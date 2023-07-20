Hailey and Justin Bieber Wear Matching Casual Looks for NYC Lunch Date

The couple was spotted heading to lunch in the Big Apple wearing shades of white and purple

Ingrid Vasquez
Published on July 20, 2023 12:50AM EDT
Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber are seen on July 19, 2023 in New York City.
Photo:

Raymond Hall/GC Images

Hailey and Justin Bieber made their way around the Big Apple in style!

The couple was spotted heading to lunch in New York City wearing matching white shirts. The model, 26, kept her attire casual by wearing a white crop top, loose-fit denim shorts, and small gold jewelry. Hailey added a twist to the outfit by pairing it with black moccasins and white ankle socks.

Hailey's musician husband, 29, wore a white t-shirt with pastel purple shorts to add color to his outfit. Bieber finished the look by sporting a bright orange baseball cap.

Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber are seen on July 19, 2023 in New York City.

Raymond Hall/GC Images

The outing is one of many that the couple has taken together since tying the knot in 2018. In May, the couple was spotted out in London for a date night at ​​Chiltern Firehouse after Hailey announced she was launching her skincare brand, Rhode, in the U.K. They followed the trip by going on a getaway to the French Riviera.

Hailey shared many glimpses from the tropical getaway on Instagram that included a sweet video of herself being carried over her husband's shoulder. The skincare brand founder also recently gushed about Justin when asked about the possibility of having kids with Justin in the near future.

Singer Justin Bieber keeps it stylish in a white tank top and purple shorts in New York.

BACKGRID

"I literally cry about this all the time," she told The Sunday Times. "I want kids so bad, but I get scared. It's enough that people say things about my husband or my friends. I can't imagine having to confront people saying things about a child."

She added: "We can only do the best we can to raise them. As long as they feel loved and safe."

When Bieber interviewed Hailey for Vogue Australia in February, she revealed her favorite aspect of their marriage. "My favorite thing about being married is honestly the companionship I feel we have," she said. "Genuinely, you are my best friend in the entire world. There's nobody I would rather spend more time with or do anything with."

"At the end of the day, like, he's my best friend, but it still does take a lot of work to make it work, Hailey also told Harper's Bazaar last year, when discussing what it takes to make their marriage work. "And then I know eventually, when kids come in the picture, that's going to be a whole other season of navigating how to make that work."

