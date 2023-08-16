Hailey Bieber Debuts Darker 'Cinnamon Cookie Butter' Hair Color Just in Time for Fall

Hailey Bieber is spicing up her life!



Just in time for fall, Bieber has decided to step into the dark side — with her hair, that is. The 26-year-old showed off her newest hair color, a darker hue for the colder months ahead on her hairstylist Matt Rez's Instagram on Wednesday.



"We named it 'cinnamon cookie butter' 🍂🍪🧈 NEW HAIRCOLOR for the stunning @haileybieber," Rez informed his followers of Bieber's hair change.

The model founder also posted a series of photos on her own Instagram account showcasing the warmer tone, captioning the carousel of images with a simple, "🫶🏼🫶🏼."

In the photos, Bieber opted for a classic style featuring baggy blue jeans and a plain white cropped T-shirt that highlighted her toned abs, paired with chunky gold earrings. The look helped to keep the full focus on her chestnut-colored bob as she swished it back and forth for the camera. A pop of color on her lips in the form of cherry gloss topped off the outfit.



The "cinnamon cookie butter” color is a brighter departure for Bieber, who wears her hair in a bob of varying lengths colored blonde to a more subtle dirty brown. However, it's not the first time Bieber has opted for a brighter look, having debuted a pink hairdo in 2018 as she celebrated New Year’s Day with friends on a Miami beach.

In January, Bieber debuted her new blunt bob, in a dark brown hue. Next, she followed up that bold chop with another cut two months later, taking her bob even shorter. Posting to her Instagram, she played with the chin-length hair as she smiled. Before opting for the shorter haircut, she shared that "short = more fun 🍭🍭🍭" in another post that gave a close-up of her evolving hairstyle.

Launching her debut skincare line Rhode in June 2022, Bieber told PEOPLE about the best beauty advice she's received, and from whom.

"My love of being dewy and hydrated comes from my mom," Bieber explained. "She was always very big on moisturizing and sunscreen — the way she has protected her skin from the sun for the last 20 years has been very diligent."

"I saw her dedication to that and was like, 'Okay. I know what she looks like now. So there is something to that,'" she added.

The Drop the Mic alum also explained that her "beauty philosophy has definitely evolved over the years" since she was a teenager, and she's learned to love her natural skin and hair.

