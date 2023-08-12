Hailey Bieber Says She is Watching 'Sex And The City' For 'The First Time Ever'

Hailey Bieber is a (late) Sex and the City fan!

The Rhode Beauty founder, 26, said in an Instagram post on Friday that she “is currently watching all of Sex and the City for the first time ever."

In the comments section of her post, fans and her famous friends reacted to the news.

“Are u ok???? This is wild,” Kim Kardashian wrote, as Bieber's friend Lori Harvey commented, “Wait same 🤣."

Bieber's made the confession of being a delayed watcher of SATC — of which season 2 of the follow-up series And Just Like That… is currently airing — alongside a carousel of new photos of some of her recent looks.

Hailey made her 'SATC' confession as she modeled a red dress in a new post. Hailey Bieber/Instagram

In one selfie posted, Bieber modeled her newly-dubbed “strawberry girl summer” beauty look — which she recently filmed a step-by-step make-up routine video for — as she sported faux freckles and heavy pink blush with pink lip gloss.

She also flaunted a strawberry manicure to match and wore a red knitted bucket hat and a white strap top, which she accessorized with a gold chain necklace that featured a sparkling "B" pendant, small gold hoop earrings and embellished rings on one finger.

Bieber wore the same bright red dress she was pictured in after dining out with husband Justin Bieber in Hollywood last week in a second photo. She flaunted her “strawberry summer” make-up look yet again and wore a red purse to match, with a pair of chunky gold earrings.

The Rhode founder also modeled a chic cream mini dress. Hailey Bieber/Instagram

In one other image, Bieber showed off another chic look in a mirror selfie as she wore a cream embroidered mini dress with a pair of white flip-flops. Her hair appeared wet as she also wore a stack of rings.

A final photo showed a close-up of Bieber's face.



Last week, Bieber let fans in on her new “strawberry” make-up routine for summer in an in-depth guided video shared on TikTok.

"So I’ve never done a voiceover before, but I wanted to do it for this video, walking you through how I do the strawberry make-up look,” she said as she began the video fresh-faced.

“Then I went in with two cream blushes that I mix together — can’t say where the cream blushes are from (wink wink),” the beauty founder teased, as she used her finger to blend in pink cream blush on her cheeks.

Bieber then revealed her last important step. “And then I went in with the same two cream glasses that were on my cheeks and used that for my lip,’ she continued while applying and blending out the cream blush colors on her lips, so they matched her cheeks.

“Peptide lip treatment — and there you have it!” the model concluded.

