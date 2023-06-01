Hailee Steinfeld Channels Her 'Spider-Man' Character at Movie Premiere in London

Steinfeld joined an ever-growing list of stars dressing like their characters on the red carpet

By Zizi Strater
Published on June 1, 2023 03:58 PM
Hailee Steinfeld attends the "Spiderman: Across The Spider-Verse" Gala Screening at Cineworld Leicester Square on June 01, 2023
Hailee Steinfeld at the Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse London premiere. Photo:

Kate Green/Getty

Hailee Steinfeld has us caught in her web.

The star seemed to be channeling her Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse character Ghost-Spider at a screening of the new animated film in London on Thursday.

Steinfeld, 26, shot her way onto the red carpet in a plunging gray dress that hugged her frame along her body and billowed out in the skirt and on the sleeves, trailing behind her. The dress also featured two long drawstrings shooting from her neckline, reaching all the way to the floor — just like Spidey's webs.

The singer and actress paired the piece, which also featured spider-web-like texturing on the garment, with a bedazzled gothic cross necklace and matching black choker. As for glam, Steinfeld kept her light brown hair down in a wavy middle part and opted for a dramatic smokey eye, nude-tinted lips and long pointy white nails.

Hailee Steinfeld attends the "Spiderman: Across The Spider-Verse" Gala Screening at Cineworld Leicester Square on June 01, 2023
Hailee Steinfeld at the Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse London premiere.

Kate Green/Getty

RELATED: Hailee Steinfeld Has Officially Left Her Comfort Zone

The look has similar energy to that of her animated character Ghost-Spider, a.k.a. Gwen Stacy — a gothic crime-fighting suit, a black-and-white form-fitting design with its own plunging mock-neckline that's just as spooky and stylish as Steinfeld's red carpet ensemble. Also, like Steinfeld's dress, Ghost-Spider's suit has hidden spiderweb detailing, though hers is under her hood and arms and is red and blue.

Channeling a character on the red carpet has become sort of a trend for actors as of late.

Anya Taylor-Joy got in on it when she attended a red carpet screening of the Super Mario Bros. Movie in a designer rendition of her character Princess Peach's racing suit from the movie and MarioKart video games.

Taylor-Joy wore a custom pink-leather Dior tracksuit, posing with fists up like she was ready to fight. Just like Princess Peach, she had her long blonde locks down — all that was missing was a crown.

Later in the spring, Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling wore major Barbiecore looks to promote their new movie Barbie at CinemaCon.

RELATED: Miles Morales Faces Off Against a Multiverse of Spider-People in 'Across the Spider-Verse' Trailer

Anya Taylor-Joy attends a Special Screening of Universal Pictures' "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" at Regal LA Live on April 01, 2023
Anya Taylor-Joy at the Los Angeles premiere of The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

Amy Sussman/Getty

When the costars walked the red carpet, Robbie posed for pictures in a quintessentially Barbie two-piece pink gingham Prada set, consisting of a crop top and high-waisted mini skirt. She paired the perfect-for-the-occasion set with matching pink heels, a gold anklet and her blonde hair in a side part to show off simple earrings.

Gosling also rocked a pink ensemble; only his came with a bit of camp.

The actor sported a pink Acne Studios Carhartt-like coat layered over a white T-shirt with director Greta Gerwig's name in Barbie font across his chest. He paired the pieces with neutral brown trousers and dress shoes.

