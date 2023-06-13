Hailey Bieber Seemingly Asks Fans to Not Leave Mean Comments on Selena Gomez's Posts: 'I Don’t Want That'

Hailey Baldwin Bieber is pleading with her fans to stop the negativity, seemingly towards Selena Gomez.

The Rhode founder, 26, shared a post on her Instagram Story Monday asking her followers to not leave mean comments on social-media posts, which many took to be in reference Gomez, 30.

“If you’re leaving mean or rude comments on my behalf on anyone’s posts just know that I don't want that, nor do I ever or will I ever support or condone hateful, mean, or nasty comments," wrote Hailey, who is the wife of Gomez’s ex Justin Bieber.

She continued, “Doing that is not supporting me. If you are participating in that you are a part of a culture that I want no part of. Please be nice or don't say anything.”

The model’s plea for compassion comes after the comments section of one of Gomez’s recent Instagram posts was filled with negative, hateful comments, including ones calling the actress and singer “so irrelevant” and accusing her of “playing the victim.”



Gomez’s Instagram post included a series of snapshots of the Rare Beauty founder in France with the caption, “Crazy about you Paris.”



Hailey appearing to show her support for the singer comes after Gomez did the same for her back in March. In a post shared on her Instagram Story, Gomez revealed that Hailey had reached out to her about receiving death threats.



"Hailey Bieber reached out to me and let me know that she has been receiving death threats and such hateful negativity," wrote the Only Murders in the Building star.

"This isn't what I stand for. No one should have to experience hate or bullying," she continued. "I've always advocated for kindness and really want this to all stop ❤️."

Thanking Gomez, Hailey posted on her own Instagram Story, "I want to thank Selena for speaking out, as [she] and I have been discussing the last few weeks how to move past this ongoing narrative between her and [me]."



"The last few weeks have been very hard for everyone involved and millions of people are seeing so much hate around this which is extremely harmful," the model continued. "While social media is an incredible way to connect and build community, moments like this only create extreme division instead of bringing people together.”



She added, "Things can always be taken out of context or construed differently than they were intended. We all need to be more thoughtful about what we post and what we say, including myself. In the end, I believe love will always be bigger than hate and negativity, and there is always an opportunity to meet each other with more empathy and compassion."

The previous month, Gomez was involved in alleged social-media drama with Hailey and her friend Kylie Jenner.



At the time, some fans on social media accused Jenner, 25, and Hailey of making fun of Gomez when they posted about their eyebrows, after Gomez joked that she'd over-laminated her own brows in an Instagram Story.

But Jenner and Gomez were quick to shut the speculation down, with the Kylie Cosmetics founder writing on TikTok, "This is reaching. no shade towards selena ever and i didn't see her eyebrow posts! u guys are making something out of nothing. this is silly."



According to Hollywood Life, Gomez added in the comments section, “Agreed @kyliejenner. It's all unnecessary. I'm a fan of Kylie!"

However, Gomez was then embroiled in some more drama with Hailey later that month when a video resurfaced of the latter mocking Gomez’s BFF Taylor Swift.

The clip showed Hailey on her old show Drop the Mic alongside her co-host Method Man. When the rapper referenced "Taylor Swift's last album," Hailey pretended to gag and stuck her tongue out before rolling her eyes.

Responding to the video and showing her support for Swift, 33, in the comments section of the viral video, Gomez wrote, "So sorry, my best friend is and continues to be one of the best in the game."



Following the alleged drama, Gomez announced she was taking a break from social media in a live TikTok on Feb. 23 and added that she is “too old for this.”

In a separate post on the video-sharing platform at the time, Gomez also noted in a comment, “Please, please be kinder and consider others mental health. My heart has been heavy and I only want good for everyone. All my love."

The two women have been pitted against each other ever since Hailey and Justin, 29, tied the knot in 2018, though they have continuously attempted to shut down speculation of drama between them.

During a September 2022 interview on the Call Her Daddy podcast, Hailey publicly stated that it's "all love" between her and Gomez.

And in October 2022, the women put feud rumors to rest when they publicly posed for pictures together at the 2022 Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles.