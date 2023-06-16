Hailey Bieber Sparkles in Pink Diamond Mini Dress as She Celebrates 1-Year Anniversary of Skincare Line

Hailey Bieber is celebrating in style.

On Thursday, the supermodel sparkled in a pink diamond mini dress at the one-year anniversary party for her Rhode skincare line in New York City.

Hailey, 36, completed her look with a sleek bun and shared a number of Instagram Stories to celebrate — including one image showing an array of white roses and lilies sent by her husband Justin Bieber, 29.

"Happy 1 year of Rhode to my beautiful wife," the singer's note read. "I'm so proud of you. Love, Justin."

Hailey Bieber sparkles in stylish pink diamond mini dress. Hailey Bieber Instagram

The photo series then cut to a head-to-toe reveal of Hailey's low-cut strapless dress which featured a structured top and a slightly looser style on the bottom with ruching on one side of her hip. Hailey teamed the gown with a diamond necklace and earrings.

She also beamed a big smile as guests crowded around an oversized cylinder-shaped cake resembling one of her skincare products, with a sole candle on top.

"So I just wanted to say thank you so much to everybody for coming and celebrating with me," Hailey said in the video, which also thanked makeup artist Leah Darcy for her big night look. With white balloons lining the ceiling, the party crew cheered as 50 Cent's "In Da Club" played over the next clip.

Hailey Bieber celebrated first anniversary of Rhode skincare. Hailey Bieber is spotted stepping out for the evening in New York City

"Thank you so much, I would not be able to do this without any of you," Hailey said in another snippet from her speech on her next Story.

She was then shown cutting into her cake and reposted shots from celebrity friends Emily Ratajkowski, Simon Huck and Lauren Ratner.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Last June, Hailey spoke with PEOPLE ahead of her beauty line's launch.

"Our philosophy is making one of everything really good," Hailey told PEOPLE. "What sets Rhode apart is we're putting out a very curated, edited line of essentials."