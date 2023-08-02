Hailey Bieber Stuns in Chic LBD While Dining at Giorgio Baldi in Los Angeles

Hailey Bieber is dining in style!

The model and Rhode Beauty founder, 26, stepped out in a simple, but stylish, ensemble for dinner at celebrity hot spot Giorgio Baldi in Los Angeles on Tuesday — wearing a strapless black dress that she teamed with matching black heels and a cute black purse.

Bieber — who accessorized her LBD with gold jewelry and wore her hair in a chic bob with a side parting — was seen patting her stomach as she arrived at the stylish eatery.

Backgrid

Keeping her make-up natural-looking with a touch of shimmer, the model's beauty look perfectly complemented her Californian tan.

Bieber recently shared a TikTok post where she walked fans through the steps of a similar make-up style, the latte look — a makeup trend that refers to a bronzed glow reminiscent of a latte. The goal of the trend among beauty TikTokers is to see the espresso color peak through the cream, but only slightly.

The secret to the latte look is to apply a heavy hand of bronzer before foundation to ensure the dark undertones shine through the lighter exterior.

The model mixed up the trend — which is similar to bronzing but with a different technique — and added some of her own Rhode products.

Bieber then posted selfies showing her "latte look" on Instagram . In the post, she wore a gold cutout dress teamed with gold jewelry and a crochet handbag.

“Latte makeup 🥛☕️☕️ but make it head 2 toe 🧸,” she captioned the post.

