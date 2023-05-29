Hailee Steinfeld Has Been Dating Josh Allen a 'Few Weeks,' Says Source: They're 'Having Fun' (Exclusive)

The actress and NFL player have been spotted twice in New York City in recent days

By
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau

Jen Juneau is a digital news writer for PEOPLE since 2016.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 29, 2023 03:31 PM
Hailee Steinfeld; Josh Allen
Hailee Steinfeld; Josh Allen. Photo:

Jason Mendez/Getty; Cole Burston/Getty

New-romance alert!

Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen have been "hanging out for a few weeks," a source close to the actress tells PEOPLE of the "cute couple," who have been photographed together multiple times over the last few days in New York City.

"It's new, but they are having fun," the insider adds.

The Edge of Seventeen star, 26, and Buffalo Bills quarterback, 27, were first spotted together in the Big Apple on Thursday, then again on Saturday on what appeared to be a double date.

Reps for Steinfeld and Allen have not responded to requests for comment.

Josh Allen Hailee Steinfeld
Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen.

TheImageDirect.com

Steinfeld and Allen were first photographed together in N.YC. on Thursday, amid rumors that the NFL player had split from his longtime girlfriend, Brittany Williams.

Allen wore a white tee and dark blue jeans for that night out with Steinfeld, as seen in photos published by the New York Post.

Steinfeld, PEOPLE's latest digital cover star, wore light blue jeans and a cream-colored blazer as she met up with the quarterback.

Allen was seen getting out of a black SUV with Steinfeld nearby, and later putting his arm on the Hawkeye actress's back.

Hailee Steinfeld
Hailee Steinfeld. Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Both Steinfeld and Allen went for darker looks on Saturday, with the athlete in black slacks and a matching T-shirt.

Meanwhile, the actress rocked a black minidress and high-heeled boots under a long black coat. She finished her look with gold hoop earrings and a black handbag.

The rumors of a possible breakup between Allen and Williams came after the latter unfollowed Allen on Instagram and wiped photos of the football star from her account.

Steinfeld, meanwhile, has largely kept her dating life under wraps. She dated singer Niall Horan in 2018, but the couple split that December.

