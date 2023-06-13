Watch Hailey Bieber Make Her Favorite Sunday Breakfast — with a Cameo from Husband Justin Bieber!

The couple shared a sweet moment during Hailey's cooking video

By
Daniel S. Levine
Daniel Levine author photo
Daniel S. Levine
Daniel Levine is a Staff Editor at PEOPLE. He joined PEOPLE in 2022. His work previously appeared at PopCulture.com, Heavy, and TheCelebrityCafe.com.
Published on June 13, 2023
Hailey Bieber making cinnamon roll
Photo:

Hailey Bieber/TikTok

Hailey Bieber starts her Sundays with sticky sweets — and a kiss from her husband Justin Bieber.

The model, 26, took TikTok followers through the step-by-step process of making cinnamon rolls on Sunday, with a surprise appearance from Justin, 29.

“Make my Sunday cinnamon rolls with me. My favorite thing I make,” Hailey captioned the post. 

In the video, Hailey began by making the dough in her kitchen, then carefully spread the cinnamon filling. After rolling the dough, she cut it into long strips, which she rolled up before putting them in the oven.

During the tutorial, Justin jumped into the frame to give his wife a quick kiss on the neck. Hailey smiled during the sweet moment while she finished making her last roll.

After the batch were baked, she drizzled the icing on them before taking a bite. “So f---ing good,” she wrote. At the end of the clip, Hailey took a sip of iced coffee before taking one more bite from the roll.

Hailey also takes fans into her kitchen for her YouTube cooking show What’s In My Kitchen?. In a recent episode from April, Hailey showed fans how to make buttermilk-brined chicken wings, which are a staple in her house.

The Rhode skincare founder prepared for making the meal by marinating 2 pounds of chicken wings with 2 cups of buttermilk, then she added 1 teaspoon onion powder, 1 teaspoon garlic powder, 1 teaspoon garlic salt, 1 ½ teaspoons 24 herbs & spices, and some black pepper to the brine before leaving the chicken in the fridge for an hour. 

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber.

Kevin Mazur/Getty

While the chicken was marinated, Hailey combined dry ingredients in a large bowl. One cup all-purpose flour, ½ cup cornstarch, ½ teaspoon onion powder, ½ teaspoon garlic salt, ½ teaspoon garlic powder and 1 teaspoon of 24 herbs & spices are whisked together. In a separate bowl, she added two beaten eggs. Next, Hailey coated the wings in the egg wash before tossing them in the dry ingredients until fully coated.

Hailey advised viewers to cook the wings in a 380° air fryer for 15-20 minutes. Once the wings turn golden brown, increase the temperature to 400° for an additional 5-10 minutes.

Her methods in the episode were casual. “You know I'm somebody who's very much about eyeing things," she told viewers. "I just constantly kind of pop it open and eye it and then I continuously flip them because you don't really want one side to just get a lot more cooked than the other."

