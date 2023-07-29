Lifestyle Fashion Gwyneth Paltrow's Breezy Summer Pants Aren't Like the Rest of the Comfy Bottoms We Keep Seeing Celebs Wear Shop similar wide-leg trousers starting at just $26 By Kayla Blanton Kayla Blanton Kayla has covered celebrity shopping for various outlets since 2018, and recently added People.com to her list. She also covers health, beauty, shopping, and design. Kayla's interviewed a swath of celebrities, but some honorable mentions are Hilary Duff, Martina McBride, and Sterling K. Brown. She graduated from Ohio University, where she earned a bachelor's degree in journalism that specialized in public health and women, gender, and sexuality studies. She lives with her husband and cat in Cincinnati, Ohio. People Editorial Guidelines Published on July 29, 2023 08:30AM EDT We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Getty Images Even during a record-breaking heat wave, Gwyneth Paltrow is keeping the summer pants trend alive. On a recent date night, the Goop founder and her husband Brad Falchuk posed for a sweet summer sunset photo — and instead of wearing shorts, Paltrow opted for a pair of soft, breezy bottoms in the form of army green wide-leg trousers. “Summer date night,” she captioned the Instagram post, which included photos of their oyster and lobster roll dinner that appeared to take place at Duryea’s Seafood in Montauk, New York. Instagram / Gwyneth Paltrow Wide-Leg Trousers Inspired by Gwyneth Paltrow Tronjori High-Waisted Wide-Leg Trousers, $33.99; amazon.com Gap Linen-Cotton Pleated Pants, $64.99–$69.99 (orig. $90); gap.com Hooever Casual High-Waisted Wide-Leg Pants, $33.29 with coupon (orig. $37); amazon.com Yoetaun Linen Casual Cotton High-Waisted Pants, $26.99 with coupon (orig. $30); amazon.com Everlane The Organic Wide-Leg Pant, $98; everlane.com Madewell Wide-Leg Cargo Pants in Linen Blend, $55.65 with code HOTDEAL (orig. $98); madewell.com Lulus Suits You Perfectly Olive Green Linen Wide Leg Pants, $54; lulus.com Wit & Wisdom Sky Rise Wide-Leg Pants, $78; nordstrom.com Oprah's Breezy Wide-Leg Pants Are Easy to Wear and Travel-Friendly — Get the Look Starting at $28 Paltrow is one of many celebrities who have swapped conventional shorts and skirts for flowy pants this season. Sandra Bullock recently wore a pair of oversized black bottoms with a white knit top, and Jessica Alba had on a pair of white wide-leg pull-on pants while attending a show in Los Angeles. What sets Paltrow’s outfit apart, though, is her pants’ button closure, belt loops, and front pleat detail, which gives them a more structured, sophisticated flair without sacrificing comfort. And her color choice makes the pants stand out even more: Army green perfectly straddles the line of staple neutral and fashionable fun, and summer is the time to wear all the colors you want. Tronjori High-Waisted Wide-Leg Trousers Amazon Buy on Amazon $34 We don’t know the actress’ exact pant brand of choice, but there are plenty of similar, affordable pant styles on Amazon, including these best-selling high-waisted palazzos that are under $40. They are made of anti-static fabric and have convenient, roomy pockets.The pants have earned more than 10,000 five-star ratings from shoppers, and one reviewer raved that the “amazing pants” pair well with both heels and sneakers without dragging on the ground. Another shopper called them “so chic and stylish” and shared that they “will definitely be purchasing in every color.” Gap Linen-Cotton Pleated Pants, $70 (Save $20) Gap Buy on Gap.com $90 $70 This linen-cotton pair from Gap are slightly more casual but still has the details we love about Paltrow’s pants, plus back button-flap pockets. And they’re currently on sale. In addition to olive green, the pleated pants come in neutrals like beige, off-white, and black. Reviewers say the material is exceptional quality — in fact, one wrote that they are “beautifully made and true to size.” Some other budget-friendly picks include this straight-leg, button-closure pair from Amazon, and this pair with a ruffled high waist. Keep shopping below for Paltrow-inspired summer pants, and get in on the trend before it’s too late! Hooever Casual High-Waisted Wide-Leg Pants, $33 Amazon Buy on Amazon $37 $33 Yoetaun Linen Casual Cotton High-Waisted Pants, $27 Amazon Buy on Amazon $30 $27 Everlane The Organic Wide-Leg Pant, $98 Everlane Buy on Everlane.com $98 Madewell Wide-Leg Cargo Pants in Linen Blend, $56 (Save $42) Madewell Buy on Madewell.com $98 $56 Lulus Suits You Perfectly Olive Green Linen Wide Leg Pants, $54 Lulus Buy on Lulus $54 Wit & Wisdom Sky Rise Wide-Leg Pants, $78 Nordstrom Buy on Nordstrom $78 Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. 