Hailee Steinfeld Says She's Found a Balance Between Feeling 'Grounded' and 'Embracing the Chaos Into My Personal Life'

Hailee Steinfeld starred in the record-breaking Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse — but the actress, who voices Gwen Stacy/Spider-Woman in the film — says she’s staying “grounded.”

“As far as staying grounded, I've gotten really good at checking in with myself and listening to myself,” Steinfeld, 26, said Tuesday at a CORE Hydration: Where Balance Begins roundtable at The Well in New York. “I'm no expert in these departments, but I am an expert at knowing what is best for me at the end of the day, and I just try and listen to that.”

And while she admits that “change is hard for anyone and everyone,” the actress, who is dating Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, 27, said she’s finding ways to cope with change in her personal life.

“At least when things are changing with my work, I'm still being told what to do and where to go,” said Steinfeld, who learned archery for her role as Kate in the Disney+ series Hawkeye.

Hailee Steinfeld at the CORE Hydration: Where Balance Begins roundtable in New York. Cindy Ord/Getty Images

But when she’s off the clock, “I've been able to take that sort of lesson of embracing the chaos into my personal life,” the Oscar nominee said, adding, “The part of me that is that thrill seeker…does find ways to challenge myself and keep myself on my toes.”

But ultimately, the CORE Hydration brand ambassador said, “It really all comes back to health and wellness and checking in with myself.”

She also noted that strong family support — from mom Cheri, dad Peter, and her brother Griffin, 29 — keeps her going.

“I feel so lucky to have people sometimes just around me that are there and willing to listen to me," she said. "Sometimes all I need to do is just talk about it, which is why therapy is such a great tool.”

“I totally attribute a lot of my sanity and my groundedness towards the people around me.”

As Steinfeld told PEOPLE earlier this year, “I just feel very lucky to have not one, but three people that I can call no matter where I am in the world and know that they'll pick up and talk me through whatever I need them to at that moment.”

She’s also learning to lean on her dad’s expertise as a personal trainer and nutritionist.

“He eats, sleeps, and breathes all things health and wellness. And I've only, I'd say, in the last five years or so come to the realization that I've been living with this guy my whole life and I'm only just now taking advantage of his knowledge.”

Hailee Steinfeld with her family (from left) mother Cheri, brother Griffin, and father Peter. Hailee Steinfeld/Instagram

“I mean, it's crazy. I'm like, ‘I had to wait this long?’ ” she jokes, adding that ultimately she’s grateful her parents didn't impose a wellness lifestyle on her and Griffin.

“I do love that it was never anything that he or my mom pushed on my brother and I. We always grew up playing sports and living a very healthy, active lifestyle,”

Steinfeld thinks that’s why she has such an interest in health and wellness now. “It was never anything that was at all pushed on us. I think if for whatever reason it might have, I may not feel the way that I do now where I'm desperate to learn more.”

And while "I question why [fitness] has to be a part of what I do," Steinfeld says, "I love it so much and I also get to partner with a brand like CORE, which we have feelings that are so aligned."

"This serves as such an incredible reminder to me that this is what I get to do right now."





