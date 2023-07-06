Hailey Bieber Debuted a New Glazed Cherry Nail Look for Her Latest Summer Mani

The model showed off a sweet manicure for the Fourth of July weekend

By
Rebecca Aizin
Rebecca Aizin Author Bio
Rebecca Aizin

Rebecca Aizin is an Editorial Assistant at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2023. Her work has previously appeared on Elle, HGTV and Backstage. 

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 6, 2023 05:51PM EDT
Hailey Bieber
Photo:

Hailey Bieber Instagram

Hailey Bieber is no stranger when it comes to fun nails, and her Fourth of July look was no exception. 

The model and entrepreneur, 26, debuted a new manicure on Instagram Wednesday as she celebrated the holiday. In a carousel of photos, Bieber shared snaps of her dress and makeup look as well as her festive nails.

Between images of her dog Piggy sleeping on her pillow and a video of fireworks going off, Bieber showed off her weekend glam as she headed to Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin’s annual Fourth of July white party, where her husband, Justin Bieber, accompanied her. 

“all smiles over here 😄 except for Piggy. 🙃,” she captioned the post, referring to her sleepy pup.

Hailey Bieber

Hailey Bieber Instagram

Though Bieber posted multiple photos in different poses showing off her fitted white dress — which abided by the all-white dress code — it was her cherry nails that really popped in the carousel.

Bieber posed with the fruit in one of the images, showcasing the classic French mani painted on her almond-shaped nails, which was further accented by her signature glazed top coat and a cherry detail on her ring fingers.

The model went for a simple Independence Day look to match the glazed cherry mani, consisting of dangling sparkling earrings and natural makeup with a dark lip color. As for her hair, Bieber opted for a messy bun with two strands of hair left out to frame her face. 

Hailey Bieber

Hailey Bieber Instagram

The Rhodes founder was joined at the party by hordes of other industry moguls all decked in white, including Kim Kardashian, Travis Scott, Jack Harlow, Leonardo DiCaprio, DJ Khaled, Kevin Durant, Emily Ratajkowski, Kevin Hart, James Corden, Beyoncé and more. Surprise performances came from Ne-Yo and Usher as the two took the mic at points in the night. 

The beauty mogul has received attention for her nails before after her “glazed donut” nail went viral in 2022. In July 2022, she shared in a TikTok that she used OPI’s Nail Lacquer in the Pale shade combined with clear polish and ​​OPI Chrome Effects Mirror Shine Nail Powder to achieve her chrome manicure. 

Her last look in June — in honor of beauty company Rhode’s one-year anniversary — included red nails with a pink French tip, giving a Barbie-esque aesthetic that she paired with a custom Vivienne Westwood Couture dress covered in pink Swarovski crystals.

Related Articles
SKIMS Jenny McCarthy & Carmen Electra Swim Campaign
Jenny McCarthy and Carmen Electra Reunite for Sexy New SKIMS Swim Campaign
Alicia Vikander and Michael Fassbender are seen attending Louis Vuitton event during Paris Fashion Week
Alicia Vikander and Michael Fassbender Shine in Complementary Silver Looks During Paris Fashion Week
Elizabeth Banks and Max Handelman
Elizabeth Banks Celebrates 20th Wedding Anniversary to Max Handelman with New Sapphire Ring
Tracee Ellis Ross wears a lace look in Paris.
Tracee Ellis Ross Models Barely There Lace Look in Paris: 'I Felt Like a Dream'
Sydney Sweeney at the Giorgio Armani Prive Fall 2023 Couture Collection Runway Show
Sydney Sweeney Officially Debuts Her Blonder 'Sun-Kissed' Hair at Couture Fashion Week (Exclusive)
Florence Pugh attends the Valentino Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week at Chateau de Chantilly on July 05, 2023
Florence Pugh Debuts Pink Buzz Cut in See-Through Gown at the Valentino Show at Paris Fashion Week
Brandi Glanville
Brandi Glanville Denies Having Plastic Surgery on Her Face After Hearing 'Mean Comments': ‘I’ve Aged’
Camilla Cabello outfit roundup
Camila Cabello Is Living Her Best Hot Girl Summer at Paris Fashion Week — See All Her Looks!
Emma Thompson attends the Giorgio Armani Priva Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 04, 2023
Emma Thompson Nails the Barbiecore Trend in a Hot Pink Suit at Her First-Ever Fashion Show
Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin and Camille Fishel hosted their annual exclusive and star-studded white party at their home in the Hamptons on Monday, July 3 to celebrate Independence Day.
See What Your Fave Celebs — Including Beyoncé, Jennifer Lopez and Tom Brady — Wore to the Star-Studded White Party
Jennifer Lopez Celebrates Fourth of July in Peach Swimsuit
Jennifer Lopez Celebrates Fourth of July in Peach Swimsuit and Nameplate Necklace
jen garner goggles
Jennifer Garner Wishes Fans a 'Happy Summer' While Modeling a Variety of Quirky Swim Goggles
Lupita Nyong'o attends the Chanel Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 04, 2023
Lupita Nyong'o Steps Out in Head-to-Toe Purple for Chanel Fashion Show in Paris
Simone Biles and Husband Shine in Summer Pastels: 'Celebrating Love Never Gets Old' it's about this photo
Simone Biles and Husband Jonathan Owens Shine in Summer Pastels: 'Celebrating Love Never Gets Old'
Actress Margot Robbie attends the Seoul Premiere of "Barbie" on July 02, 2023 in Seoul, Day to Night Barbie 1985
Margot Robbie Keeps Dressing Like an Actual Barbie Doll — and Fans Can't Get Enough
Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Lori Harvey and Hailey Bieber Celebrate July 4th in Matching White Outfits
Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Lori Harvey and Hailey Bieber Celebrate Fourth of July in Matching White