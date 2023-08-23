Hailey Bieber Inspired Krispy Kreme to Bring Back Their Strawberry Glazed Donut for a Limited Time

Krispy Kreme is celebrating the end of the summer with a special treat.

For a limited time from Sept. 1 through Sept. 4, the chain is bringing back their strawberry glazed donuts at participating stores across the country. Though first introduced in 2020, the donuts aren’t on Krispy Kreme’s permanent lineup – they were last available for customers to buy in 2021.

To celebrate the fruity treat’s return, Krispy Kreme teamed up with the glazed donut (skin) queen herself, Hailey Bieber. On Monday, she announced that her beauty brand, Rhode, will offer a new peptide lip treatment with a glazed strawberry donut flavor. The product was inspired by Krispy Kreme and in turn, the product inspired the return of the donuts.

"Glazed doughnut lips for summer 🫶✨," Rhode captioned the post that featured Bieber, 26, holding a box of Krispy Kremes.

Strawberries and Bieber are a match made in heaven for another reason too. In August, Bieber uploaded a tutorial on how she achieved her glowy and blushed fruit-inspired makeup, which later turned into the “strawberry girl makeup” trend garnering over 23 million views on the app. (Bieber's video is the first to appear under the hashtag and takes up 13 million views alone).

Krispy Kreme global chief brand officer Dave Skena said in a statement that their pink dessert is a “sweet summer sendoff.”

“Our fans are always asking us to bring back Strawberry Glazed and it seems Labor Day Weekend – the unofficial end of summer – is the perfect opportunity to treat everyone,” he added.

Krispy Kreme strawberry glazed donuts. Krispy Kreme

As Krispy Kreme celebrates the end of the season, they’ve also begun to ring in fall.

In early August, the chain released its collection of donuts and coffees inspired by pumpkin spice and created two brand-new menu items.

Krispy Kreme brought back its old-fashioned, glazed pumpkin spice cake donut, as well as the pumpkin spice original glazed donut for fans who just want a little bit of the fall flavor.

Krispy Kreme pumpkin spice donuts. Krispy Kreme

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

For fans looking for a more complex donut, the brand’s first new menu item is a pumpkin spice cheesecake swirl donut. This pumpkin spice glazed ring is swirled with a duo of pumpkin buttercream and cheesecake frosting, then dusted with sugar. Krispy Kreme also created the pumpkin spice maple pecan donut, which gets dunked in a maple icing and topped with candied pecans.

Customers who want to add a bit of autumn to their morning brew can order either the pumpkin spice latte, in hot, iced or frozen form, or stick with a hot or iced pumpkin spice coffee.

