Hailey Bieber, Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner Have Low-Key Girls' Night at Giorgio Baldi in Los Angeles

Saturday night is girls' night out.

Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid and Hailey Bieber stepped out in style in Santa Monica on Saturday as they dined at celebrity favorite Italian restaurant Giorgio Baldi.

Jenner, 27, wore a flattering full-length summer dress as she met her two BFFs for dinner. The multi-colored dress was baby blue on the top and lavender on the bottom with a darker blue and white stripe just below her hips. She paired the dress with a white leather clutch and strappy white sandals with a kitten heel.

Bieber, 26, also donned a colorful summer look as she paired a sleeveless white minidress — decorated with a pattern of bright yellow and orange dots — with an orange clutch and white strappy heels, similar to Jenner’s.

Kendall Jenner rocks a stylish summer dress as she meets pals Hailey Bieber and Gigi Hadid for dinner in Los Angeles on Saturday night. ShotbyNYP / BACKGRID

The Rhode founder kept her jewelry simple, with the main attraction being a bedazzled “B” necklace hanging on a delicate chain — a likely tribute to her and her husband, Justin Bieber's, shared last name.

While her supermodel besties channeled a bright summer palette, Hadid, 28, opted for a darker look as she paired low rise jeans with a thin-strapped black leather tank top. She wore her long blonde hair down in crimped waves and styled several layered statement necklaces to complete her ‘fit.



Hailey Bieber rocks a colorful summer dress as she arrives at Giorgio Baldi in Los Angeles on Aug. 26. ShotbyNYP / BACKGRID

The Italian restaurant is a favorite among celebrities — Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith had date night there earlier this month, and Rihanna and A$AP Rocky enjoyed one of their final outings there last month before the birth of their second child.

It’s also a personal favorite for Jenner and Bieber, who were there for dinner — which Jenner dubbed “date night👯” in a post on her Instagram Story — just a few days before they dined with Hadid.

Earlier this month, Bieber was also photographed arriving at the chic eatery, though she didn’t have her date night BFF with her.

Gigi Hadid looks stylish as she leaves Giorgio Baldi after enjoying dinner with Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner on Saturday night. ShotbyNYP / BACKGRID

Jenner and Bieber are fresh off a girls trip to Mexico, where they celebrated Justin Skye’s 28th birthday, along with Lori Harvey. Their Italian dinner plans marked their first appearance back in L.A. since the getaway, which included several jaw-dropping swimsuit photos and a tequila-infused day.

Hadid, on the other hand, has been enjoying a low-key summer, largely spent with her daughter, Khai, 2, who she shares with ex-boyfriend Zayn Malik.

Though notoriously private about her life with her daughter, the Guest in Residence founder shared a series of photos on Instagram last month, giving fans a unique glimpse into the mother and daughter’s life — which has been kept largely out of the public eye since her baby's birth in September 2020.

“Best of summer ! 🙏💌🪴🍦,” she captioned the photos, which included berry-picking, horse riding and a boat ride.

