Gwyneth Paltrow's Breezy Summer Pants Aren't Like the Rest of the Comfy Bottoms We Keep Seeing Celebs Wear

Shop similar wide-leg trousers starting at just $26

By
Kayla Blanton
Kayla Blanton
Kayla Blanton

Kayla has covered celebrity shopping for various outlets since 2018, and recently added People.com to her list. She also covers health, beauty, shopping, and design. Kayla's interviewed a swath of celebrities, but some honorable mentions are Hilary Duff, Martina McBride, and Sterling K. Brown. She graduated from Ohio University, where she earned a bachelor's degree in journalism that specialized in public health and women, gender, and sexuality studies. She lives with her husband and cat in Cincinnati, Ohio.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 29, 2023 08:30AM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Gwyneth Paltrow Breezy Trousers Tout
Photo:

Getty Images

Even during a record-breaking heat wave, Gwyneth Paltrow is keeping the summer pants trend alive. 

On a recent date night, the Goop founder and her husband Brad Falchuk posed for a sweet summer sunset photo — and instead of wearing shorts, Paltrow opted for a pair of soft, breezy bottoms in the form of army green wide-leg trousers. 

“Summer date night,” she captioned the Instagram post, which included photos of their oyster and lobster roll dinner that appeared to take place at Duryea’s Seafood in Montauk, New York.

Gwyneth Paltrow Breezy Trousers Instagram

Instagram / Gwyneth Paltrow

Wide-Leg Trousers Inspired by Gwyneth Paltrow

Paltrow is one of many celebrities who have swapped conventional shorts and skirts for flowy pants this season. Sandra Bullock recently wore a pair of oversized black bottoms with a white knit top, and Jessica Alba had on a pair of white wide-leg pull-on pants while attending a show in Los Angeles. 

What sets Paltrow’s outfit apart, though, is her pants’ button closure, belt loops, and front pleat detail, which gives them a more structured, sophisticated flair without sacrificing comfort. And her color choice makes the pants stand out even more: Army green perfectly straddles the line of staple neutral and fashionable fun, and summer is the time to wear all the colors you want.

Tronjori High-Waisted Wide-Leg Trousers 

Amazon Tronjori High Waist Casual Wide Leg Long Palazzo Pants

Amazon

We don’t know the actress’ exact pant brand of choice, but there are plenty of similar, affordable pant styles on Amazon, including these best-selling high-waisted palazzos that are under $40. They are made of anti-static fabric and have convenient, roomy pockets.

The pants have earned more than 10,000 five-star ratings from shoppers, and one reviewer raved that the “amazing pants” pair well with both heels and sneakers without dragging on the ground. Another shopper called them “so chic and stylish” and shared that they “will definitely be purchasing in every color.” 

Gap Linen-Cotton Pleated Pants, $70 (Save $20)

Gap Linen-Cotton Pleated Pants

Gap

This linen-cotton pair from Gap are slightly more casual but still has the details we love about Paltrow’s pants, plus back button-flap pockets. And they’re currently on sale. In addition to olive green, the pleated pants come in neutrals like beige, off-white, and black. Reviewers say the material is exceptional quality — in fact, one wrote that they are “beautifully made and true to size.”

Some other budget-friendly picks include this straight-leg, button-closure pair from Amazon,  and this pair with a ruffled high waist. Keep shopping below for Paltrow-inspired summer pants, and get in on the trend before it’s too late!

Hooever Casual High-Waisted Wide-Leg Pants, $33 

Amazon Hooever Casual High Waisted Wide Leg Pants

Amazon

Yoetaun Linen Casual Cotton High-Waisted Pants, $27

Amazon Yoetaun Casual Cotton Linen Pants

Amazon

Everlane The Organic Wide-Leg Pant, $98

Everlane The Organic Wide-Leg Pant

Everlane

Madewell Wide-Leg Cargo Pants in Linen Blend, $56 (Save $42)

Madewell Wide-Leg Cargo Pants in Linen-Blend

Madewell

Lulus Suits You Perfectly Olive Green Linen Wide Leg Pants, $54

Lulus Suits You Perfectly Olive Green Linen Wide Leg Pants

Lulus

Wit & Wisdom Sky Rise Wide-Leg Pants, $78

Nordstrom Sky Rise Wide Leg Pants

Nordstrom

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

J Lo Birthday
Jennifer Lopez Celebrated Her 54th Birthday in a Comfy Caftan — Get the Look Starting at $25
Telena Crossbody Bag Tout
Shoppers Love to Travel with This ‘Roomy’ and Hands-Free Sling Bag That’s on Sale for $19 at Amazon
MOLERANI Summer Dress Tout
This Chart-Climbing Dress with Pockets Is on Sale for as Little as $30 at Amazon Right Now
Related Articles
Five Cariuma x Peanuts multicolored shoes on pavement.
The Comfy Sneaker Brand Ashton Kutcher Has Worn Just Debuted 8 New Pairs of Nostalgic ‘Peanuts’ Sneakers
Bali Wireless Bra tout
Amazon Shoppers Swear by This ‘Back-Smoothing’ Wireless Bra That’s Up to 66% Off
MOLERANI Summer Dress Tout
This Chart-Climbing Dress with Pockets Is on Sale for as Little as $30 at Amazon Right Now
Oprah Breezy Pants Tout
Oprah's Breezy Wide-Leg Pants Are Easy to Wear and Travel-Friendly — Get the Look Starting at $28
Katie holmes, Reese witherspoon and Gwenyth paltrow in birkenstocks
The Birkenstock Sandals Practically All of Hollywood Own Are Going for $80 Right Now
Katie Holmes
Katie Holmes' Button-Up Is an Even Cooler Version of the Shirt Celebrities Wear for Summer — Grab One for $25
CCTOO Button-Down Dress Tout
This ‘Flattering’ Button-Down Shirt Dress That ‘Keeps You Cool’ Is on Sale at Amazon Right Now
Trending Summer Fashion Under $50 tout
The 15 Best Deals on Trending Summer Fashion at Amazon This Weekend
shorts under $30 Tout
10 Cute Shorts for Summer Amazon Shoppers Can't Stop Buying — All Under $30
Breathable T-Shirt tout
The ‘Perfect T-Shirt’ for Summer Is as Little as $16 Right Now
composite of four different ballet flats
Ballet Flats Are Trending — Here Are the Best Places to Buy the Celeb-Approved Style
Telena Crossbody Bag Tout
Shoppers Love to Travel with This ‘Roomy’ and Hands-Free Sling Bag That’s on Sale for $19 at Amazon
Various SKIMS apparel arranged on a multi-colored background
The 10 Best Skims Products Actually Worth Buying
Customer Most Loved Pants Roundup Tout
7 Pairs of Summer-Friendly Pants Inspired by Celeb-Worn Styles, Starting at Just $19
Meghan Markle White Button-Down Shirt Tout
Meghan Markle Wore the Quintessential Summer Shirt to the Farmer’s Market
Nordstrom Celeb-Worn brands Tout
These 15 Celebrity-Worn Brands All Have Price Cuts Right Now During the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale