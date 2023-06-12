Hailey Bieber Documents Her Cold Water Plunge, Says It's 'Helped Me a Lot' with Anxiety

After a tumultuous first half of the year, Rhode Beauty founder Hailey Bieber says chilling out with the practice improves her “overall mood”

By Cara Lynn Shultz
Published on June 12, 2023 11:22AM EDT
Hailey Bieber Documents Her Cold Water Plunge
Hailey Bieber. Photo:

Hailey Bieber/Tiktok

After a rocky start to 2023 which left her feeling “fragile,”  Hailey Bieber has turned to cold-water plunging to relieve anxiety.

The Rhode Beauty founder, 26, posted a TikTok where she submerges herself in an ice-cold water in a plunge pool. The practice is said to have many health benefits, including reducing anxiety and inflammation. 

Bieber says she stays in the water for a minimum of 30 seconds. Submerged up to her shoulders, the model showed herself doing deep, calming breaths to adjust to the icy cold temperature.

At the end of the video, she holds her nose and dunks her head entirely underneath the water before getting out.

For Wellness Wednesday in March, Bieber previously posted that she’ll go from the hot sauna right into the cold water — twice.

Cold plunging is a practice that counts Josh Brolin and Zac Efron as fans, and has been staple post-game treatment for professional athletes for years.

Lady Gaga is another fan of cold therapy, and shared that she takes 5-10 minute long ice baths after performing. 

However, "nobody knows exactly why it even helps you," says Dr. Tracy Zaslow, a primary care sports medicine physician at the Cedars-Sinai Kerlan-Jobe Institute. "Maybe it's changes in adrenaline or cortisol — or even dopamine. There are a lot of hypotheses, as opposed to data."

In fact, the American Heart Association warned that prolonged exposure to cold temperatures could be dangerous, especially for anyone with a history of heart problems.

Hailey Bieber Documents Her Cold Water Plunge
Hailey Bieber.

Hailey Bieber/Tiktok

Bieber, however, raves about the practice, saying, “Cold plunging has helped me a lot with anxiety and overall mood.” 

The model has been outspoken about how she’s faced “some of the saddest, hardest moments ever” during the first half of 2023. 

The year was largely marked by a bullying scandal, when Bieber and pal Kylie Jenner, 25, were accused of making fun of Selena Gomez, Their posts of their own eyebrows followed Gomez's jokey admission that she'd over-laminated her own brows in an Instagram Story post.

Gomez, of course, famously dated Justin Bieber for years before the singer married Hailey in 2018.

However, Jenner and Gomez swiftly shut the speculation of a feud down, with Jenner writing on TikTok, "This is reaching. no shade towards selena ever and i didn't see her eyebrow posts! u guys are making something out of nothing. this is silly."

Hailey Bieber Documents Her Cold Water Plunge
Hailey Bieber.

Hailey Bieber/Tiktok

The Only Murders in the Building actress then found herself caught up in some more drama when she responded to a resurfaced video of Bieber mocking singer Taylor Swift — Gomez’s close friend.

The clip showed Bieber on her old show Drop the Mic alongside her co-host Method Man. When the rapper referenced "Taylor Swift's last album," Hailey pretended to gag and stuck her tongue out before rolling her eyes.

Showing her support for Swift, 33, in the comments section of the viral video, Gomez wrote, "So sorry, my best friend is and continues to be one of the best in the game."

Bieber was branded a “mean girl” and mass unfollowed on social media platforms. In response, Gomez spoke out on Instagram pleading to stop the negativity.

"Hailey Bieber reached out to me and let me know that she has been receiving death threats and such hateful negativity," Gomez began.

"This isn't what I stand for. No one should have to experience hate or bullying," she continued. "I've always advocated for kindness and really want this to all stop."

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber
Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber.

Theo Wargo/Getty 

Later in the day, Bieber posted her own story, writing in part, "I want to thank Selena for speaking out, as [she] and I have been discussing the last few weeks how to move past this ongoing narrative between her and [me]. The last few weeks have been very hard for everyone involved and millions of people are seeing so much hate around this which is extremely harmful."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In April, Bieber opened up about feeling “fragile” after the tumultuous months.

"I like to make jokes about how I feel because sometimes it's easier than admitting I'm having a hard time," Bieber began her post.

"But truthfully since 2023 started I have had some of the saddest, hardest moments I've ever had in my adult life and my mind and emotions have been fragile to say the least. And I know so many other people feel the same way I feel, so just know you're not alone.”



