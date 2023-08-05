Hailey Bieber Gives Step-by-Step Guide for Her ‘Everyday Strawberry Makeup’: Watch

The Rhode founder, 26, shared her favorite new summer make-up routine

By
Escher Walcott
escher-walcott
Escher Walcott
Escher Walcott is a Writer/Reporter at PEOPLE, covering stories in Entertainment, Style, Human Interest.She joins having written for several popular news publications, including Glamour, Refinery29, NYLON and Evening Standard, discussing the latest fashion trends, pop culture news, and pressing social matters. 
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 5, 2023 07:23AM EDT
Hailey Bieber Gives Step-by-Step Guide on Her âEveryday Strawberry Makeupâ: Watch
Hailey Bieber. Photo:

Hailey Bieber/Instagram

Hailey Bieber is having a “strawberry girl summer!”

The Rhode founder, 26, unveiled her newly-dubbed “strawberry” make-up routine in an in-depth guided video on TikTok on Friday, after first referring to the summer-themed beauty look on Instagram in a post captioned "strawberry girl summer 🍓" earlier this week.

In the clip, titled “Everyday Strawberry Makeup 🍓💋,” Bieber first appeared fresh-faced with no make-up as she sat on a porch outside. "So I’ve never done a voiceover before, but I wanted to do it for this video, walking you through how I do the strawberry make-up look,” she said in a voiceover. 

“I started with the glazing milk and the peptide glazing fluid which I always do,” Bieber continued as she applied product to her face.

“Then I brushed up my brows, and went in with some cream bronzer — had to make sure that I didn’t forget the forehead,” she said, topping up with a big bronzer brush. “Then I went in with some concealer, just a little bit, and blended it out.” 

“Then I went in with two cream blushes that I mix together — can’t say where the cream blushes are from (wink wink),” the beauty founder teased as she used her finger to apply and blend in pink cream blush on her cheeks. “Then I went in with a peachy coloured highlighter, and then I applied some bronzer to my lids.”

Hailey Bieber Gives Step-by-Step Guide on Her âEveryday Strawberry Makeupâ: Watch
Bieber shows off her "strawberry make-up" look for summer.

Hailey Bieber/Instagram

Bieber then used an eye pencil to add freckles across her nose and cheeks, which she also used to create a “tiny little wing” for a slender cat eye. “Then I did lip liner, kinda buffed it out,” she continued, before revealing her last important step. “And then I went in with the same two cream glasses that were on my cheeks and used that for my lip.”

Bieber used her finger to apply and blend out the cream blush colors on her lips, leaving her with a pink pout matching her cheeks. “Peptide lip treatment — and there you have it!” she concluded.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Bieber shared the results of her “strawberry make-up” look in a series of Instagram selfies after posting her make-up routine video. In the photos, Bieber had her hair in two pigtails and wore a printed gray T-shirt with a pair of gold teardrop earrings, as she simply added “🍓💋” in her caption. 

The photos come after Bieber shared more selfies earlier this week of her sporting her new go-to “strawberry” make-up look, captioning a post on Instagram with "strawberry girl summer 🍓."

Red has certainly been Bieber's favorite color of late. On Thursday night, she and her husband Justin Bieber both sported bold red on a date night Thursday night at the Nice Guy in West Hollywood

While her bright red dress was paired with matching purse and strappy heels Justin, 29, wore dark red pants and a white short-sleeved shirt.

Related Articles
Hailey Bieber Giorgio Baldi tummy stomach
Hailey Bieber Stuns in Chic LBD While Dining at Giorgio Baldi in Los Angeles
Hailey Bieber Looks Like a Golden Goddess in a Daring Cutout Dress and Matching Jewels.
Hailey Bieber Looks Like a Golden Goddess in a Daring Cutout Dress and Matching Jewels
Justin and Hailey Bieber make their way home, all smiles, after a delicious meal at The Nice Guy in West Hollywood. Hailey sported a plunging red dress with strappy heels complimenting Justin's red trousers for their date night.
Hailey and Justin Bieber Match in Red-Hot Outfits for Date Night in West Hollywood
latte makeup trend - Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber Just Showed Off Her Latte Makeup — Here's What You Need to Know About the New Trend
Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber Debuted a New Glazed Cherry Nail Look for Her Latest Summer Mani
hailey beiber bikini photos https://www.instagram.com/p/Cu1-sBbOrHe/?igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==
Hailey Bieber Shines Bright in a Neon Crochet Bikini: ‘Summer Energy’
Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber’s Strawberry Red Nails Put a Summer Spin on the Classic French Manicure
Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber are seen on July 19, 2023 in New York City.
Hailey and Justin Bieber Wear Matching Casual Looks for NYC Lunch Date
Selena Gomez blonde hair
Selena Gomez Just Teased a Major Blonde Hair Reveal on Instagram
Hailey Bieber
Hailey Baldwin Bieber Nails: Her Best Mani Looks of All Time
Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber Shows Off Her Makeup-Free Face in a New GRWM Video from Coachella
Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber attend OBB Media's Grand Opening of OBB Studios
Justin Bieber Plays the Role of Supportive Husband in Hailey's Latest Rhode Campaign — See Photos!
Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber seen out for dinner in West Village on June 17, 2023 in New York City. (
Hailey Bieber Proves That a Slinky Little Slip Dress Will Never Go Out of Style
Hailey Bieber Rocks Neon Green Sports Bra for Cold Plunge for Wellness Wednesday
Hailey Bieber Rocks Neon Green Sports Bra for Cold Plunge on ‘Wellness Wednesday’
Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Lori Harvey and Hailey Bieber Celebrate July 4th in Matching White Outfits
Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Lori Harvey and Hailey Bieber Celebrate Fourth of July in Matching White
Hailey Bieber is seen leaving Rhode launch party at Chiltern Firehouse
Hailey Bieber Dazzles in Silver Sequins at U.K. Launch of Rhode Skincare Line