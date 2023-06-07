Hailee Steinfeld Dresses as Her Animated ‘Spider-Man’ Character While Promoting New Movie

This isn't the first time the actress has channeled Ghost-Spider with her fashion choices

By Erin Clack
Published on June 7, 2023 02:15 PM
Hailee Steinfeld Dresses as Her Animated Spider-Man Character While Doing Press for Film
Hailee Steinfeld and her 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' character. Photo:

BBC; Columbia Pictures and Sony Pictures Animation

Hailee Steinfeld seems to have really connected with her Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse character.

On Friday, the singer and actress, 26, showed up to a BBC interview to promote her new movie — which premiered in theaters that same day — dressed in an outfit very similar to one that Ghost-Spider, whom she voices, wears. She donned a white collared shirt, gray cardigan sweater, miniskirt, and skinny tie. The only thing missing was the superhero’s BVA School emblem.

Steinfeld shared the outfit with her fans on Instagram on Tuesday, posting a collage of pictures of herself alongside stills of her animated character. She offered a closer look via a mirror selfie featured within her photo carousel where she posed in a pair of pointy-toe heels and ankle socks.

Hailee Steinfeld attends the "Spider-man: Across The Spider-Verse" Gala Screening
Hailee Steinfeld.

Karwai Tang/WireImage

This isn’t the first time Steinfeld appeared to be channeling Ghost-Spider, a.k.a. Gwen Stacy. The Oscar nominee walked the red carpet at the film’s London premiere on Thursday in a plunging gray dress adorned with two long drawstrings trailing from the neckline reminiscent of Spidey’s webs. She added a touch of glitz with a bedazzled gothic cross necklace and matching choker.

The look had a similar energy to that of her Spider-Man character's gothic crime-fighting suit, a black-and-white form-fitting design with its own plunging mock-neckline that's just as spooky and chic as Steinfeld's red carpet ensemble. Also, like the "Love Myself" singer's dress, Ghost-Spider's suit has hidden spiderweb detailing – though hers is under her hood and arms and is red and blue.

Channeling a character on the red carpet has become a bit of a trend among Hollywood’s biggest stars. Anya Taylor-Joy got in on the action when she attended a red carpet screening of the Super Mario Bros. Movie in a designer take on her character Princess Peach's racing suit from the movie and MarioKart video games. Later in the spring, costars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling wore bold Barbiecore looks to promote their new movie Barbie at CinemaCon.

Josh Allen buffalo bills
Josh Allen. Brett Carlsen/Getty

Steinfeld’s recent Ghost-Spider fashion moments come on the heels of rumors that she’s dating Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen. Late last month, the two were spotted out together twice in New York City, amid speculation that the NFL star, 27, had split from his longtime girlfriend, Brittany Williams.

A source told PEOPLE at the time that Steinfeld and Allen had been "hanging out for a few weeks." “It’s new, but they are having fun,” the insider added.

