Hailey Bieber Looks Like a Golden Goddess in a Daring Cutout Dress and Matching Jewels

The model shared the elegant look inspired by the viral “latte makeup” trend on Sunday

By
Kaitlyn Huamani
Photo of Kaitlyn Huamani
Kaitlyn Huamani
Published on July 17, 2023 12:59PM EDT
Photo:

Hailey Bieber/Instagram

Hailey Bieber is a vision in gold!

The model, 26, dazzled in an all-gold ensemble complete with a cutout dress, a woven handbag and gold statement earrings on Sunday. She topped off the look with simple, bronzy makeup and her signature slicked-back bun

The strapless dress had two daring (and ab-baring!) cutouts with ruched fabric in the center, following the model’s tendency to opt for bold looks and make strong statements with her style. 

She shared a series of photos of the bold summer 'fit on Instagram, writing that the look she was going for was “latte makeup 🥛☕️☕️ but make it head 2 toe.”

The TikTok-famous “latte makeup” trend is all about warm neutrals, like the brown, bronzy caramel tones that Bieber nailed in her look. The trend also focuses on a smooth, velvety look of the skin and a nude or neutral lip color. 

Hailey Bieber/Instagram

In a video Bieber shared of Sunday’s makeup routine, she started out with skincare products, liberally applied bronzer and kept the skin coverage minimal. She then went in with rich brown shades for eyeshadow, simple eyebrow gel and minimal mascara. She topped off the look with a mauve lip liner and a simple gloss. 

The model and entrepreneur tagged her skincare brand, Rhode, in the caption of her TikTok video and in her Instagram post after using the brand’s products to complete the trendy look. 

Bieber has been promoting Rhode products throughout the summer, frequently sharing brand photo shoots and skincare-focused posts. She captioned one of her many “photo dumps” of the summer “skincare 🌼 summertime 🌼 skincare 🌼 repeat.”

The skincare mogul recently shared that while she was building up Rhode, she turned to the queen of creating a successful lifestyle brand, Kim Kardashian.

"I remember, in the beginning of this, the first person I called for any advice was you,” Bieber said to Kardashian in a video on her YouTube channel. “And I was like, 'Hey, I really don’t want to bother you, but like, this is my idea and this is what I want to do. What would you say? How would I start?' Because I really wanted to do it from the ground up.”

Bieber celebrated Rhode's one-year anniversary in June with a party in New York City. For the occasion, the influencer dazzled in a custom Vivienne Westwood Couture minidress covered in pink Swarovski crystals.

Prior to the brand’s launch last June, Bieber spoke with PEOPLE to share her hopes for the brand. "What sets Rhode apart is we're putting out a very curated, edited line of essentials — our philosophy is making one of everything really good," she said.

