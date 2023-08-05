Hailey Bieber Gives Step-by-Step Guide for Her ‘Everyday Strawberry Makeup’: Watch

Hailey Bieber is having a “strawberry girl summer!”

The Rhode founder, 26, unveiled her newly-dubbed “strawberry” make-up routine in an in-depth guided video on TikTok on Friday, after first referring to the summer-themed beauty look on Instagram in a post captioned "strawberry girl summer 🍓" earlier this week.

In the clip, titled “Everyday Strawberry Makeup 🍓💋,” Bieber first appeared fresh-faced with no make-up as she sat on a porch outside. "So I’ve never done a voiceover before, but I wanted to do it for this video, walking you through how I do the strawberry make-up look,” she said in a voiceover.

“I started with the glazing milk and the peptide glazing fluid which I always do,” Bieber continued as she applied product to her face.

“Then I brushed up my brows, and went in with some cream bronzer — had to make sure that I didn’t forget the forehead,” she said, topping up with a big bronzer brush. “Then I went in with some concealer, just a little bit, and blended it out.”



“Then I went in with two cream blushes that I mix together — can’t say where the cream blushes are from (wink wink),” the beauty founder teased as she used her finger to apply and blend in pink cream blush on her cheeks. “Then I went in with a peachy coloured highlighter, and then I applied some bronzer to my lids.”

Bieber shows off her "strawberry make-up" look for summer. Hailey Bieber/Instagram

Bieber then used an eye pencil to add freckles across her nose and cheeks, which she also used to create a “tiny little wing” for a slender cat eye. “Then I did lip liner, kinda buffed it out,” she continued, before revealing her last important step. “And then I went in with the same two cream glasses that were on my cheeks and used that for my lip.”

Bieber used her finger to apply and blend out the cream blush colors on her lips, leaving her with a pink pout matching her cheeks. “Peptide lip treatment — and there you have it!” she concluded.

Bieber shared the results of her “strawberry make-up” look in a series of Instagram selfies after posting her make-up routine video. In the photos, Bieber had her hair in two pigtails and wore a printed gray T-shirt with a pair of gold teardrop earrings, as she simply added “🍓💋” in her caption.

The photos come after Bieber shared more selfies earlier this week of her sporting her new go-to “strawberry” make-up look, captioning a post on Instagram with "strawberry girl summer 🍓."

Red has certainly been Bieber's favorite color of late. On Thursday night, she and her husband Justin Bieber both sported bold red on a date night Thursday night at the Nice Guy in West Hollywood.

While her bright red dress was paired with matching purse and strappy heels Justin, 29, wore dark red pants and a white short-sleeved shirt.