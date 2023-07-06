Hailey Bieber Debuted a New Glazed Cherry Nail Look for Her Latest Summer Mani

Hailey Bieber is no stranger when it comes to fun nails, and her Fourth of July look was no exception.

The model and entrepreneur, 26, debuted a new manicure on Instagram Wednesday as she celebrated the holiday. In a carousel of photos, Bieber shared snaps of her dress and makeup look as well as her festive nails.

Between images of her dog Piggy sleeping on her pillow and a video of fireworks going off, Bieber showed off her weekend glam as she headed to Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin’s annual Fourth of July white party, where her husband, Justin Bieber, accompanied her.

“all smiles over here 😄 except for Piggy. 🙃,” she captioned the post, referring to her sleepy pup.

Hailey Bieber Instagram

Though Bieber posted multiple photos in different poses showing off her fitted white dress — which abided by the all-white dress code — it was her cherry nails that really popped in the carousel.

Bieber posed with the fruit in one of the images, showcasing the classic French mani painted on her almond-shaped nails, which was further accented by her signature glazed top coat and a cherry detail on her ring fingers.

The model went for a simple Independence Day look to match the glazed cherry mani, consisting of dangling sparkling earrings and natural makeup with a dark lip color. As for her hair, Bieber opted for a messy bun with two strands of hair left out to frame her face.

Hailey Bieber Instagram

The Rhodes founder was joined at the party by hordes of other industry moguls all decked in white, including Kim Kardashian, Travis Scott, Jack Harlow, Leonardo DiCaprio, DJ Khaled, Kevin Durant, Emily Ratajkowski, Kevin Hart, James Corden, Beyoncé and more. Surprise performances came from Ne-Yo and Usher as the two took the mic at points in the night.

The beauty mogul has received attention for her nails before after her “glazed donut” nail went viral in 2022. In July 2022, she shared in a TikTok that she used OPI’s Nail Lacquer in the Pale shade combined with clear polish and ​​OPI Chrome Effects Mirror Shine Nail Powder to achieve her chrome manicure.

Her last look in June — in honor of beauty company Rhode’s one-year anniversary — included red nails with a pink French tip, giving a Barbie-esque aesthetic that she paired with a custom Vivienne Westwood Couture dress covered in pink Swarovski crystals.