Hailee Steinfeld, Josh Allen 'Getting to Know Each Other': They'll 'See Where It Goes' (Exclusive Source)

Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen are continuing to spend time together.

A source close to the Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse actress, 26, tells PEOPLE that she and the Buffalo Bills quarterback, 27, "are still dating and getting to know each other."

"He's going to be very busy with training camp, though, so they're not putting too much pressure on things and will see where it goes," the insider adds.

After being seen out together multiple times, a source close to the actress previously told PEOPLE that the "cute couple" have been "hanging out for a few weeks."

"It's new, but they are having fun," the source added. (Reps for Steinfeld and Allen have not responded to requests for comment.)



Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen in New York City on May 25, 2023. TheImageDirect.com

The Edge of Seventeen actress and NFL player were first spotted together in the Big Apple on May 25 — amid rumors that Allen had split from his longtime girlfriend, Brittany Williams — then again two days later on what appeared to be a double date.

Allen wore a white tee and dark blue jeans for the May 25 night out with Steinfeld, as seen in photos published by the New York Post.

Steinfeld, a recent PEOPLE digital cover star, wore light blue jeans and a cream-colored blazer as she met up with the quarterback. Allen was seen getting out of a black SUV with Steinfeld nearby, and later putting his arm on the Hawkeye star's back.

Both Steinfeld and Allen went for darker looks on May 27, with the athlete in black slacks and a matching T-shirt.

Meanwhile, the actress rocked a black minidress and high-heeled boots under a long black coat. She finished her look with gold hoop earrings and a black handbag.

Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen (R) at Sushi By Bou in New York City. Michael Sinensky/facebook

That same weekend, Allen and Steinfeld went out for dinner at Sushi by Bou in New York City's Chelsea neighborhood.

In photos shared on Facebook by the restaurant's founder Michael Sinensky, Allen could be seen smiling with his arm around an excited-looking Steinfeld as they posed with Chef Sergio and pals during their omakase experience.

"More fans of el chapo @chefsergio_nyc. Thank you bills Josh Allen for always stopping in when in town and loving Sushi By Bou ," Sinensky wrote, adding, "Also thank you for bringing in newbies Hailee Steinfeld and friends for the #chelsea #nyc experience."

Steinfeld gave a thumbs-up in the photo to signify her approval, while Allen also took a solo shot with the chef, holding a flamethrower.