Gwyneth Paltrow's Breezy Summer Pants Aren't Like the Rest of the Comfy Bottoms We Keep Seeing Celebs Wear

Even during a record-breaking heat wave, Gwyneth Paltrow is keeping the summer pants trend alive.

On a recent date night, the Goop founder and her husband Brad Falchuk posed for a sweet summer sunset photo — and instead of wearing shorts, Paltrow opted for a pair of soft, breezy bottoms in the form of army green wide-leg trousers.

“Summer date night,” she captioned the Instagram post, which included photos of their oyster and lobster roll dinner that appeared to take place at Duryea’s Seafood in Montauk, New York.

Instagram / Gwyneth Paltrow

Wide-Leg Trousers Inspired by Gwyneth Paltrow

Paltrow is one of many celebrities who have swapped conventional shorts and skirts for flowy pants this season. Sandra Bullock recently wore a pair of oversized black bottoms with a white knit top, and Jessica Alba had on a pair of white wide-leg pull-on pants while attending a show in Los Angeles.

What sets Paltrow’s outfit apart, though, is her pants’ button closure, belt loops, and front pleat detail, which gives them a more structured, sophisticated flair without sacrificing comfort. And her color choice makes the pants stand out even more: Army green perfectly straddles the line of staple neutral and fashionable fun, and summer is the time to wear all the colors you want.

Tronjori High-Waisted Wide-Leg Trousers

Amazon

We don’t know the actress’ exact pant brand of choice, but there are plenty of similar, affordable pant styles on Amazon, including these best-selling high-waisted palazzos that are under $40. They are made of anti-static fabric and have convenient, roomy pockets.



The pants have earned more than 10,000 five-star ratings from shoppers, and one reviewer raved that the “amazing pants” pair well with both heels and sneakers without dragging on the ground. Another shopper called them “so chic and stylish” and shared that they “will definitely be purchasing in every color.”

Gap Linen-Cotton Pleated Pants, $70 (Save $20)

Gap

This linen-cotton pair from Gap are slightly more casual but still has the details we love about Paltrow’s pants, plus back button-flap pockets. And they’re currently on sale. In addition to olive green, the pleated pants come in neutrals like beige, off-white, and black. Reviewers say the material is exceptional quality — in fact, one wrote that they are “beautifully made and true to size.”

Some other budget-friendly picks include this straight-leg, button-closure pair from Amazon, and this pair with a ruffled high waist. Keep shopping below for Paltrow-inspired summer pants, and get in on the trend before it’s too late!

Hooever Casual High-Waisted Wide-Leg Pants, $33

Amazon

Yoetaun Linen Casual Cotton High-Waisted Pants, $27

Amazon

Everlane The Organic Wide-Leg Pant, $98

Everlane

Madewell Wide-Leg Cargo Pants in Linen Blend, $56 (Save $42)

Madewell

Lulus Suits You Perfectly Olive Green Linen Wide Leg Pants, $54

Lulus

Wit & Wisdom Sky Rise Wide-Leg Pants, $78

Nordstrom

