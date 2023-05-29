Hailee Steinfeld and NFL's Josh Allen Have a Night Out in New York City amid Romance Rumors

The pair were previously spotted two days earlier in the city, amid rumors that Allen had split from longtime girlfriend Brittany Williams

Published on May 29, 2023 11:51 AM
Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen step out for a double date in New York City.
Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld (left). Photo:

The Image Direct

Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen are taking a bite out of the Big Apple for the second time in two days.

The actress, 26, and Buffalo Bills quarterback, 27, were spotted in New York City once more over the weekend amid romance rumors, this time out and about with another pair.

Both Steinfeld and Allen went for darker looks on Saturday, with the athlete in black slacks and a matching T-shirt.

Meanwhile, the Edge of Seventeen star rocked a black minidress and high-heeled boots under a long black coat. She finished her look with gold hoop earrings and a black handbag.

Reps for Steinfeld and Allen have not responded to requests for comment.

Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen step out for a double date in New York City.

The Image Direct

The two were previously spotted in the same city on Thursday, amid rumors that the NFL star had split from his longtime girlfriend, Brittany Williams.

Allen wore a white tee and dark blue jeans for that night out with Steinfeld, as seen in photos published by the New York Post.

Steinfeld, PEOPLE's latest digital cover star, wore light blue jeans and a cream-colored blazer as she met up with the quarterback.

Allen was seen getting out of a black SUV with Steinfeld nearby, and later putting his arm on the Hawkeye actress's back.

Josh Allen Hailee Steinfeld
Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld.

TheImageDirect.com

The rumors of a possible breakup came after Williams unfollowed Allen on Instagram and wiped photos of the football star from her account.

Neither Williams nor Allen have publicly addressed their rumored breakup, but according to the New York Post, Williams and a friend joked about "accepting husband applications" while attending the Kentucky Derby recently.

Allen was also at the derby but didn't interact with Williams at the event, furthering speculation that they've ended their relationship after five years.

Steinfeld, meanwhile, has largely kept her dating life under wraps. She dated singer Niall Horan in 2018, but the couple split that December.

