a day after she attended a party for her 818 Tequila brand in racy see-through look in Los Angeles on Friday. 

The Calvin Klein ambassador was pictured at the event wearing a sheer, fitted nude pink one-shoulder dress, layered with green mesh, which revealed her nude lace bra and panties underneath. 

Jenner shared more photos from the 818 party on Instagram Saturday.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The carousel included photos of Jenner posing in her show-stopping dress indoors and on a patio, and a couple of black-and-white Polaroids taken of the model at the party, which was held at the restaurant Delilah.

Bieber, meanwhile, recently revealed what she has been up to “lately” as she posted a series of photos on Instagram Friday.

The beauty founder shared a photo dump, which included a girl’s night out with pals Justine Skye and Lori Harvey.

Several up-close selfies were also shared of Bieber, showing off her darker “cinnamon cookie butter” hair color and “strawberry girl makeup” trend.

Related Articles
Hailey Bieber Updates Fans on Life âLately,â Including Girlâs Night Out With Her BFFs
Hailey Bieber Updates Fans on Life ‘Lately,’ Including Girl’s Night Out with Her BFFs
Kate Beckinsale
Kate Beckinsale Reveals New Tattoo of Late Cat, Clive: ‘This Has Really Helped’
Kendall Jenner Nearly Bares All in Stylish Sheer Dress at 818 Tequila Event
Kendall Jenner Nearly Bares It All in Stylish Sheer Dress at 818 Tequila Event — See the Look!
Sheryl Lee Ralph and Ivy-Victoria Maurice Emmys luncheon 09 10 22
How Sheryl Lee Ralph’s Designer Mom Influenced Her Stylist Daughter Coco: 'Always in the Workroom' (Exclusive)
top beauty moments of the week
The Best Beauty Moments of the Week
Leni Klum shows off her incredible physique aboard Flavio Briatore's yacht in South of France. Leni is the 19-year-old model and daughter of Heidi Klum
Heidi Klum’s Daughter Leni Flaunts Her Model Curves in a String Bikini on Yacht Vacation
Michelle Pfeiffer Posts Makeup-Free Selfie to Celebrate 3M Instagram Followers
Michelle Pfeiffer Posts Makeup-Free Selfie to Celebrate 3M Instagram Followers: ‘Thank You All for Hanging Out’
EXCLUSIVE: Robert Downey Jr does some shopping, while wearing a colorful ensemble, in The Hamptons, New York.
Robert Downey Jr. Wears Quirky, Colorful Ensemble While Shopping in the Hamptons
Kourtney Kardashian instagram throwback blond hair 08 17 23
Kourtney Kardashian Rocks Blonde Hair and Pink ‘Barker Barbie’ Minidress
Romantic couple Kaia Gerber & Austin Butler pack on the pda as they cross the road after lunching together in their matching paint splattered pant
Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler Enjoy a Birthday Lunch Date in Los Angeles
Khloe Kardashian Is the Epitome of La Dolce Vita in Her Tomato Girl Summer Dress
Khloé Kardashian Is the Epitome of La Dolce Vita in Her Tomato Girl Summer Dress
ounder Jeff Bezos, his fiance Lauren Sanchez, and pop singer Katy Perry were spotted enjoying a leisurely walk along the famous Stradun street.
Lauren Sánchez Wore a $15.2K Diamond and Gold Necklace While Out in Croatia with Jeff Bezos
Jessica Alba is seen in Midtown on August 16, 2023 in New York City.
See All of Jessica Alba’s Stylish — and Colorful! — Looks from Her ‘Honest Renovations’ Press Tour
Pamela Anderson
Pamela Anderson Recalls Her 'Wild' ’90s Style That Always Included 'Makeup from the Day Before'
Jennifer Lopez Maybourne Beverly Hills Rumi See Through
Jennifer Lopez Wears White T-Shirt Bearing Quote from Persian Poet Rumi: 'Your Name Is Love'
Emily Ratajkowski Sony Podcast 08 16 23
Emily Ratajkowski Bares Midriff in Cropped Shirt and Slinky Black Skirt